



STRATEGY FAMILIES

• Expansion breakout with closed-bar range confirmation

• Controlled pullback into the prevailing value zone

• Optional range rejection with volatility-envelope and available-room checks

• Trend, balanced-range, volatility-shock and data/liquidity-lock classification

• Visible ADX, ATR and liquidity evidence behind each regime





RISK AND ACCOUNT PROTECTION

• Account-currency risk sizing from actual stop distance

• Structural stop with ATR minimum

• Daily, weekly and peak-equity loss protection

• Consecutive-loss cooldown and daily trade limits

• Configurable server-time sessions and Friday risk reduction

• Symbol, volume, stop, filling, margin and permission preflight

• Manual blackout schedule and optional high-impact USD calendar filter

• Persistent emergency kill switch





POSITION MANAGEMENT

• Fixed target in initial R

• One-time partial reduction

• Break-even transition and ATR trailing

• Maximum-bars time stop and optional session-end close

• Restart-safe lifecycle persistence for hedging and netting accounts





SEVEN-PAGE CONTROL CENTER

Command, Regime, Strategy, Risk, Execution, Validation and Audit pages provide clear operational state, broker contract rules, current owned position, last request result and calendar status. An append-only CSV retains decision and execution evidence.





The master trading input is disabled by default and chart arming is required. This product does not guarantee trading results. Historical tests and examples do not predict future performance. Broker costs, liquidity and execution differ. Test the complete workflow on a demo account and verify the intended broker environment before live use.

ApexQuant Gold Regime Executor is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for deterministic XAUUSD execution with transparent market-state evidence, adaptive risk controls, managed exits and an auditable seven-page dashboard. It does not use martingale, grid recovery or averaging down. The interface supports English and Simplified Chinese.