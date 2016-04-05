Pricewerk Continuum VWAP EA

Pricewerk Continuum EA is a rule-based MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for VWAP-based trend continuation trading.

The Expert Advisor does not trade classic mean reversion. Instead, it uses the VWAP as a dynamic fair value reference inside an existing trend. When the market shows a clear directional bias, the system waits for a controlled pullback toward the VWAP area and checks for continuation conditions before entering in the direction of the current trend.

The approach is intended for traders who prefer structured execution, defined risk and a clear rule-based trading model.


Trading concept

The logic is based on three main elements: trend, pullback and continuation.

First, the Expert Advisor evaluates market direction using VWAP and price structure. If a valid bullish or bearish bias is detected, the system waits for price to return toward the VWAP area or a related continuation zone.

A trade setup becomes relevant only after the pullback phase. The Expert Advisor then checks whether price reacts in line with the dominant direction. The goal is not to trade against the market, but to participate in continuation moves after a structured retracement.

  1. Trend direction is evaluated first.
  2. Price must pull back toward the VWAP area.
  3. Continuation conditions are checked.
  4. Execution is performed with predefined risk settings.


Main features

  • VWAP-based trend filter: Uses VWAP as a directional reference and dynamic fair value guide.
  • Trend continuation logic: Focuses on continuation after pullbacks instead of mean reversion.
  • Pullback-based entries: Waits for price to return toward the VWAP area before evaluating a setup.
  • Long and short trading: Can evaluate both bullish and bearish continuation conditions.
  • Risk-based position sizing: Can calculate lot size based on the selected risk settings.
  • Stop loss and take profit logic: Opens trades with predefined protective and target levels.
  • Session control: Can limit trading to selected sessions or custom time windows.
  • Spread and execution filters: Can avoid entries when trading conditions do not match the selected parameters.
  • Clean chart presentation: Displays relevant trading information without unnecessary visual noise.


Who is this Expert Advisor for?

Pricewerk Continuum EA is designed for traders who understand that trends often move in phases. A trend usually does not move in a straight line. It can create an impulse, then a retracement, and then another continuation phase.

The Expert Advisor is intended for traders who want to automate VWAP-based continuation logic while keeping control over risk, sessions, trade frequency and execution settings.

It may be suitable for traders who work with VWAP-based trading, trend-following concepts, pullback entries, structured risk management and rule-based MetaTrader 5 execution.

Suggested use

The Expert Advisor can be tested on liquid instruments where VWAP and trend continuation behavior can be observed clearly. Suitable settings may vary between indices, forex pairs, metals and other CFDs.

When testing the Expert Advisor, consider the symbol, timeframe, broker conditions, spread, market volatility and personal risk profile. The following settings should be reviewed carefully:

  • VWAP settings
  • Session filters
  • Stop loss model
  • Take profit model
  • Spread limits
  • Risk per trade
  • Trade frequency


Important notes

Pricewerk Continuum EA does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and past performance in the Strategy Tester does not guarantee future results.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test it carefully in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

The settings should be adjusted to the symbol, timeframe, broker conditions, spread and personal risk profile. The Expert Advisor should be used as a structured trading tool, not as a replacement for risk management or market understanding.

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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (8)
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4.64 (47)
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