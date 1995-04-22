Aurion XAUBOT

AURION – Gold Trading Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

AURION is an automated Multi-Level Gold trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine, high-impact news filtering, and configurable risk-management controls.


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

AURION combines technical and fundamental market analysis. When the trading strategy generates a potential signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks the current Gold market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The bot opens a trade only when the strategy signal matches the market direction confirmed by the AI. If the strategy signal and the AI-confirmed trend do not agree, the trade is not opened.

Live Signal: View the AURION Gold signal on MQL5

You can also run your own backtests inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

AURION evaluates market structure, trend continuation, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and all enabled market filters before considering a trade. It does not attempt to trade every market movement. When the required conditions are not met, the system waits.

Advanced Multi-Level Trading

AURION uses an advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine to manage qualifying Gold market conditions. The system may consider additional positions only when its technical rules, AI confirmation, market structure, volatility conditions, and position-management requirements allow them.

This strategy is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the price moves against an existing trade.

Each additional trading level must meet the confirmation conditions defined by the strategy. The system is not designed to continuously increase lot sizes after losing positions.

Developed Specifically for Gold:

AURION was developed specifically for XAUUSD rather than being optimized for many unrelated markets.

The strategy is designed around:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Gold market structure and trend behavior
  • Changing XAUUSD volatility conditions
  • Gold momentum and liquidity patterns
  • High-liquidity trading sessions
  • Economic events that may affect Gold prices
  • Structured Multi-Level position management


High-Impact News Filter:

AURION checks upcoming high-impact economic events as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool. It cannot eliminate every risk associated with economic announcements, unexpected events, spread increases, slippage, or rapid market movements.

Selective Trade Execution:

AURION focuses on selective trade execution rather than opening a large number of positions.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. These include technical conditions, AI-assisted trend confirmation, market structure, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading-session rules, market timing, and economic news conditions.


Backtesting and Transparency:

AURION includes Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the system behaved across different historical Gold market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

  • Historical testing period
  • Tested XAUUSD symbol
  • Starting deposit
  • Timeframe and leverage
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Balance and equity development
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader Strategy Tester reports

You can also repeat the tests inside MetaTrader using the included recommended settings. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical Gold price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, contract specifications, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates previous strategy behavior and does not predict or guarantee future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed specifically for XAUUSD
  • Recommended for the M15 timeframe
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Technical and fundamental market analysis
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Advanced Multi-Level Trading Engine
  • Not designed as a traditional Martingale system
  • Gold market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • Professional Strategy Tester reports included
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:400 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive XAUUSD spreads, low slippage, and stable execution
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss. You should choose risk settings suitable for your account size and financial situation.

Installation:

  1. Open the XAUUSD M15 chart in MetaTrader
  2. Attach AURION to only one XAUUSD M15 chart
  3. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader.
  4. Apply the included recommended settings.
  5. Keep MetaTrader 5 connected and running continuously.
  6. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously.


Included with the Product:

  • AURION license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package


FAQ

Which market does AURION trade?

AURION is developed specifically for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

Is AURION a Martingale system?
No. AURION is not designed as a traditional Martingale system. Additional positions are not opened simply because the market moves against an existing trade.

Each additional trading level must meet the technical, AI-confirmation, market-filtering, and position-management conditions defined by the strategy.

How does AURION confirm a trade?
The trading strategy first identifies a potential XAUUSD setup. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then checks the current Gold market trend through API connections with ChatGPT and Claude.

The system also evaluates market structure, trend direction, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and upcoming high-impact economic news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Will AURION open a trade when the AI and strategy disagree?
No. If the strategy signal does not match the market direction confirmed by the AI, the trade is not opened.

Does AURION trade continuously?
AURION can continuously monitor XAUUSD while MetaTrader remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable Gold market conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
AURION includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements.

Unexpected news, wider spreads, slippage, reduced liquidity, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test AURION inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

Results may vary depending on historical data, broker spreads, commissions, swaps, XAUUSD contract specifications, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Can AURION operate continuously?
Yes. The EA can monitor and manage XAUUSD while MetaTrader remains connected and AutoTrading is enabled. A VPS is recommended for stable and continuous operation.

Does AURION guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, trading strategy, live signal, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit.

Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution quality, account size, leverage, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Gold, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, XAUUSD contract specifications, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test AURION on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


AURION is developed by XAUBOT for automated Multi-Level Gold trading on the M15 timeframe.

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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
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Marco Scherer
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Эксперты
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4.31 (113)
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5 (2)
Эксперты
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5 (7)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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4.5 (20)
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4.77 (52)
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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