MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphanePaneller ve İletişim KutularıCDialogOnDialogDragProcess CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd OnDialogDragProcess CDialog kontrolünün "DialogDragProcess" olayı için sanal olay işleyici. virtual bool OnDialogDragProcess() Dönüş değeri Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'. Not "DialogDragProcess" olayı, kontrol sürüklendiğinde oluşur. OnDialogDragStart OnDialogDragEnd