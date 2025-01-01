- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
Add
포인터로 클라이언트 영역에 컨트롤을 추가합니다.
|
bool Add(
Parameters
control
[in] 컨트롤로의 포인터.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.
Add
참조로 클라이언트 영역에 컨트롤을 추가합니다.
|
bool Add(
Parameters
control
[in] 컨트롤로의 레퍼런스.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.