MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCDialogCreateBackground CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd CreateBackground Bağımlı bir kontrol (arka-plan) oluşturur. virtual bool CreateBackground() Dönüş değeri Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. CreateWhiteBorder CreateCaption