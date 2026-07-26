Multi Strategy Risk Allocator

Multi Strategy Risk Allocator is a strategy-budget dashboard organized by Magic Number and configured risk allocation.

Key functions:
- Per-strategy risk usage and remaining budget
- Allocation comparison across multiple strategies
- Runtime enable and disable state
- Persistent strategy toggles
- Exportable allocation snapshots
- Clear dashboard for portfolio-level risk oversight

The utility helps monitor and coordinate risk budgets configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction, execute a guaranteed-profit strategy or guarantee trading results. Test all settings and workflows on a demo account before live use.
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Эксперты
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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