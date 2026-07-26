Portfolio Risk Sentinel
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 2.20
- Активации: 5
Portfolio Risk Sentinel is a portfolio risk dashboard for stop-defined exposure across symbols and strategies.
Key functions:
- Total and remaining portfolio risk
- Concentration monitoring
- Uncovered-position detection
- Pending-order risk
- Strategy grouping
- ATR-based stress view
- Guarded mitigation controls
Positions without usable stop-loss levels are clearly reported as undefined risk. The product is a monitoring and risk-control utility; it does not provide entry signals or guarantee trading results. Test all controls on a demo account before live use.