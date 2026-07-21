STEA Supertrend

Supertrend Trend-Following EA with Adaptive Filters

A fully automated trend-following system built on the classic Supertrend indicator, enhanced with ADX, Moving Average, and Volatility filters to reduce false signals in sideways markets — plus dynamic risk-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop management.

How It Works

This EA is built directly on the widely-used Supertrend indicator logic (ATR-based trend-following bands). Instead of just plotting signals on a chart, it trades them automatically:

  1. Trend Detection — The EA calculates the Supertrend bands using ATR (Average True Range) and a configurable multiplier. When price closes above/below the band and the trend flips direction, a Buy or Sell signal is generated — exactly the same "Buy"/"Sell" signal points you'd see on the original Supertrend indicator.

  2. Smart Entry Filters — Before acting on a signal, the EA checks three independent filters to confirm the market is actually trending (not choppy/sideways):

    • ADX Filter — confirms trend strength is above a minimum threshold.
    • Moving Average Filter — confirms price direction aligns with a longer-term MA slope.
    • Volatility Filter — confirms current ATR is not abnormally low (a sign of a quiet, range-bound market).

    Only when a signal passes these filters does the EA open a trade — this significantly reduces the whipsaw losses that a raw Supertrend strategy suffers during sideways conditions.

  3. Risk-Defined Stop Loss — The Stop Loss is placed exactly at the Supertrend's "trend begins" level (the same point shown by the indicator's Buy/Sell arrows), giving every trade a logical, volatility-adjusted risk level instead of an arbitrary fixed number of pips.

  4. Reward Target (Take Profit) — Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Risk:Reward ratio), fully adjustable — default is 1:2.

  5. Profit Protection (Trailing Stop) — Once a trade reaches a configurable profit milestone (default 1:1 Risk:Reward), the EA activates a trailing stop that locks in profit as price continues moving favorably, protecting gains without needing to manually manage the trade.

  6. Automatic Position & Risk Management — Lot size can be fixed or automatically calculated from a percentage of account risk. The EA also verifies available margin before every trade to avoid failed/rejected orders.

In short: this EA automates the entire Supertrend trading process — from signal detection, to trend confirmation, to entry, to profit protection — with no manual chart-watching required.

Key Features

  • ✅ Based on the classic, proven Supertrend (ATR trend-following) strategy
  • ✅ Three independent trend/sideways filters (ADX, MA, Volatility) — each can be enabled/disabled separately
  • ✅ Stop Loss anchored to actual market structure (Supertrend trend-reversal level), not arbitrary pips
  • ✅ Configurable Risk:Reward Take Profit ratio
  • ✅ Automatic Trailing Stop with configurable trigger and distance
  • ✅ Fixed lot or risk-percentage based position sizing
  • ✅ Automatic margin check before every trade — no failed/rejected order spam
  • ✅ Works on any symbol and any timeframe (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs, etc.)
  • ✅ 100% input-driven — every parameter can be adjusted from the Inputs tab, no coding or recompiling required
  • ✅ Compatible with netting and hedging account types

Input Parameters Explained

Supertrend Settings

Parameter Description
ATR Period Number of bars used to calculate ATR (volatility)
ATR Multiplier Distance multiplier for the Supertrend bands — higher value = wider bands, fewer but more reliable signals
ATR Calculation Method Wilder/RMA (smoother) or SMA of True Range
Source Price Price used for calculation (HL2, Close, HLC3, OHLC4)
Calculation Bars Number of historical bars used to compute the trend (increase for more stability on lower timeframes)

Entry / Lot Settings

Parameter Description
Use Risk % for Lot If enabled, lot size is calculated automatically from account risk % instead of a fixed lot
Fixed Lot Lot size used when risk-based sizing is off
Risk Percent % of account balance risked per trade (used only if risk-based sizing is on)
Close Opposite On Signal Automatically closes an opposite open position when a new signal appears
One Trade Per Signal Prevents opening duplicate trades in the same direction
Magic Number Unique ID to separate this EA's trades from other EAs/manual trades

Take Profit

Parameter Description
Use Take Profit Enable/disable automatic TP
Risk:Reward Ratio TP distance = Stop Loss distance × this ratio (e.g. 2.0 = 1:2)

Trailing Stop

Parameter Description
Use Trailing Stop Enable/disable trailing stop management
Trailing Trigger (R:R) Profit level (as a multiple of SL distance) at which trailing starts
Trailing Distance (R:R) How far behind the current price the trailing SL is kept
Move To Breakeven First If enabled, SL moves to entry price first before trailing further

Trend Filters

Parameter Description
Use ADX Filter Enable/disable the trend-strength filter
ADX Period / Threshold ADX must be above this threshold for a trade to be allowed
Use MA Filter Enable/disable the trend-direction filter
MA Period / Method / Slope Bars Confirms price is aligned with a longer-term trend direction
Use Volatility Filter Enable/disable the low-volatility (sideways) filter
Volatility Avg Period / Min Ratio Current ATR must be at least this ratio of its recent average to trade

Recommended Starting Settings by Timeframe

These are starting points, based on internal backtesting — always run your own optimization in Strategy Tester for your specific broker and instrument before going live.

Parameter M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4
ATR Period 14 12 10 10 10 10
ATR Multiplier 4.5 3.8 3.0 2.8 2.5 2.2
ADX Threshold 30 27 22 20 18 17
MA Period 200 150 100 90 60 50
Volatility Min Ratio 1.00 0.90 0.80 0.75 0.70 0.65
Risk:Reward Ratio 2.5–3.0 2.2–2.5 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8–2.0

Note: Lower timeframes (M1/M5) are more sensitive to spread, slippage, and commission relative to price movement. Results will vary significantly by broker execution quality and instrument.

Risk Warning

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Forex, Gold, and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading with real funds, and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This product is a trading tool, not financial advice.

Support

For questions about settings or optimization, feel free to send a message through the product's comments/support tab. Recommended: run the built-in Strategy Tester optimizer on your target symbol/timeframe before live trading to fine-tune the filter settings for current market conditions.


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ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Folmar EA
Fernando
Эксперты
Folmar MetaTrader5 EA for auto buysell. Automatic TP/SL entry to simplify futures trading. Optimal Timeframe XAUUSD is optimal for the M15 timeframe BTCUSD is optimal for the M5 timeframe XAGUSD is optimal for the M5 timeframe This EA was created to simplify trading and generate income easily. Backtest and forward test to understand how the indicator works. The filter uses SNR for consistent winning trades. This EA's strategy is to utilize momentum candles that are larger than average, wi
Menanam Uang
Fernando
Эксперты
Best Setting EA Timeframe M1 Opsi Arah Trading : Buy Only Lot default : 0.01 recomendation 7000 USD of balance ini account standart/7000 cent in account cent Laverage 1:500 Target Profit gabungan : 20/50 for forex, 500 for XAUUSD Target Loss gabungan : 0 Magic Number : 123456 Max Equity Drawdown Cut Loss : 100% Mode Averaging : Martingle jarak Averaging :500 for forex, 1500 for XAUUSD Martingle Multiplier :2.0 Batas Maksimal Layer Averaging : 99999999 Tipe Pemicu Sinyal : out of zone Stochastic
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