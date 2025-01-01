- Time
SelectByMagic
Sélectionne une position sur la base du nom de l'instrument financier et le nombre magique pour pouvoir travailler avec elle.
|
bool SelectByMagic(
Paramètres
symbol
[in] Nom du symbole.
magic
[in] Nombre magique de la position.
Valeur de Retour
Retourne true en cas de succès ou false si la sélection de la position a échoué.