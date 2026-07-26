



Key functions:

- Master and follower operating modes

- Prefix and suffix symbol mapping

- Configurable volume scaling

- Atomic local snapshots

- Snapshot freshness checks

- Deterministic queue reconstruction

- Rejection of malformed or stale snapshots

- Clear synchronization and recovery status





The utility synchronizes user-configured trade state through local files. It does not provide a remote cloud service, generate entry signals or guarantee trading results. Test mapping, scaling, file permissions and recovery behavior across demo terminals before live use.

Local Trade Synchronizer is a local-terminal snapshot and recovery synchronizer for terminals on the same machine or in a shared local-file environment.