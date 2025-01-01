문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogAdd 

Add

포인터로 클라이언트 영역에 컨트롤을 추가합니다.

bool  Add(
   CWnd   *control,        // 포인터
   )

Parameters

control

[in]  컨트롤로의 포인터.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.

Add

참조로 클라이언트 영역에 컨트롤을 추가합니다.

bool  Add(
   CWnd   &control,        // 레퍼런스
   )

Parameters

control

[in]  컨트롤로의 레퍼런스.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.