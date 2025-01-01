MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogOnDialogDragEnd
- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
OnDialogDragEnd
컨트롤 "DialogDragEnd" 이벤트의 가상 핸들러.
virtual bool OnDialogDragEnd()
Return Value
이벤트가 처리되면 true, 아니면 false.
Note
"DialogDragEnd" 이벤트는 컨트롤 드래그의 끝에서 발생합니다.