Goldbrain XAUUSD h1

Gold Brain is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD H1 . It combines configurable trade management, integrated risk controls, and advanced account protection features in a single trading system for MetaTrader.

The Expert Advisor has been tested using historical data from 2025 to the present to evaluate its operation under recent market conditions. Historical testing is intended to assess the strategy's behavior and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance.

Each position is opened with both a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. The trading logic does not use martingale or grid techniques. The EA also includes configurable money management, trading session controls, an economic news filter, and multiple account protection mechanisms.

Main Features

Gold Brain includes an interactive dashboard that provides account information, trading statistics, and management tools directly on the chart.

Features include:

Interactive dashboard with drag-and-drop positioning

Multiple dashboard themes

4K display scaling

Break-Even management

Virtual trailing stop

Partial position closing

Multiple money management modes

Daily and global account protection

Integrated economic news filter

Configurable trading sessions

Detailed Expert Log

Performance statistics

Dashboard Features

The dashboard allows direct monitoring and management of trading activity.

Drag-and-drop dashboard positioning

Multiple visual themes

Dashboard scaling for different monitor resolutions

Ghost Mode for transparent display

Break-Even button

Winners and Losers management

Close All function

Margin and drawdown alerts

Account Protection

Several configurable protection systems are available to help control trading activity.

Daily loss limits

Daily drawdown protection

Maximum equity drawdown

Minimum equity protection

Margin monitoring

Automatic daily reset

Friday position closing

Global Variable synchronization after terminal restart

Trading Management

The Expert Advisor provides multiple methods for position sizing and trade management.

Fixed lot sizing

Percentage Balance risk

Percentage Equity risk

ATR volatility position sizing

Virtual trailing stop

Partial close management

Automatic recovery mode

Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade

News Filter

The integrated economic calendar can pause trading during scheduled news events.

Available options include:

High-impact news filtering

Medium-impact news filtering

Trading pause before news

Trading pause after news

Optional position closing before news

Event logging in the Expert Log

Input Parameters

EA Settings

InpPanelTheme

Selects the dashboard appearance.

Dashboard_Scale

Adjusts the dashboard size for different monitor resolutions.

Use_Danger_Alerts

Enables or disables dashboard warning notifications.

UseHedge

Trading mode.

Hedge

Only Long

Only Short

News Scanner

News_Priority

Selects the economic event priority.

News_Currencies

Defines the currencies monitored by the news filter.

News_Before / News_After

Sets the trading pause before and after scheduled news.

Close_Trades_Before_News

Closes open positions before selected news events.

Money Management

useMM

Selects the money management method.

Vol_ATR_Period

ATR calculation period used for volatility-based position sizing.

Vol_Max_Risk_Pct

Maximum account risk percentage.

Use_AutoRecovery

Enables automatic risk reduction after predefined drawdown levels.

Trailing and Break-Even

Use_Virtual_Trailing

Enables internal virtual trailing stop management.

TrailSLStartDistance

Profit required before trailing starts.

Partial_Close_Percent

Percentage of the position automatically closed after the Break-Even trigger.

Account Protection

MaxDailyLoss / Max_Daily_DD

Daily loss limits in currency and percentage.

Daily_Reset

Broker server hour used to reset daily statistics.

MaxEquity_DD

Maximum permitted equity drawdown.

Min_Equity

Minimum account equity before trading is stopped.

Friday_Close_Hour / Friday_Close_Minute

Time used for optional Friday position closing.

Entry Protection

Max_Spread

Maximum allowed spread.

Max_OpenPos / Max_OpenLots

Maximum simultaneous positions and total lot exposure.

MaxPositionsPerBar

Maximum entries allowed during one candle.

Trading Sessions

Trading sessions can be configured individually for Sunday, Monday through Thursday, and Friday.

sessionCloseAtFridayClose

Automatically closes all positions when the Friday session ends.

Performance Statistics

The dashboard includes built-in statistics for monitoring trading performance.

Daily, weekly, and monthly performance

Expected Value (EV)

Average holding time

Session performance analysis

Recent trade history

Expert Log

Trading operations and protection events are recorded in the Expert Log.

The log includes information such as order execution, spread protection, news filter events, trailing stop updates, and account protection actions.

Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

A VPS and a stable internet connection are recommended for uninterrupted operation.