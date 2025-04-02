Goldbrain XAUUSD h1

Gold Brain is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD H1. It combines configurable trade management, integrated risk controls, and advanced account protection features in a single trading system for MetaTrader.

The Expert Advisor has been tested using historical data from 2025 to the present to evaluate its operation under recent market conditions. Historical testing is intended to assess the strategy's behavior and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance.

Each position is opened with both a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. The trading logic does not use martingale or grid techniques. The EA also includes configurable money management, trading session controls, an economic news filter, and multiple account protection mechanisms.

Main Features

Gold Brain includes an interactive dashboard that provides account information, trading statistics, and management tools directly on the chart.

Features include:

  • Interactive dashboard with drag-and-drop positioning

  • Multiple dashboard themes

  • 4K display scaling

  • Break-Even management

  • Virtual trailing stop

  • Partial position closing

  • Multiple money management modes

  • Daily and global account protection

  • Integrated economic news filter

  • Configurable trading sessions

  • Detailed Expert Log

  • Performance statistics

Dashboard Features

The dashboard allows direct monitoring and management of trading activity.

  • Drag-and-drop dashboard positioning

  • Multiple visual themes

  • Dashboard scaling for different monitor resolutions

  • Ghost Mode for transparent display

  • Break-Even button

  • Winners and Losers management

  • Close All function

  • Margin and drawdown alerts

Account Protection

Several configurable protection systems are available to help control trading activity.

  • Daily loss limits

  • Daily drawdown protection

  • Maximum equity drawdown

  • Minimum equity protection

  • Margin monitoring

  • Automatic daily reset

  • Friday position closing

  • Global Variable synchronization after terminal restart

Trading Management

The Expert Advisor provides multiple methods for position sizing and trade management.

  • Fixed lot sizing

  • Percentage Balance risk

  • Percentage Equity risk

  • ATR volatility position sizing

  • Virtual trailing stop

  • Partial close management

  • Automatic recovery mode

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade

News Filter

The integrated economic calendar can pause trading during scheduled news events.

Available options include:

  • High-impact news filtering

  • Medium-impact news filtering

  • Trading pause before news

  • Trading pause after news

  • Optional position closing before news

  • Event logging in the Expert Log

Input Parameters

EA Settings

InpPanelTheme
Selects the dashboard appearance.

Dashboard_Scale
Adjusts the dashboard size for different monitor resolutions.

Use_Danger_Alerts
Enables or disables dashboard warning notifications.

UseHedge
Trading mode.

  • Hedge

  • Only Long

  • Only Short

News Scanner

News_Priority
Selects the economic event priority.

News_Currencies
Defines the currencies monitored by the news filter.

News_Before / News_After
Sets the trading pause before and after scheduled news.

Close_Trades_Before_News
Closes open positions before selected news events.

Money Management

useMM
Selects the money management method.

Vol_ATR_Period
ATR calculation period used for volatility-based position sizing.

Vol_Max_Risk_Pct
Maximum account risk percentage.

Use_AutoRecovery
Enables automatic risk reduction after predefined drawdown levels.

Trailing and Break-Even

Use_Virtual_Trailing
Enables internal virtual trailing stop management.

TrailSLStartDistance
Profit required before trailing starts.

Partial_Close_Percent
Percentage of the position automatically closed after the Break-Even trigger.

Account Protection

MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD
Daily loss limits in currency and percentage.

Daily_Reset
Broker server hour used to reset daily statistics.

MaxEquity_DD
Maximum permitted equity drawdown.

Min_Equity
Minimum account equity before trading is stopped.

Friday_Close_Hour / Friday_Close_Minute
Time used for optional Friday position closing.

Entry Protection

Max_Spread
Maximum allowed spread.

Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots
Maximum simultaneous positions and total lot exposure.

MaxPositionsPerBar
Maximum entries allowed during one candle.

Trading Sessions

Trading sessions can be configured individually for Sunday, Monday through Thursday, and Friday.

sessionCloseAtFridayClose
Automatically closes all positions when the Friday session ends.

Performance Statistics

The dashboard includes built-in statistics for monitoring trading performance.

  • Daily, weekly, and monthly performance

  • Expected Value (EV)

  • Average holding time

  • Session performance analysis

  • Recent trade history

Expert Log

Trading operations and protection events are recorded in the Expert Log.

The log includes information such as order execution, spread protection, news filter events, trailing stop updates, and account protection actions.

Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

A VPS and a stable internet connection are recommended for uninterrupted operation.


