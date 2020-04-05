Eurusd H1 ADX Trend is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trend-following trading, mainly optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.



The strategy is based on a multi-timeframe trend confirmation system using EMA 50 and EMA 200 across M30, H1 and H4. The Expert Advisor looks for market conditions where the trend is clearly defined and then uses ADX, Directional Movement and ATR-based volatility filters to identify trading opportunities.



This EA has been developed with a conservative logic: it does not use martingale, grid, averaging or high-frequency scalping techniques. Each position is managed individually, using take profit, break-even protection and trailing stop logic to protect the trade once the market moves in favor of the position.



The main idea behind Eurusd H1 ADX Trend is to avoid overtrading and focus only on selected market conditions where trend, strength and volatility align.



Main features:



- Trend-following Expert Advisor

- Mainly optimized for EURUSD H1

- Multi-timeframe EMA 50 / EMA 200 trend filter

- ADX and Directional Movement confirmation

- ATR volatility filter

- Break-even protection

- Trailing stop management

- Fixed lot configuration

- Configurable take profit

- Configurable break-even parameters

- Configurable trailing stop parameters

- No martingale

- No grid

- No averaging

- No news trading

- No high-frequency scalping



Strategy logic:



The EA analyzes the general market direction using EMA 50 and EMA 200 on several timeframes. A trade is only considered when the market structure is aligned across M30, H1 and H4. ADX and Directional Movement are then used to confirm the strength of the movement, while ATR is used to filter volatility conditions.



The current version has been mainly developed and tested for EURUSD H1. Although the EA can be tested on other symbols, users should understand that performance may vary depending on the market, broker conditions, spread, commission, execution quality and symbol characteristics.



Historical testing:



Eurusd H1 ADX Trend has been tested on EURUSD using historical data from 2015 onward. In backtesting, the EA showed positive results with controlled drawdown and a stable performance profile. However, historical performance is not a guarantee of future results.



Recommended use:



- Symbol: EURUSD

- Timeframe: H1

- Account type: any account type supported by MetaTrader 5

- Recommended first use: demo account

- Users should run their own backtests before live trading

- Users should adjust lot size according to their own risk tolerance





Recommended settings for EURUSD H1



FixedLot: 1.0

Fixed lot size used by the Expert Advisor. Users should adjust it according to their account size and risk tolerance.



TakeProfitPoints: 500

Fixed take profit target in points.



SlippagePoints: 10

Maximum allowed slippage for order execution.



MaxSpreadPoints: 0

Maximum spread filter. A value of 0 means disabled.



ATRPeriod: 14

ATR indicator period used for the volatility filter.



ADXPeriod: 14

ADX indicator period used to measure trend strength.



EMAFastPeriod: 50

Fast exponential moving average period.



EMASlowPeriod: 200

Slow exponential moving average period.



MinADX: 28.0

Minimum ADX value required to allow a trade.



MinDI: 25.0

Minimum -DI value required to confirm bearish pressure.



SellADXMode: SELL_ADX_ANY

ADX direction mode for sell trades. In the recommended configuration, the EA does not require ADX to be rising or falling.



UseBreakEven: true

Enables break-even protection.



BreakEvenTriggerPoints: 250

Minimum profit in points required to activate break-even.



BreakEvenOffsetPoints: 10

Distance in points from the entry price used to place the stop loss in profit.



UseTrailingStop: false

Enables or disables the trailing stop. In the standard configuration, it is disabled.



TrailingStartPoints: 350

Minimum profit in points required to activate the trailing stop.



TrailingDistancePoints: 200

Trailing stop distance in points from the current price.



UseLossCooldown: false

Enables or disables the automatic cooldown after a losing streak.



MaxConsecutiveLosses: 3

Maximum number of consecutive losses before activating the cooldown, if enabled.



CooldownHoursAfterLossStreak: 24

Number of hours to pause trading after reaching the maximum losing streak, if cooldown is enabled.



Risk warning:



Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits. Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account. Use proper risk management and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.



Eurusd H1 ADX Trend is designed for traders who prefer a trend-following approach, controlled trade management and a system without martingale or grid exposure.