Goldbrain XAUUSD h1

Gold Brain is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines configurable trade management, integrated risk controls, and advanced account protection features in a single trading system for MetaTrader.

The Expert Advisor has been tested using historical data from 2025 to the present to evaluate its operation under recent market conditions. Historical testing is intended to assess the strategy's behavior and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance.

Each position is opened with both a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. The trading logic does not use martingale or grid techniques. The EA also includes configurable money management, trading session controls, an economic news filter, and multiple account protection mechanisms.

Main Features

Gold Brain includes an interactive dashboard that provides account information, trading statistics, and management tools directly on the chart.

Features include:

  • Interactive dashboard with drag-and-drop positioning

  • Multiple dashboard themes

  • 4K display scaling

  • Break-Even management

  • Virtual trailing stop

  • Partial position closing

  • Multiple money management modes

  • Daily and global account protection

  • Integrated economic news filter

  • Configurable trading sessions

  • Detailed Expert Log

  • Performance statistics

Dashboard Features

The dashboard allows direct monitoring and management of trading activity.

  • Drag-and-drop dashboard positioning

  • Multiple visual themes

  • Dashboard scaling for different monitor resolutions

  • Ghost Mode for transparent display

  • Break-Even button

  • Winners and Losers management

  • Close All function

  • Margin and drawdown alerts

Account Protection

Several configurable protection systems are available to help control trading activity.

  • Daily loss limits

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Maximum equity drawdown

  • Minimum equity protection

  • Margin monitoring

  • Automatic daily reset

  • Friday position closing

  • Global Variable synchronization after terminal restart

Trading Management

The Expert Advisor provides multiple methods for position sizing and trade management.

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • Percentage Balance risk

  • Percentage Equity risk

  • ATR volatility position sizing

  • Virtual trailing stop

  • Partial close management

  • Automatic recovery mode

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade

News Filter

The integrated economic calendar can pause trading during scheduled news events.

Available options include:

  • High-impact news filtering

  • Medium-impact news filtering

  • Trading pause before news

  • Trading pause after news

  • Optional position closing before news

  • Event logging in the Expert Log

Input Parameters

EA Settings

InpPanelTheme
Selects the dashboard appearance.

Dashboard_Scale
Adjusts the dashboard size for different monitor resolutions.

Use_Danger_Alerts
Enables or disables dashboard warning notifications.

UseHedge
Trading mode.

  • Hedge

  • Only Long

  • Only Short

News Scanner

News_Priority
Selects the economic event priority.

News_Currencies
Defines the currencies monitored by the news filter.

News_Before / News_After
Sets the trading pause before and after scheduled news.

Close_Trades_Before_News
Closes open positions before selected news events.

Money Management

useMM
Selects the money management method.

Vol_ATR_Period
ATR calculation period used for volatility-based position sizing.

Vol_Max_Risk_Pct
Maximum account risk percentage.

Use_AutoRecovery
Enables automatic risk reduction after predefined drawdown levels.

Trailing and Break-Even

Use_Virtual_Trailing
Enables internal virtual trailing stop management.

TrailSLStartDistance
Profit required before trailing starts.

Partial_Close_Percent
Percentage of the position automatically closed after the Break-Even trigger.

Account Protection

MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD
Daily loss limits in currency and percentage.

Daily_Reset
Broker server hour used to reset daily statistics.

MaxEquity_DD
Maximum permitted equity drawdown.

Min_Equity
Minimum account equity before trading is stopped.

Friday_Close_Hour / Friday_Close_Minute
Time used for optional Friday position closing.

Entry Protection

Max_Spread
Maximum allowed spread.

Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots
Maximum simultaneous positions and total lot exposure.

MaxPositionsPerBar
Maximum entries allowed during one candle.

Trading Sessions

Trading sessions can be configured individually for Sunday, Monday through Thursday, and Friday.

sessionCloseAtFridayClose
Automatically closes all positions when the Friday session ends.

Performance Statistics

The dashboard includes built-in statistics for monitoring trading performance.

  • Daily, weekly, and monthly performance

  • Expected Value (EV)

  • Average holding time

  • Session performance analysis

  • Recent trade history

Expert Log

Trading operations and protection events are recorded in the Expert Log.

The log includes information such as order execution, spread protection, news filter events, trailing stop updates, and account protection actions.

Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

A VPS and a stable internet connection are recommended for uninterrupted operation.


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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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Quantum Bitcoin EA
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Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
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Эксперты
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Gold Prophet
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Gold Prophet — это полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Стратегия прошла всестороннее тестирование на протяжении 18 лет, охватывая множество рыночных циклов, периоды высокой волатильности и меняющиеся условия ликвидности, демонстрируя долгосрочную стабильность и надежность. Все сделки исполняются с заранее определенными уровнями Stop Loss и Take Profit, что обеспечивает дисциплинированное и контролируемое управление рисками. Советн
Azazim Pro
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Azazim Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, developed using advanced quantitative modeling and algorithmic logic. The strategy is built on structured market analysis principles, combining price action evaluation, volatility adaptation, and rule-based execution. It operates fully automatically and applies predefined risk controls to every trade. Azazim Pro is designed for traders seeking systematic execution without emotional interference. Core Strategy Logic Azazim
Bulldozer XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Bulldozer is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Bulldozer is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today. Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control. The EA also includes daily loss limits, equity prot
Nexus King XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Key Highlights & Reliability Maximum Safety: Every single trade is strictly secured with a Stop Loss from the millisecond it is opened. No "naked" trades, no grid, and no martingale—just pure algorithmic precision. Proven Performance: Backed by 2 years of rigorous backtest results (2025 to 2026/today), showing stable growth and resilience through various market cycles and extreme volatility. Prop Firm Ready: Designed to pass challenges by adhering to strict daily drawdown and global loss limit
Xerio Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Xerio is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Xerio combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stability and resilience across volatile market conditions while remaining
Forexer EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Forexer is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, Forexer combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stability and resilience across volatile market conditions while remai
Goldflow Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Goldflow Pro – Advanced Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Goldflow Pro is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Goldflow Pro combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stabili
QuantumPulse XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Эксперты
Quantum Pulse is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who demand reliability, intelligent risk management, and fully automated execution. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it combines advanced trading technology with comprehensive account protection to deliver a stable and disciplined trading experience. Instead of relying on outdated optimization methods, Quantum Pulse has been thoroughly backtested using recent market data from 2024 to 2026, allowing the strategy
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