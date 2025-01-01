DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCDialogOnDialogDragEnd 

OnDialogDragEnd

Kontrolün "DialogDragEnd" (sürüklemenin bitmesi) olayı için sanal olay işleyici.

virtual bool  OnDialogDragEnd()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

"DialogDragEnd" olayı sürükleme işlemi sonlandırıldığında oluşur.