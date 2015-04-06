Falcon Fx Xaubot

FALCON FX – Forex Scalping Bot with the XAUBOT AI Engine

FALCON FX XAUBOT is an automated Forex scalping system developed for major currency pairs on MetaTrader 4. Powered by XAUBOT, it combines the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine, multi-factor trade confirmation, high-impact news protection, and configurable risk-management controls.


How the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine Confirms Trades:

FALCON FX analyzes several market conditions before opening a trade. These include market structure, trend strength, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, market timing, and upcoming high-impact economic news.

When the trading strategy generates a signal, the XAUBOT AI Decision Engine checks whether the signal matches the current market conditions. The bot opens a trade only when the required confirmation rules are met. If the conditions do not agree, the trade is not opened.


Live Signal: View the FALCON FX signal on MQL5


You can also run your own backtests directly inside the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings.

How Do I Start?

After purchasing, send a private message through MQL5 to receive the installation manual, recommended settings, and setup instructions.

Pricing

The price is planned to increase by $50 after every 10 licenses sold until it reaches the planned final price of $1,999. The current price is displayed on the MQL5 product page.

WARNING:

  • Only a limited number of licenses remain at the current price.
  • Final planned price: $1,999


Strategy Overview

FALCON FX was developed to identify short-term trading conditions on major Forex pairs. The strategy focuses on controlled price movement, organized trends, stable volatility, suitable liquidity, and appropriate trading-session conditions.The system does not attempt to trade every price movement. When the required conditions are not present, it waits.

Forex Scalping Strategy

FALCON FX uses a selective scalping approach. Unlike systems designed to trade continuously, it waits for market conditions that meet its technical, timing, volatility, execution, and risk requirements.

Every potential entry must pass several confirmation layers before a trade can be opened. The strategy focuses on trade quality rather than trade quantity, so trading frequency may vary depending on market conditions.

Supported Forex Pairs:

FALCON FX was developed for major Forex currency pairs with sufficient liquidity, competitive spreads, and stable execution.

Recommended symbols include:

  • EURUSD
  • AUDUSD
  • GBPUSD
  • USDJPY
  • USDCAD
  • USDCHF
  • NZDUSD

Other major Forex pairs may also be supported when broker spreads and execution conditions are suitable. Results may vary between symbols and brokers because of differences in price data, spreads, commissions, swaps, and order execution.

High-Impact News Filter:

Major economic announcements can cause sudden volatility, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid changes in market direction.

FALCON FX checks upcoming high-impact economic news as part of its trade-filtering process. Depending on the configured settings, the system can avoid opening new trades during selected news periods.

The news filter is an additional risk-management tool and cannot eliminate every risk related to economic announcements or unexpected market events.

Backtesting and Transparency:

FALCON FX includes 10-year tick-data Strategy Tester reports designed to show how the strategy behaved across different historical market conditions.

The included backtest package allows you to review:

  • Tested currency pairs
  • Historical testing period
  • Starting deposit
  • Timeframe and leverage
  • Trading and risk settings
  • Balance and equity development
  • Historical drawdown
  • Completed trades
  • MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester reports

You can run your own backtests directly inside MetaTrader 4 and compare the results yourself. Backtest results may differ between brokers because historical data, spreads, commissions, swaps, and execution models are not identical.

Historical testing demonstrates past strategy behavior and does not predict future performance.

Key Features:

  • Developed for major Forex currency pairs
  • Powered by the XAUBOT AI
  • Multi-factor trade confirmation
  • Market-structure analysis
  • Trend and momentum confirmation
  • Volatility and liquidity filters
  • Trading-session and market-timing filters
  • High-impact economic news filter
  • Selective short-term trade entries
  • Configurable risk and position management
  • Recommended default settings
  • 10-year tick-data Strategy Tester reports
  • Fully automated operation after setup
  • No manual trade entry required

The product also includes recommended settings, Strategy Tester reports, installation instructions, MQL5 support, free product updates, and future improvements.

