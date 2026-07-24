Session Range Laboratory MT5

Session Range Laboratory is a professional statistical workspace for traders who want to understand how a selected market session behaves before making discretionary decisions.

Instead of producing entry signals, the utility measures completed session ranges, compares the current range with historical distributions, and presents breakout and follow-through context in a structured five-page dashboard.

MAIN FEATURES
• Live session range with current high, low, total points and ADR share
• Historical distribution with average, P20, median P50 and P80 reference levels
• Breakout and post-breakout follow-through analysis
• Weekday comparison tables and session history
• Visual range charts for fast comparison across completed sessions
• Configurable session UTC time, broker-time offset and lookback depth
• Configurable ADR period, breakout buffer and alert preferences
• Persistent interface settings across chart and terminal restarts
• Clear English interface designed for MetaTrader 5

WORKFLOW
1. Select the session you want to study and confirm the broker-time conversion.
2. Load sufficient M1 history for the chosen symbol.
3. Compare the live range with the historical median and percentile bands.
4. Review the Breakouts and History pages for empirical follow-through context.

IMPORTANT
Session Range Laboratory is an analytical utility. It does not open, modify or close trades and does not predict future price movement. Historical frequencies are descriptive statistics, not guaranteed probabilities. Missing M1 history can exclude incomplete sessions from the calculations.

Compatible with symbols and timeframes supported by MetaTrader 5. Results depend on the available broker history and the session settings selected by the user.
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Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Gai Li Zhou
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Эксперты
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
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Gai Li Zhou
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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