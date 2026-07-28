

XAU SPECTRUM PULSE AI

Spectrum Pulse Technology - Separating retail noise from institutional intent like light through a prism.



Xau Spectrum Pulse AI is a revolutionary trading engine that decodes market structure by splitting price action into a 7-spectrum pulse. By analyzing the violent conflicts between the Retail Spectrum (Red, short-term volatility) and the Whale Spectrum (Purple, long-term institutional momentum), the EA mathematically sides with the whales, executing precision entries exactly when retail gets trapped. It operates entirely without the noise of multiple crossing indicators, using a single unified logic core paired with the unbreakable Ghost Protocol and Aegis Shield.



=== WHY XAU SPECTRUM PULSE AI? ===

1. Pulse Syncing Technology: Identifies institutional intent (Purple Spectrum - EMA 233) versus retail noise (Red Spectrum - EMA 10) and only trades when they violently diverge.

2. Ghost Protocol V3: All Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels are completely virtual and hidden from brokers, preventing stop-hunting.

3. Aegis Shield: A hard-coded Daily Drawdown Circuit Breaker. If equity drops by a specified percentage, it instantly halts trading to protect your capital.

4. Phantom Randomizer: Randomly delays entries by milliseconds to bypass prop-firm algorithm detection.

5. No Grid/Martingale Chaos: Focuses on clean, calculated entries using a single, clear structural divergence model.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] CONSERVATIVE (THE VAULT)

Protects capital at all costs. Built for multi-million dollar prop firm accounts.

- Leverage: 1.5x



[SETUP 2] BALANCED (THE TACTICIAN)

The recommended baseline. Optimal risk-to-reward ratio for standard funded accounts ($10k - $100k).

- Leverage: 3.0x



[SETUP 3] AGGRESSIVE (THE WARLORD)

High-frequency pulse catching. Tighter grid steps and higher base lot sizing for maximum growth on personal offshore accounts.

- Leverage: 6.0x



[SETUP 4] MICRO 100$ CAPITAL

Specially tuned for micro-accounts. Utilizes wide SL buffers to survive market noise while scaling small capital exponentially.

- Leverage: 4.5x



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Attach Xau Spectrum Pulse AI to a XAUUSD (Gold)- chart.

2. Recommended Timeframe: M1 or M5- (The EA scans multi-timeframe internally, but attaching it to a lower timeframe allows for faster tick-level execution).

3. Select your InpPreset (Preset Mode) from the EA Inputs.

4. Ensure "Allow Algorithmic Trading" is enabled in MT5.

5. You are ready! The on-chart HUD will display real-time logic and account stats.



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

- Preset Selection: Choose from 1 of the 4 God-Tier Presets. This will override manual logic inputs dynamically.

- InpRedEma / InpPurpleEma: The two spectrum extremes used to calculate divergence (Retail vs Whale).

- InpConflictPts: The point threshold divergence required to trigger an entry.

- InpGridStepPts: Distance in points before executing a recovery/averaging order.

- InpSlPts / InpTpPts: Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit levels (Ghost Protocol).

- InpMaxDailyDD: Aegis Shield threshold. Default is 10.0%. Set to 0 to disable.

- InpUseRandomizer: Enable to delay trades slightly to avoid prop-firm copy-trade detection.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- This EA uses Virtual SL/TP. You will not see lines on your chart. Do not panic; the EA is managing the trades internally.

- VPS (Virtual Private Server) with low latency (<50ms) to your broker is highly recommended since all stops are virtual and rely on tick execution.

- Passed 100% History Quality strategy tester engine. Works flawlessly on both Hedging and Netting accounts.