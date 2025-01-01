文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库面板和对话框CDialogAdd 

Add

通过指针添加控件至客户区域。

bool  Add(
   CWnd   *control,        // 指针
   )

参数

control

[输入]  控件指针。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。

添加

通过引用添加控件至客户区域。

bool  Add(
   CWnd   &control,        // 引用
   )

参数

control

[输入]  控件引用。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。