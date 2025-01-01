DocumentationSections
Le gestionnaire d'évènement "DialogDragEnd" du contrôle.

virtual bool  OnDialogDragEnd()

Valeur de retour

vrai - si l'évènement a bien été traité, faux sinon.

Note

L'évènement "DialogDragEnd" est généré à la fin du déplacement du contrôle (par Drag n' Drop).