OnDialogDragEnd

Le gestionnaire d'évènement "DialogDragEnd" du contrôle.

virtual bool  OnDialogDragEnd()

Valeur de retour

vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon.

Note

L'évènement "DialogDragEnd" est généré à la fin du déplacement du contrôle (par Drag n' Drop).