



Key functions:

- Risk-based volume calculation

- Margin preview

- Reward-to-risk target planning

- Persisted chart geometry

- Broker stop-level and volume validation

- Guarded order execution





Trading is disabled by default and must be deliberately enabled by the user. The product does not predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Verify all levels, calculated volume and broker constraints on a demo account before live use.

Position Risk Architect is a visual trade-planning utility with draggable Entry, Stop Loss and three target levels.