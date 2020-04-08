Swing Supply Demand

Key Features:

1. Institutional Supply & Demand Zones

  • Auto-Detection: Automatically draws zones at valid pivot points.

  • Smart Extension: Zones extend into the future for easy visibility but automatically cut off when price breaks them.

  • Mitigation Logic: When a zone is invalidated, it converts into a dashed "Break of Structure" (BOS) line, keeping your chart clean of old data.

  • ATR sizing: Zone width is dynamic, calculated using Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to current market volatility.

2. Advanced Market Structure Mapping

  • Swing Labels: Automatically labels swings as  HH (Higher High),  HL (Higher Low),  LH (Lower High), and  LL (Lower Low).

  • Typography: Uses bold, solid black text (Size 10) for maximum readability against the light background.

  • uto-Theming: Instantly transforms your chart background to "Snow" white.

  • Candle Styling: Sets Bullish candles to  DeepSkyBlue and Bearish candles to  Black (Body, Wicks, and Borders).

  • Transparency: Uses true alpha-channel transparency for Supply (OrangeRed) and Demand (LightGreen) zones, ensuring candles remain visible behind the blocks.


