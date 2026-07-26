Session Trade Controller
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 2.20
- Активации: 5
Session Trade Controller is a broker-time session and trade-permission controller.
Key functions:
- User-configured trading windows
- Live countdown to the next session change
- Weekday permission rules
- Clear open, closed and transition states
- Position and pending-order visibility
- Explicit reasons when trading is outside the permitted schedule
- Dashboard view based on broker server time
The utility monitors and applies time permissions configured by the user. It does not generate entry signals, predict market direction or guarantee trading results. Confirm broker server time, daylight-saving changes and every schedule rule on a demo account before live use.