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BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
专家
每位買家皆可享專屬好禮： 購買此機器人的買家將獲贈 GRABBER BOT ：本活動限時優惠，請把握機會！ 無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE This trading bot is part of the   Intaradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
专家
推出促銷： 以當前價格提供的副本數量有限 最終價格：990$ 新：免費獲得 1 個 EA！ （2 個交易賬戶） Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files 歡迎來到 DayTrade Pro Algo！ 經過多年的市場研究和不同策略的編程，我發現了一個具有良好交易系統所需的一切的算法： 它是獨立於經紀人的 它是獨立傳播的 它使用真實可變點差測試在 MT4、MT5、TDS2 和多個經紀商上輕鬆顯示非常穩定的回測 數百種不同的設置都在測試中給出了有利可圖的結果（當然我選擇了最好的！） 非常強大的系統 -> 設置可以互換，因此使用 USDJPY 的設置運行 EURUSD 仍然是有利可圖的。   已經在 13 個貨幣對上運行：EURUSD；GBPUSD；USDJPY；AUDUSD；XAUUSD；GBPJPY；USDCAD；EURJPY；EURNZD；EURAUD
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
专家
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA 推荐账户：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Propfirm（如 FTMO FundedNext 等） 策略：量子物理学原理、HFT Spike（高频交易）、级别交易、神经交易、无马丁格尔、无网格、单仓位趋势交易。 基于 XAUUSD tick 数据设计的全自动、风险受控的 EA。无需选择 Time-Frame。默认值与已测试的配置相同。 专为黄金设计。检测突发的波动爆发（"spike"），并在 spike 后的价格走势通过过滤器时以精准时机开仓。 平均持仓时间较短，因此突出表现为 Scalping Trading。  Symbol : GOLD/XAUUSD Digits : 2 digits & 3 digits Leverage : Any Broker : Any Min Balance : 25$ (for 1:500) Latency : up to 500ms 无 set 文件。无 Timeframe。 无马丁格尔 - 无网格 可调节的风险级别 PropFirm 模式 对于每日亏损设
作者的更多信息
Alpha Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Alpha Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Alpha Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today. Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control. The EA also includes daily loss limits, equity prot
Max Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
MAXPRO MAXPRO is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD H1. The system combines automated trade execution with configurable money management, account protection, news filtering and trade management features. The Expert Advisor has been backtested using historical data from 2025 to the present . The purpose of this testing is to evaluate the strategy under recent market conditions. Backtest results should not be interpreted as future trading performance. Each position opened
Goldrise XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Introducing Goldrise – Your Gateway to Smart Trading! Transform your trading approach with Goldrise , the cutting-edge expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience through its advanced algorithms and top-notch features. Goldrise combines sophisticated technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver highly reliable and profitable trading signals. Harness the Power of Innovation Goldrise is engineered with state-of-the-art technology to identify optimal t
Franklin XAUUSD h1 mt5
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Franklin – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Franklin is a professionally engineered expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it demonstrates strong performance in modern market conditions, focusing on recent price behavior rather than outdated historical data. This approach allows Franklin to adapt more effectively to current volatility and structure. Every trade executed by Franklin is protected with a predefined stop loss and take profit
Wellness Gold MT5 h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Revolutionize Your Trading with   Wellness Unleash the full potential of your trading journey with   Wellness , the expert advisor (EA) that blends cutting-edge technology and unmatched precision. Designed to dominate the markets,   Wellness   offers traders an edge through its AI-powered strategies, robust risk management, and flawless execution. It's more than just an EA – it’s your gateway to financial wellness. What Makes   Wellness   Unstoppable? Wellness   is built on a foundation of artif
Supergold XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Supergold is a professional automated trading solution developed specifically for traders seeking consistency, protection, and intelligent trade management in the gold market. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, the system combines advanced risk management technologies, adaptive trading logic, and comprehensive account protection mechanisms to create a reliable trading environment for both private traders and prop firm participants. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated mark
Diamond Pro XAUUSD
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Diamond Pro EA   is a premium automated trading system crafted for   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) on the 1-hour chart . Like a master gemologist, it polishes raw market volatility into flawless opportunities, leveraging   1 year of backtesting   and diamond-hard risk management. Whether you're refining your portfolio or grinding through prop firm challenges, Diamond Pro EA delivers the clarity and discipline to unlock gold’s true value. Key Features of Diamond Pro EA XAUUSD H1 Expertise Precision-tuned for
Bizarr XAUUSD h1 MT5
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
专家
Welcome to the enigmatic edge of trading.   Bizarr EA   is a mystifying, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to transmute XAUUSD volatility into golden opportunities. Powered by arcane algorithms and machine learning sorcery, this EA bends market chaos to its will, making it the ultimate tool for personal accounts and prop firm challenges. Backed by 5 years of backtesting on XAUUSD H1 , Bizarr has defied market logic across every gold cycle. With cryptic risk management, paradoxical e
Joker Pro EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1 Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders. Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for
Fortune Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Fortune Pro is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Fortune Pro combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2021 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stability and resilience across volatile market conditions whi
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
专家
Gold Zombie is a professional automated trading solution developed specifically for traders seeking consistency, protection, and intelligent trade management in the gold market. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, the system combines advanced risk management technologies, adaptive trading logic, and comprehensive account protection mechanisms to create a reliable trading environment for both private traders and prop firm participants. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated ma
