MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCDialogOnDialogDragEnd CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd OnDialogDragEnd Kontrolün "DialogDragEnd" (sürüklemenin bitmesi) olayı için sanal olay işleyici. virtual bool OnDialogDragEnd() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not "DialogDragEnd" olayı sürükleme işlemi sonlandırıldığında oluşur. OnDialogDragProcess CAppDialog