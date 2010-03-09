Folmar EA

Folmar MetaTrader5 EA for auto buysell. Automatic TP/SL entry to simplify futures trading.

Optimal Timeframe

XAUUSD is optimal for the M15 timeframe

BTCUSD is optimal for the M5 timeframe

XAGUSD is optimal for the M5 timeframe

This EA was created to simplify trading and generate income easily. Backtest and forward test to understand how the indicator works. The filter uses SNR for consistent winning trades.

This EA's strategy is to utilize momentum candles that are larger than average, with short open tails and close tails no longer than 30% of the candle body.

Disclaimer

Be sure to forward test the EA using a demo account before using the EA on a live account. The filter uses SNR for consistent winning trades.
