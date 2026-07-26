Daily Drawdown Guardian

Daily Drawdown Guardian is a focused daily-loss monitor with balance, equity and trailing reference modes.

Key functions:
- Broker-time daily rollover
- Configurable warning thresholds
- Persisted daily baseline
- Symbol and Magic Number scope
- Pending-order cancellation
- Optional scoped position flattening
- Guarded manual unlock and baseline reset
- Event history for operational review

This product monitors and enforces limits configured by the user. It does not provide entry signals or guarantee trading results. Test all controls on a demo account before live use.
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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