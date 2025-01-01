DocumentationSections
SelectByMagic

Sélectionne une position sur la base du nom de l'instrument financier et le nombre magique pour pouvoir travailler avec elle.

bool  SelectByMagic(
   const string  symbol// Nom du symbole
   const ulong   magic   // Nombre magique
   );

Paramètres

symbol

[in]  Nom du symbole.

magic

[in]  Nombre magique de la position.

Valeur de Retour

Retourne true en cas de succès ou false si la sélection de la position a échoué.