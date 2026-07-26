



Key functions:

- Per-strategy risk usage and remaining budget

- Allocation comparison across multiple strategies

- Runtime enable and disable state

- Persistent strategy toggles

- Exportable allocation snapshots

- Clear dashboard for portfolio-level risk oversight





The utility helps monitor and coordinate risk budgets configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction, execute a guaranteed-profit strategy or guarantee trading results. Test all settings and workflows on a demo account before live use.

Multi Strategy Risk Allocator is a strategy-budget dashboard organized by Magic Number and configured risk allocation.