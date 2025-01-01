DokümantasyonBölümler
Kullanıcı alanına, işaretçi kullanarak bir kontrol ekler.

bool  Add(
   CWnd   *control,        // işaretçi
   )

Parametreler

control

[in]  Kontrolün işaretçisi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Add

Kullanıcı alanına, referans kullanarak bir kontrol ekler.

bool  Add(
   CWnd   &control,        // referans
   )

Parametreler

control

[in]  Kontrolün referansı.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.