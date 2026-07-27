ZakriaZU Dual Engine

Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold





Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform.

The Expert Advisor combines a primary trading engine with an optional secondary Micro Plus engine. Both engines can be controlled independently through the integrated dashboard, allowing the user to select the operating mode according to their trading preferences and account conditions.





Strategy Overview

The Main Engine analyses higher-timeframe price structure, trend direction and momentum conditions. It is designed to manage the primary trading activity of the Expert Advisor.

The Micro Plus Engine is an optional secondary module designed to identify additional short-term trading opportunities. It uses separate filters, trade settings and position-management rules.

The two engines can operate together or independently. Users can enable or disable each engine directly from the dashboard.





Main Features

- Automated trading for XAUUSD

- Dual-engine trading architecture

- Independent Main and Micro Plus controls

- Integrated trading and account dashboard

- Configurable fixed-lot and calculated-lot methods

- Trend and momentum filters

- Spread filtering

- Stop-loss and take-profit management

- Trailing-stop functionality

- Separate Magic Numbers for trade identification

- Pending-order management

- Account exposure monitoring

- Projected margin-level checks

- Account-stress entry protection

- Progressive exposure adjustment

- Emergency and safe-stop controls





Trading Dashboard

The dashboard provides an organised overview of the Expert Advisor and the trading account.





It displays:

- Current engine status

- Session profit and loss

- Total lot exposure

- Open and pending positions

- Current spread

- Account balance

- Account equity

- Free margin

- Closed-trade statistics

- Winning and losing trades

- Current risk status

- Connection and protection status





The dashboard also includes controls for starting or stopping the complete system and for enabling or disabling the Main and Micro Plus engines separately.





Risk and Position Management

Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold includes configurable risk and position-management options.

The Expert Advisor can evaluate the projected margin level before creating new exposure. Entry activity can also be paused when margin conditions or floating account loss reach the limits selected by the user.

The progressive exposure system can reduce the requested lot size when account conditions become less favourable. These protections are intended to support controlled operation, but they cannot eliminate trading risk.





Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's equivalent Gold symbol

Recommended chart timeframe: H1

Automated trading: Enabled

Connection: Stable internet connection or VPS recommended





Broker symbol names may include suffixes or prefixes, such as XAUUSDm, GOLD or XAUUSD.a. Users should confirm that their broker's symbol specifications and trading conditions are suitable before enabling automated trading.





Installation

1. Install the Expert Advisor through the MetaTrader 5 Market.

2. Open the required Gold chart.

3. Select the H1 timeframe.

4. Attach Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold to the chart.

5. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

6. Review the input parameters before allowing trading.

7. Select the required lot and risk settings.

8. Confirm the engine status on the dashboard.





Testing and Usage

Users should test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering use on a live trading account.

Backtest results may vary depending on the broker, historical data, spread, commission, execution speed, leverage, symbol specifications and selected input settings.

The settings shown in product screenshots are examples from Strategy Tester testing and are not a promise of future performance.





Important Risk Notice

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Losses can occur, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profitable results.

Historical tests, demonstrations and previous trading results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting suitable risk settings and for monitoring the Expert Advisor according to their own account size, broker conditions and risk tolerance.