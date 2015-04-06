FALCON FX – Forex Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

FALCON FX XAUBOT is an automated Forex scalping system developed for major currency pairs on MetaTrader 4. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news protection, and configurable risk-management controls.





How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

FALCON FX analyzes several market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend strength, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and upcoming high-impact economic news.

When the trading strategy generates a signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks whether the signal matches the current market conditions. The bot opens a trade only when the required confirmation rules are met. If the conditions do not agree, the trade is not opened.





Live Signal: View the FALCON FX signal on MQL5





You can also run your own backtests directly inside the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

How Do I Start? After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions. Pricing The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page. WARNING: Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.

Final planned price: $1,999





Strategy Overview

FALCON FX was developed to identify short-term trading conditions on major Forex pairs. The strategy focuses on controlled price movement, organized trends, stable volatility, suitable liquidity, and appropriate trading-session conditions.The system does not attempt to trade every price movement. When the required conditions are not present, it waits.

Forex Scalping Strategy

FALCON FX uses a selective scalping approach. Unlike systems designed to trade continuously, it waits for market conditions that meet its technical, timing, volatility, execution, and risk requirements.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. The strategy focuses on trade quality rather than trade quantity, so trading frequency may vary depending on market conditions.

Supported Forex Pairs:

FALCON FX was developed for major Forex currency pairs with sufficient liquidity, competitive spreads, and stable execution.

Recommended symbols include:

EURUSD

AUDUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCAD

USDCHF

NZDUSD

Other major Forex pairs may also be supported when broker spreads and execution conditions are suitable. Results may vary between symbols and brokers because of differences in price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, and order execution.

High-Impact News Filter:

Major economic announcements can cause sudden volatility, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid changes in market direction.

FALCON FX checks upcoming high-impact economic news as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool and cannot eliminate every risk related to economic announcements or unexpected market events.

Backtesting and Transparency:

FALCON FX includes 10-year tick-data Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the strategy behaved across different historical market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

Tested currency pairs

Historical testing period

Starting deposit

Timeframe and leverage

Trading and risk settings

Balance and equity development

Historical drawdown

Completed trades

MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester reports

You can run your own backtests directly inside MetaTrader 4 and compare the results yourself. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical data, spreads, commissions, swaps, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates past strategy behavior and does not predict future performance.

Key Features:

Developed for major Forex currency pairs

Powered by the XAUBOT AI

Multi-factor trade confirmation

Market-structure analysis

Trend and momentum confirmation

Volatility and liquidity filters

Trading-session and market-timing filters

High-impact economic news filter

Selective short-term trade entries

Configurable risk and position management

Recommended default settings

10-year tick-data Strategy Tester reports

Fully automated operation after setup

No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

Market: Major Forex currency pairs

Major Forex currency pairs Recommended symbols: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD

EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD Timeframe: M5

M5 Minimum deposit: $100 or more

$100 or more Minimum leverage: 1:50 or higher

1:50 or higher Account type: Hedging

Hedging Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive spreads and stable execution

An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive spreads and stable execution VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

The required account balance depends on the selected lot size, number of traded symbols, leverage, broker conditions, and risk settings. Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss.

Installation:

Attach FALCON FX to the M5 chart of the supported currency pair you want to trade Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4 Apply the included recommended settings Keep MetaTrader 4 connected and running continuously Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously

Included with the Product:

FALCON FX license through the MQL5 Market

Free lifetime product updates

Installation guide

Recommended settings

Setup instructions

Dedicated support

Future product improvements

Complete backtest package

FAQ

Which markets does FALCON FX trade?

FALCON FX is developed for major Forex currency pairs.

Which symbols are recommended?

The recommended symbols include EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD. Broker conditions should be reviewed before using the EA on additional currency pairs.

Which timeframe is recommended?

The recommended timeframe is M5.

How does FALCON FX confirm a trade?

The strategy first generates a potential trading signal. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then evaluates market structure, trend strength, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, session conditions, and upcoming high-impact news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Does FALCON FX trade continuously?

FALCON FX can monitor the market continuously while MetaTrader 4 remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable trading conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?

FALCON FX includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements. Unexpected events, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?

Yes. You can test FALCON FX in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings. Results may vary depending on broker data, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Does FALCON FX guarantee a profit?

No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, trading strategy, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit. Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, selected symbols, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?

Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.





Test FALCON FX on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.





FALCON FX is developed by XAUBOT for automated Forex scalping on MetaTrader 4.