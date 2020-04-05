NAS100 Trend Pro EA

Overview

NAS100 Trend Pro EA is an automated trading system developed exclusively for NAS100 index trading.

The EA is designed for M15 intraday trading, using a systematic market analysis process to identify NAS100 market trends and potential trading opportunities before executing automated trades.

By combining trend analysis, momentum confirmation, price action evaluation, and risk management technology, the system aims to capture trend-based opportunities in the NAS100 market while avoiding unnecessary trades during unfavorable conditions.


Trading Concept

NAS100 Trend Pro EA uses a trend-following trading approach specifically designed for NAS100 market characteristics.

The EA is dedicated exclusively to NAS100 and operates on the M15 timeframe for market analysis and trade execution.

Before opening positions, the system evaluates market direction and strength to identify suitable trading opportunities.

Main trading components include:

  • NAS100 trend direction analysis
  • Market momentum confirmation
  • Price action signal evaluation
  • Volatility-based risk control
  • Automated trade execution


Risk Management System

NAS100 Trend Pro EA includes an integrated risk management system designed to help control trading exposure.

Key features include:

  • Automatic position size calculation
  • Intelligent stop loss management
  • Risk exposure control
  • Margin availability verification
  • Trade condition validation

The system manages trades according to account conditions and market environment to improve the stability of automated trading operations.


Trading Management Features

NAS100 Dedicated Trading

This EA is designed exclusively for NAS100 index trading and is not intended for other trading instruments.

The system focuses on NAS100 market behavior and intraday trend opportunities.


M15 Intraday Trading Mode

The EA operates on the M15 timeframe:

  • Analyzes NAS100 price movements
  • Identifies intraday trend opportunities
  • Helps reduce unnecessary long-term market exposure


Market Protection Mechanisms

The EA includes multiple trading environment checks:

  • Spread condition monitoring
  • Trading environment validation
  • Position status management
  • Execution condition verification

When market conditions do not meet the requirements, the system will avoid executing trades.


Position Management

The EA provides automated position control:

  • Prevents duplicate positions
  • Controls trading frequency
  • Manages intraday exposure
  • Avoids unintended overnight positions


Recommended Usage

Recommended environment:

  • Instrument: NAS100
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Trading style: Automated intraday trading

Recommended conditions:

  • Stable execution environment
  • Low spread trading account
  • Good liquidity trading sessions

Before using with a live account, users are advised to perform historical testing and demo account evaluation under their own trading conditions.


Key Features of NAS100 Trend Pro EA

Developed exclusively for NAS100 index trading
 Designed for M15 intraday trading
 Fully automated trade execution
 Trend and momentum analysis system
 Integrated risk management framework
 Multiple trading protection mechanisms
 Easy installation and operation


Important Notice

NAS100 Trend Pro EA is an automated trading tool designed to assist traders with systematic strategy execution.

Trading results may vary depending on market conditions, broker environment, execution speed, slippage, and account settings.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should properly test and evaluate the EA before applying it to a live trading account.

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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Эксперты
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5 (2)
Эксперты
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5 (7)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
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4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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