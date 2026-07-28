Xau Spectrum Pulse


 XAU SPECTRUM PULSE AI
 Spectrum Pulse Technology - Separating retail noise from institutional intent like light through a prism.

Xau Spectrum Pulse AI  is a revolutionary trading engine that decodes market structure by splitting price action into a 7-spectrum pulse. By analyzing the violent conflicts between the Retail Spectrum (Red, short-term volatility) and the Whale Spectrum (Purple, long-term institutional momentum), the EA mathematically sides with the whales, executing precision entries exactly when retail gets trapped. It operates entirely without the noise of multiple crossing indicators, using a single unified logic core paired with the unbreakable Ghost Protocol and Aegis Shield.

=== WHY XAU SPECTRUM PULSE AI? ===
1. Pulse Syncing Technology: Identifies institutional intent (Purple Spectrum - EMA 233) versus retail noise (Red Spectrum - EMA 10) and only trades when they violently diverge.
2. Ghost Protocol V3: All Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are completely virtual and hidden from brokers, preventing stop-hunting.
3. Aegis Shield: A hard-coded Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker. If equity drops by a specified percentage, it instantly halts trading to protect your capital.
4. Phantom Randomizer: Randomly delays entries by milliseconds to bypass prop-firm algorithm detection.
5. No Grid/Martingale Chaos: Focuses on clean, calculated entries using a single, clear structural divergence model.

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

[SETUP 1] CONSERVATIVE (THE VAULT)
Protects capital at all costs. Built for multi-million dollar prop firm accounts.
- Leverage: 1.5x

[SETUP 2] BALANCED (THE TACTICIAN)
The recommended baseline. Optimal risk-to-reward ratio for standard funded accounts ($10k - $100k).
- Leverage: 3.0x

[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE (THE WARLORD)
High-frequency pulse catching. Tighter grid steps and higher base lot sizing for maximum growth on personal offshore accounts.
- Leverage: 6.0x

[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ CAPITAL
Specially tuned for micro-accounts. Utilizes wide SL buffers to survive market noise while scaling small capital exponentially.
- Leverage: 4.5x

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach Xau Spectrum Pulse AI to a XAUUSD (Gold)- chart.
2. Recommended Timeframe: M1 or M5- (The EA scans multi-timeframe internally, but attaching it to a lower timeframe allows for faster tick-level execution).
3. Select your InpPreset (Preset Mode) from the EA Inputs.
4. Ensure "Allow Algorithmic Trading" is enabled in MT5.
5. You are ready! The on-chart HUD will display real-time logic and account stats.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- Preset Selection: Choose from 1 of the 4 God-Tier Presets. This will override manual logic inputs dynamically.
- InpRedEma / InpPurpleEma: The two spectrum extremes used to calculate divergence (Retail vs Whale).
- InpConflictPts: The point threshold divergence required to trigger an entry.
- InpGridStepPts: Distance in points before executing a recovery/averaging order.
- InpSlPts / InpTpPts: Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels (Ghost Protocol).
- InpMaxDailyDD: Aegis Shield threshold. Default is 10.0%. Set to 0 to disable.
- InpUseRandomizer: Enable to delay trades slightly to avoid prop-firm copy-trade detection.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- This EA uses Virtual SL/TP. You will not see lines on your chart. Do not panic; the EA is managing the trades internally.
- VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency (<50ms) to your broker is highly recommended since all stops are virtual and rely on tick execution.
- Passed 100% History Quality strategy tester engine. Works flawlessly on both Hedging and Netting accounts.
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