Oktagon Ultra XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2.67 (3)
专家
Oktagon Ultra — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready Oktagon Ultra is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for trading XAUUSD H1 with unmatched precision and adaptive intelligence. Built to dominate current market conditions, Oktagon Ultra combines robust risk control with cutting-edge strategy logic—perfect for individual traders and prop firm challenges. Why Oktagon Ultra Excels Every trade has a Stop Loss and Take
Prime Plus XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
5 (1)
专家
Prime Plus – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Prime Plus is a trading system developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. It is designed to operate effectively in current market conditions, based on two years of testing from 2024 to the present. Unlike many systems that rely on outdated long-term backtests, Prime Plus is optimized and stress-tested for recent market dynamics. The EA includes a full set of risk management tools and is suitable for prop firm trading conditions. Each
Gladiator Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
专家
Gladiator Pro – Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Gladiator Pro is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Gladiator Pro is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today. Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control
Gold Pump Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Gold Pump Pro is a trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It has been thoroughly stress-tested and optimized with data from 2024 to the present to ensure consistent performance in modern market conditions. Unlike strategies dependent on outdated or overly extended backtests, Gold Pump Pro is designed for today’s dynamic trading environment. Every trade includes a defined stop loss and take profit, supporting disciplined and consistent risk management. The EA also i
Supernova XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (1)
专家
Supernova is a precision-built expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. Backtested from 2024 to the present, it has consistently delivered reliable performance, adapting well to recent and evolving market conditions—unlike systems relying on outdated long-term backtests. Each trade executed by Supernova includes a predefined stop loss and take profit, ensuring structured risk control. The EA incorporates stress-tested logic, robust protections, and advanced trade mana
Gold Prophet
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Gold Prophet 是一款全自動智慧交易系統 (EA)，專為在 H1 時間範圍下交易 XAUUSD（黃金）而開發。 此策略經過 18 年的廣泛回測，涵蓋多個市場週期、高波動時期和流動性變化，展現出長期穩定性和穩健性。 所有交易均採用預設的停損和止盈，確保嚴格的風險管理。該 EA 已通過壓力測試和穩健性測試，以驗證其在各種市場環境下的可靠性能。 主要功能 常規設定 回測最佳化模式，加快策略測試速度 圖表上資訊豐富的統計面板 自訂訂單註釋和獨特的魔術數字 交易方向控制：對沖、僅做多或僅做空 資金管理 固定手數或基於百分比的風險（餘額或淨值） 可指定每筆交易的固定貨幣風險 進階交易管理 每個部位自動停損及止盈 追蹤停損，起始點、距離和步長可調 追蹤止盈，動態鎖定利潤 損益平衡功能，可設定安全緩衝 入場保護過濾器 點差過濾器，避免不利的交易條件 限制： 最大持倉數量 最大手數 每條K線交易筆數 每日和帳戶保護 每日虧損限額和回撤控制 最低和最高淨值保護 每日自動重置，確保持續安全交易 交易時段控制 可設定的交易時段每日 可選擇關閉
Azazim Pro
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Azazim Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, developed using advanced quantitative modeling and algorithmic logic. The strategy is built on structured market analysis principles, combining price action evaluation, volatility adaptation, and rule-based execution. It operates fully automatically and applies predefined risk controls to every trade. Azazim Pro is designed for traders seeking systematic execution without emotional interference. Core Strategy Logic Azazim
Bulldozer XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Bulldozer is a trading system designed for the XAUUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. Built for high performance in current market environments, it has been thoroughly tested using two years of recent data from 2024 to the present. Unlike systems relying on outdated historical testing, Bulldozer is stress-tested and optimized for the conditions traders face today. Every trade is executed with a stop loss and take profit, ensuring strict risk control. The EA also includes daily loss limits, equity prot
Nexus King XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Key Highlights & Reliability Maximum Safety: Every single trade is strictly secured with a Stop Loss from the millisecond it is opened. No "naked" trades, no grid, and no martingale—just pure algorithmic precision. Proven Performance: Backed by 2 years of rigorous backtest results (2025 to 2026/today), showing stable growth and resilience through various market cycles and extreme volatility. Prop Firm Ready: Designed to pass challenges by adhering to strict daily drawdown and global loss limit
Xerio Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Xerio is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Xerio combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stability and resilience across volatile market conditions while remaining
Forexer EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Forexer is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, Forexer combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stability and resilience across volatile market conditions while remai
Goldflow Pro XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Goldflow Pro – Advanced Expert Advisor for XAUUSD H1 Goldflow Pro is a next-generation trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, protection, and full operational control in modern market conditions. Designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, Goldflow Pro combines institutional-grade risk management, intelligent automation, and advanced execution technology into one complete trading environment. Backtested from 2025 to today, the system has demonstrated strong stabili
QuantumPulse XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
专家
Quantum Pulse is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who demand reliability, intelligent risk management, and fully automated execution. Designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it combines advanced trading technology with comprehensive account protection to deliver a stable and disciplined trading experience. Instead of relying on outdated optimization methods, Quantum Pulse has been thoroughly backtested using recent market data from 2024 to 2026, allowing the strategy
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