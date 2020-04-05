GoldCascade Pro

GoldCascade Pro — Disciplined Trend-Cascade Automation for XAUUSD

Gold doesn't trend quietly. It runs, it retraces hard, and most grid or martingale systems built for it eventually meet a drawdown they can't survive. GoldCascade Pro was built to solve that problem differently: instead of averaging into losers or multiplying lot size to "catch up," it releases a single, disciplined order at a time, only in the direction the market is already moving, spaced by the market's own volatility — never by a fixed, stale distance.

No martingale. No lot multiplication. No hidden averaging. Every order is the same fixed lot size. That single design choice is what separates GoldCascade Pro from the majority of "grid EAs" on the Market that quietly increase risk with every losing trade until one bad week wipes the account.

How it thinks

1. It only trades with the trend. A 50-period EMA on the H1 timeframe acts as the master filter. Above it, GoldCascade Pro will only look for longs. Below it, only shorts. There is no counter-trend mode, no averaging against the move — the EA simply refuses to fight the dominant direction.

2. It spaces entries by real volatility, not a guess. Instead of a fixed pip gap (which is either too tight in a fast market or wastes opportunity in a quiet one), spacing between orders is calculated live from ATR(14) × a configurable multiplier, then clamped inside a min/max band you control. When gold is moving fast, the next order sits further away. When it's calm, orders sit closer. The grid breathes with the market instead of fighting it.

3. It releases orders one at a time — a cascade, not a wall. This is the core mechanic the name comes from. GoldCascade Pro never dumps five pending orders on the book at once. It places one stop order in the trend direction, waits for that slot to resolve, and only then releases the next one at the current price plus fresh spacing. As price trends, the cascade follows it outward, step by step, always capped at a maximum number of concurrent slots that you define (default 5). You always know exactly how much exposure is on the table.

4. Every position graduates from fixed stop to trailing exit. Each order opens with a fixed, hard stop loss — real risk defined from the first tick, no exceptions. Once a position moves into profit by your breakeven threshold, the stop jumps to entry, removing risk from the table entirely. From that point forward, the stop trails behind the same H1 EMA(50) that defines the trend — tightening only in your favor, updated once per completed H1 candle so it isn't shaken out by noise. There is no fixed take-profit target capping your upside; the trend itself decides when the trade is done.

5. It knows when to stop trading — automatically. A live equity-drawdown monitor tracks your account against its peak equity in real time. If drawdown crosses your configured threshold (25% default), GoldCascade Pro immediately closes every open position, cancels every pending order, and stands down. No arguing with the market, no revenge trading — the circuit breaker does its job so you don't have to watch the screen. On top of that, a configurable weekly close (Friday, default 19:00 platform time) flattens everything before the weekend gap risk sets in, and a trading-hours filter keeps the EA active only during the session window you choose.

6. You see everything, live. GoldCascade Pro ships with a professional on-chart dashboard, not a bare "Buy/Sell" label. At a glance: current trend direction, live EMA value, current ATR-based spacing in points, how many of your slots are active out of the maximum, whether the session is open or closed, live equity and balance, current drawdown against your limit, and overall EA status. Everything colour-coded, refreshed every second, built to look and feel like a professional trading terminal — because a serious tool should look like one.

Why fixed lot sizing matters

There is no lot multiplication anywhere in this system's logic. Every single order — the first, the fifth, the fiftieth — trades the exact lot size you configure. That's a deliberate risk decision, not a missing feature: it means your maximum theoretical exposure is always simple arithmetic (max slots × fixed lot × stop distance), never a runaway function of how many losses you've had in a row.

Built for control, not black-box trust

Every meaningful variable is exposed as an external parameter — EMA period and timeframe, ATR period and multiplier, spacing floor and ceiling, stop-loss distance, breakeven trigger, maximum slots, lot size, drawdown limit, magic number, trading session, and Friday close time. Nothing about the strategy's behaviour is hidden or hardcoded. You can run it exactly as designed, or tune every input to fit your own risk tolerance and account size.

Who this is for

Built and tuned around XAUUSDm on Cent accounts, GoldCascade Pro suits traders who want systematic, rules-based exposure to gold's trends without babysitting charts all session — but who also want to understand exactly what the EA is doing and why, at every moment, via the dashboard. It is not a "set and forget and hope" system; it's a transparent, parameterised trend-following framework that happens to be automated.

Risk disclosure

All trading involves risk of loss, and past or hypothetical performance is never a guarantee of future results. Gold's volatility that makes trending moves attractive also produces sharp reversals; the fixed stop-loss and drawdown circuit breaker are risk controls, not guarantees against loss. Test thoroughly on a demo account and understand every parameter before running on a live account.


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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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