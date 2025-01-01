- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Add
Kullanıcı alanına, işaretçi kullanarak bir kontrol ekler.
|
bool Add(
Parametreler
control
[in] Kontrolün işaretçisi.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.
Add
Kullanıcı alanına, referans kullanarak bir kontrol ekler.
|
bool Add(
Parametreler
control
[in] Kontrolün referansı.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.