OnDialogDragProcess

CDialog kontrolünün "DialogDragProcess" olayı için sanal olay işleyici.

virtual bool  OnDialogDragProcess()

Dönüş değeri

Olay işlenmişse 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.

Not

"DialogDragProcess" olayı, kontrol sürüklendiğinde oluşur.