MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCDialogCreateCaption CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd CreateCaption Bağımlı bir kontrol (başlık) oluşturur. virtual bool CreateCaption() Dönüş değeri Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. CreateBackground CreateButtonClose