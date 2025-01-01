문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogOnDialogDragEnd 

OnDialogDragEnd

컨트롤 "DialogDragEnd" 이벤트의 가상 핸들러.

virtual bool  OnDialogDragEnd()

Return Value

이벤트가 처리되면 true, 아니면 false.

Note

"DialogDragEnd" 이벤트는 컨트롤 드래그의 끝에서 발생합니다.