Recommended Settings:

  • Market: Major Forex currency pairs
  • Recommended symbols: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100 or more
  • Minimum leverage: 1:50 or higher
  • Account type: Hedging
  • Broker: An ECN or RAW-spread broker offering competitive spreads and stable execution
  • VPS: Highly recommended for continuous and stable operation

The required account balance depends on the selected lot size, number of traded symbols, leverage, broker conditions, and risk settings. Using the minimum deposit does not remove the risk of loss.

Installation:

  1. Attach FALCON FX to the M5 chart of the supported currency pair you want to trade
  2. Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4
  3. Apply the included recommended settings
  4. Keep MetaTrader 4 connected and running continuously
  5. Use a VPS when your personal computer cannot remain online continuously

Included with the Product:

  • FALCON FX license through the MQL5 Market
  • Free lifetime product updates
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Setup instructions
  • Dedicated support 
  • Future product improvements
  • Complete backtest package

FAQ

Which markets does FALCON FX trade?

FALCON FX is developed for major Forex currency pairs.

Which symbols are recommended?
The recommended symbols include EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD. Broker conditions should be reviewed before using the EA on additional currency pairs.

Which timeframe is recommended?
The recommended timeframe is M5.

How does FALCON FX confirm a trade?
The strategy first generates a potential trading signal. The XAUBOT AI Decision Engine then evaluates market structure, trend strength, momentum, volatility, liquidity, trading time, session conditions, and upcoming high-impact news. A trade is opened only when the required confirmation conditions are met.

Does FALCON FX trade continuously?
FALCON FX can monitor the market continuously while MetaTrader 4 remains connected. However, it does not open trades continuously. When suitable trading conditions are not present, the system waits.

Does the EA avoid high-impact news?
FALCON FX includes a high-impact news filter. Depending on the configured settings, it can avoid opening new trades around selected economic announcements. Unexpected events, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid market movements may still occur.

Can I run my own backtests?
Yes. You can test FALCON FX in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester using the included recommended settings. Results may vary depending on broker data, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution conditions, and testing configuration.

Does FALCON FX guarantee a profit?
No. No Expert Advisor, AI system, trading strategy, or historical backtest can guarantee a profit. Results depend on market conditions, broker conditions, spreads, commissions, execution quality, selected symbols, product settings, and risk management.

Where is product support provided?
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 private messaging system.

Risk Information

Trading Forex, CFDs, and leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in a partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Live account monitoring represents previous trading activity and should not be interpreted as a promise of similar future performance.

Strategy Tester reports are based on historical data and do not represent live trading results. Differences in data quality, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution speed, slippage, and broker conditions may affect actual results.


Test FALCON FX on a demo account before using it on a live account. Review all settings carefully and use risk-management parameters appropriate for your trading account and financial situation.


FALCON FX is developed by XAUBOT for automated Forex scalping on MetaTrader 4.

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ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
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Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
Эксперты
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Эксперты
GoldPro (MT4) — советник по XAUUSD с 2 режимами: Classic и Scalping GoldPro — автоматическая торговая система для   XAUUSD (золото) , созданная для тех, кому важны понятная логика, контроль рисков и возможность адаптировать стиль торговли под разные фазы рынка. Внутри одного советника можно выбрать   режим работы : 1) Classic Mode — более спокойная логика для откатов и движений “волнами” Режим, ориентированный на входы в моменты “перегрева” рынка (зоны истощения движения) и структурное сопровожд
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Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Эксперты
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Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Эксперты
One Gold - Будущее Трейдинга Представляем One Gold EA, сложного торгового робота для золота на платформе Meta Trader, разработанного для помощи трейдерам в расширенном анализе рынка. Наша запатентованная технология использует нейронные сети и алгоритмы на основе данных для анализа как исторических, так и текущих данных рынка золота, предоставляя информацию, которая может помочь в принятии решений. В отличие от традиционных ручных стратегий, One Gold EA работает с минимальным вмешательством, опти
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
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Velora Fx XAUBOT
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