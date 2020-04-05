GoldCascade Pro — Disciplined Trend-Cascade Automation for XAUUSD

Gold doesn't trend quietly. It runs, it retraces hard, and most grid or martingale systems built for it eventually meet a drawdown they can't survive. GoldCascade Pro was built to solve that problem differently: instead of averaging into losers or multiplying lot size to "catch up," it releases a single, disciplined order at a time, only in the direction the market is already moving, spaced by the market's own volatility — never by a fixed, stale distance.

No martingale. No lot multiplication. No hidden averaging. Every order is the same fixed lot size. That single design choice is what separates GoldCascade Pro from the majority of "grid EAs" on the Market that quietly increase risk with every losing trade until one bad week wipes the account.

How it thinks

1. It only trades with the trend. A 50-period EMA on the H1 timeframe acts as the master filter. Above it, GoldCascade Pro will only look for longs. Below it, only shorts. There is no counter-trend mode, no averaging against the move — the EA simply refuses to fight the dominant direction.

2. It spaces entries by real volatility, not a guess. Instead of a fixed pip gap (which is either too tight in a fast market or wastes opportunity in a quiet one), spacing between orders is calculated live from ATR(14) × a configurable multiplier, then clamped inside a min/max band you control. When gold is moving fast, the next order sits further away. When it's calm, orders sit closer. The grid breathes with the market instead of fighting it.

3. It releases orders one at a time — a cascade, not a wall. This is the core mechanic the name comes from. GoldCascade Pro never dumps five pending orders on the book at once. It places one stop order in the trend direction, waits for that slot to resolve, and only then releases the next one at the current price plus fresh spacing. As price trends, the cascade follows it outward, step by step, always capped at a maximum number of concurrent slots that you define (default 5). You always know exactly how much exposure is on the table.

4. Every position graduates from fixed stop to trailing exit. Each order opens with a fixed, hard stop loss — real risk defined from the first tick, no exceptions. Once a position moves into profit by your breakeven threshold, the stop jumps to entry, removing risk from the table entirely. From that point forward, the stop trails behind the same H1 EMA(50) that defines the trend — tightening only in your favor, updated once per completed H1 candle so it isn't shaken out by noise. There is no fixed take-profit target capping your upside; the trend itself decides when the trade is done.

5. It knows when to stop trading — automatically. A live equity-drawdown monitor tracks your account against its peak equity in real time. If drawdown crosses your configured threshold (25% default), GoldCascade Pro immediately closes every open position, cancels every pending order, and stands down. No arguing with the market, no revenge trading — the circuit breaker does its job so you don't have to watch the screen. On top of that, a configurable weekly close (Friday, default 19:00 platform time) flattens everything before the weekend gap risk sets in, and a trading-hours filter keeps the EA active only during the session window you choose.

6. You see everything, live. GoldCascade Pro ships with a professional on-chart dashboard, not a bare "Buy/Sell" label. At a glance: current trend direction, live EMA value, current ATR-based spacing in points, how many of your slots are active out of the maximum, whether the session is open or closed, live equity and balance, current drawdown against your limit, and overall EA status. Everything colour-coded, refreshed every second, built to look and feel like a professional trading terminal — because a serious tool should look like one.

Why fixed lot sizing matters

There is no lot multiplication anywhere in this system's logic. Every single order — the first, the fifth, the fiftieth — trades the exact lot size you configure. That's a deliberate risk decision, not a missing feature: it means your maximum theoretical exposure is always simple arithmetic (max slots × fixed lot × stop distance), never a runaway function of how many losses you've had in a row.

Built for control, not black-box trust

Every meaningful variable is exposed as an external parameter — EMA period and timeframe, ATR period and multiplier, spacing floor and ceiling, stop-loss distance, breakeven trigger, maximum slots, lot size, drawdown limit, magic number, trading session, and Friday close time. Nothing about the strategy's behaviour is hidden or hardcoded. You can run it exactly as designed, or tune every input to fit your own risk tolerance and account size.

Who this is for

Built and tuned around XAUUSDm on Cent accounts, GoldCascade Pro suits traders who want systematic, rules-based exposure to gold's trends without babysitting charts all session — but who also want to understand exactly what the EA is doing and why, at every moment, via the dashboard. It is not a "set and forget and hope" system; it's a transparent, parameterised trend-following framework that happens to be automated.

Risk disclosure

All trading involves risk of loss, and past or hypothetical performance is never a guarantee of future results. Gold's volatility that makes trending moves attractive also produces sharp reversals; the fixed stop-loss and drawdown circuit breaker are risk controls, not guarantees against loss. Test thoroughly on a demo account and understand every parameter before running on a live account.