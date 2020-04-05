Pivot Rejection

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS

HJF Pivot Rejection

Pullback / Rejection at Classic Pivot Points — Strategy Guide

Overview

HJF Pivot Rejection is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades pullbacks (rejections) at Classic Pivot Point levels. It is not a breakout strategy: the Pivot acts as a support/resistance region where the market retraces before resuming the trend, and entry occurs when the high/low of the candle that rejected the level is broken.

Recommended chart: M5 (5 minutes). Default parameters were calibrated for this timeframe.

How the Strategy Operates

Classic Pivot Point

Once a day, the robot computes the seven classic levels (PP, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3) from the previous day's high, low and close. These levels are drawn on the chart and serve as reference for the day's pullbacks.

Polarity

Price relative to the PP defines the allowed side: above the PP the robot only considers BUYS; below the PP, only SELLS. This aligns trades with the day's bias.

Real-pullback pre-condition

A level only becomes valid for a pullback after it is "conquered" — price must have closed on the trend side of it before the retracement. Without this, the first touch would be a breakout attempt, which is out of this strategy's scope.

Rejection and entry

When price retraces and touches the level's tolerance band, the robot evaluates the rejection (Rigid mode = closes back beyond the level; Permissive mode = closes within the tolerance band). Once confirmed, a Buy Stop / Sell Stop is placed at the high/low of the rejection candle ±1 tick — the trigger is always the break of the rejection candle, never the level itself.

Stop and Target

The stop is anchored to the level itself ± StopOffset (never to the candle size). The target has three modes: next Pivot level, fixed points, or Risk:Reward ratio. A minimum-risk guard (MinRiskDistance) discards signals whose entry→stop distance would be too small.

Position management

      Optional Break Even — moves the stop to the entry price (+offset) after a configurable profit.

      Optional Trailing Stop — follows price at a fixed distance once the trigger is reached.

      Optional partial close — closes a percentage of the volume at a configurable profit.

      Daily Stop and Daily Target in account currency — close and block new entries for the day when the loss limit or profit target is reached.

Schedule and daily limit

Entries occur only within the HoraInicio–HoraFim window; at HoraFechamento everything is closed. The number of trades per day is limited by MaxTradesDay.

Risks — Required Reading

      Unlike grid/martingale strategies, this one uses a real per-trade stop-loss (level ± StopOffset), with defined risk on each entry — but that does not eliminate the risk of loss.

      On gap openings or very fast moves, price may skip past the stop, resulting in a larger loss than planned.

      Not every pivot rejection confirms; sequences of false signals (whipsaw) can produce consecutive losses, though limited by the stop and by MaxTradesDay.

      Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account.

Recommendations

      Test on a demo account for a representative period before trading live.

      Adjust PivotTolerance, StopOffset and MinRiskDistance to the instrument and your risk profile (StopOffset well above PivotTolerance).

      Use the Daily Stop to cap the day's loss and RiskPercent to size the lot by account risk.

Requirements

      M5 chart (recommended) — default parameters were calibrated for the 5-minute timeframe; readjust them on another period.

      Daily (D1) history available — the Pivot calculation uses the previous day; the robot waits for D1 history before trading.

      Hedge or Netting account — includes protection against hedge lock (closes an invalid simultaneous buy+sell state); validate on a demo account with your broker.

      Native indicators — does not depend on external custom indicators — only the internally computed Pivot.

Parameters

Pivot / Pullback

      PivotTolerance (default 20) — tolerance band of the touch at the level, in points.

      StopOffset (default 20) — stop distance relative to the level, in points.

      MinRiskDistance (default 30) — minimum entry→stop risk to accept the signal, in points.

      RejectionMode — Rigid (closes beyond the level) or Permissive (closes within tolerance).

      MinPullbackDistance (0=off) — minimum retracement distance before the retest, in points.

      MaxRejectionCandleRange (0=off) — maximum size of the rejection candle, in points.

Take Profit

      TakeProfitMode — Next Pivot, Fixed points, or Risk:Reward.

      FixedTakeProfit (default 800) — fixed target in points (Fixed mode).

      RR_Ratio (default 3.5) — Risk:Reward ratio (R:R mode and fallback at R3/S3).

Signal

      SignalExpirationBars (default 4) — maximum candles the pending order stays active.

      MaxTradesDay (default 1) — maximum number of trades per day.

Orders

      Lots (default 5.0) — fixed contracts (used when RiskPercent = 0).

      RiskPercent (default 0) — % account risk per trade (0 = use Lots).

Schedule

      HoraInicio / HoraFim — window for new entries.

      HoraFechamento — forced close of everything.

Management (optional)

      UsarBreakEven / BreakEvenTrigger / BreakEvenOffset — break even and its triggers.

      UsarTrailingStop / TrailingStart / TrailingDistance — trailing stop and its parameters.

      UsarParcial / ParcialPercent / ParcialTrigger — partial close and its parameters.

      UsarStopDiario / StopDiario — daily stop in account currency.

      UsarMetaDiaria / MetaDiaria — daily target in account currency.

Panel and General

      TipoPainel / PainelX / PainelY / AtalhosTeclado — Classic or Pro panel and its position/shortcuts.

      MagicNumber / Slippage / MostrarObjetos — order identifier, max deviation and display of the Pivot lines.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for educational and informational purposes, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets involves real risk of capital loss. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration, for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.


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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
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Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Vladimir Mametov
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (2)
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Precise Pair Trading Pro
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3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
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4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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