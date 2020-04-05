Goldbrain XAUUSD h1
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
The Expert Advisor has been tested using historical data from 2025 to the present to evaluate its operation under recent market conditions. Historical testing is intended to assess the strategy's behavior and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance.
Each position is opened with both a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. The trading logic does not use martingale or grid techniques. The EA also includes configurable money management, trading session controls, an economic news filter, and multiple account protection mechanisms.
Main Features
Gold Brain includes an interactive dashboard that provides account information, trading statistics, and management tools directly on the chart.
Features include:
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Interactive dashboard with drag-and-drop positioning
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Multiple dashboard themes
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4K display scaling
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Break-Even management
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Virtual trailing stop
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Partial position closing
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Multiple money management modes
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Daily and global account protection
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Integrated economic news filter
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Configurable trading sessions
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Detailed Expert Log
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Performance statistics
Dashboard Features
The dashboard allows direct monitoring and management of trading activity.
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Drag-and-drop dashboard positioning
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Multiple visual themes
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Dashboard scaling for different monitor resolutions
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Ghost Mode for transparent display
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Break-Even button
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Winners and Losers management
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Close All function
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Margin and drawdown alerts
Account Protection
Several configurable protection systems are available to help control trading activity.
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Daily loss limits
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Daily drawdown protection
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Maximum equity drawdown
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Minimum equity protection
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Margin monitoring
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Automatic daily reset
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Friday position closing
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Global Variable synchronization after terminal restart
Trading Management
The Expert Advisor provides multiple methods for position sizing and trade management.
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Fixed lot sizing
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Percentage Balance risk
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Percentage Equity risk
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ATR volatility position sizing
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Virtual trailing stop
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Partial close management
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Automatic recovery mode
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Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade
News Filter
The integrated economic calendar can pause trading during scheduled news events.
Available options include:
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High-impact news filtering
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Medium-impact news filtering
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Trading pause before news
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Trading pause after news
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Optional position closing before news
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Event logging in the Expert Log
Input Parameters
EA Settings
InpPanelTheme
Selects the dashboard appearance.
Dashboard_Scale
Adjusts the dashboard size for different monitor resolutions.
Use_Danger_Alerts
Enables or disables dashboard warning notifications.
UseHedge
Trading mode.
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Hedge
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Only Long
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Only Short
News Scanner
News_Priority
Selects the economic event priority.
News_Currencies
Defines the currencies monitored by the news filter.
News_Before / News_After
Sets the trading pause before and after scheduled news.
Close_Trades_Before_News
Closes open positions before selected news events.
Money Management
useMM
Selects the money management method.
Vol_ATR_Period
ATR calculation period used for volatility-based position sizing.
Vol_Max_Risk_Pct
Maximum account risk percentage.
Use_AutoRecovery
Enables automatic risk reduction after predefined drawdown levels.
Trailing and Break-Even
Use_Virtual_Trailing
Enables internal virtual trailing stop management.
TrailSLStartDistance
Profit required before trailing starts.
Partial_Close_Percent
Percentage of the position automatically closed after the Break-Even trigger.
Account Protection
MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD
Daily loss limits in currency and percentage.
Daily_Reset
Broker server hour used to reset daily statistics.
MaxEquity_DD
Maximum permitted equity drawdown.
Min_Equity
Minimum account equity before trading is stopped.
Friday_Close_Hour / Friday_Close_Minute
Time used for optional Friday position closing.
Entry Protection
Max_Spread
Maximum allowed spread.
Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots
Maximum simultaneous positions and total lot exposure.
MaxPositionsPerBar
Maximum entries allowed during one candle.
Trading Sessions
Trading sessions can be configured individually for Sunday, Monday through Thursday, and Friday.
sessionCloseAtFridayClose
Automatically closes all positions when the Friday session ends.
Performance Statistics
The dashboard includes built-in statistics for monitoring trading performance.
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Daily, weekly, and monthly performance
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Expected Value (EV)
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Average holding time
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Session performance analysis
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Recent trade history
Expert Log
Trading operations and protection events are recorded in the Expert Log.
The log includes information such as order execution, spread protection, news filter events, trailing stop updates, and account protection actions.
Recommended Environment
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1
A VPS and a stable internet connection are recommended for uninterrupted operation.