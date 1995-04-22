STEA Supertrend

Supertrend Trend-Following EA with Adaptive Filters

A fully automated trend-following system built on the classic Supertrend indicator, enhanced with ADX, Moving Average, and Volatility filters to reduce false signals in sideways markets — plus dynamic risk-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop management.

How It Works

This EA is built directly on the widely-used Supertrend indicator logic (ATR-based trend-following bands). Instead of just plotting signals on a chart, it trades them automatically:

  1. Trend Detection — The EA calculates the Supertrend bands using ATR (Average True Range) and a configurable multiplier. When price closes above/below the band and the trend flips direction, a Buy or Sell signal is generated — exactly the same "Buy"/"Sell" signal points you'd see on the original Supertrend indicator.

  2. Smart Entry Filters — Before acting on a signal, the EA checks three independent filters to confirm the market is actually trending (not choppy/sideways):

    • ADX Filter — confirms trend strength is above a minimum threshold.
    • Moving Average Filter — confirms price direction aligns with a longer-term MA slope.
    • Volatility Filter — confirms current ATR is not abnormally low (a sign of a quiet, range-bound market).

    Only when a signal passes these filters does the EA open a trade — this significantly reduces the whipsaw losses that a raw Supertrend strategy suffers during sideways conditions.

  3. Risk-Defined Stop Loss — The Stop Loss is placed exactly at the Supertrend's "trend begins" level (the same point shown by the indicator's Buy/Sell arrows), giving every trade a logical, volatility-adjusted risk level instead of an arbitrary fixed number of pips.

  4. Reward Target (Take Profit) — Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Risk:Reward ratio), fully adjustable — default is 1:2.

  5. Profit Protection (Trailing Stop) — Once a trade reaches a configurable profit milestone (default 1:1 Risk:Reward), the EA activates a trailing stop that locks in profit as price continues moving favorably, protecting gains without needing to manually manage the trade.

  6. Automatic Position & Risk Management — Lot size can be fixed or automatically calculated from a percentage of account risk. The EA also verifies available margin before every trade to avoid failed/rejected orders.

In short: this EA automates the entire Supertrend trading process — from signal detection, to trend confirmation, to entry, to profit protection — with no manual chart-watching required.

Key Features

  • ✅ Based on the classic, proven Supertrend (ATR trend-following) strategy
  • ✅ Three independent trend/sideways filters (ADX, MA, Volatility) — each can be enabled/disabled separately
  • ✅ Stop Loss anchored to actual market structure (Supertrend trend-reversal level), not arbitrary pips
  • ✅ Configurable Risk:Reward Take Profit ratio
  • ✅ Automatic Trailing Stop with configurable trigger and distance
  • ✅ Fixed lot or risk-percentage based position sizing
  • ✅ Automatic margin check before every trade — no failed/rejected order spam
  • ✅ Works on any symbol and any timeframe (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs, etc.)
  • ✅ 100% input-driven — every parameter can be adjusted from the Inputs tab, no coding or recompiling required
  • ✅ Compatible with netting and hedging account types

Input Parameters Explained

Supertrend Settings

Parameter Description
ATR Period Number of bars used to calculate ATR (volatility)
ATR Multiplier Distance multiplier for the Supertrend bands — higher value = wider bands, fewer but more reliable signals
ATR Calculation Method Wilder/RMA (smoother) or SMA of True Range
Source Price Price used for calculation (HL2, Close, HLC3, OHLC4)
Calculation Bars Number of historical bars used to compute the trend (increase for more stability on lower timeframes)

Entry / Lot Settings

Parameter Description
Use Risk % for Lot If enabled, lot size is calculated automatically from account risk % instead of a fixed lot
Fixed Lot Lot size used when risk-based sizing is off
Risk Percent % of account balance risked per trade (used only if risk-based sizing is on)
Close Opposite On Signal Automatically closes an opposite open position when a new signal appears
One Trade Per Signal Prevents opening duplicate trades in the same direction
Magic Number Unique ID to separate this EA's trades from other EAs/manual trades

Take Profit

Parameter Description
Use Take Profit Enable/disable automatic TP
Risk:Reward Ratio TP distance = Stop Loss distance × this ratio (e.g. 2.0 = 1:2)

Trailing Stop

Parameter Description
Use Trailing Stop Enable/disable trailing stop management
Trailing Trigger (R:R) Profit level (as a multiple of SL distance) at which trailing starts
Trailing Distance (R:R) How far behind the current price the trailing SL is kept
Move To Breakeven First If enabled, SL moves to entry price first before trailing further

Trend Filters

Parameter Description
Use ADX Filter Enable/disable the trend-strength filter
ADX Period / Threshold ADX must be above this threshold for a trade to be allowed
Use MA Filter Enable/disable the trend-direction filter
MA Period / Method / Slope Bars Confirms price is aligned with a longer-term trend direction
Use Volatility Filter Enable/disable the low-volatility (sideways) filter
Volatility Avg Period / Min Ratio Current ATR must be at least this ratio of its recent average to trade

Recommended Starting Settings by Timeframe

These are starting points, based on internal backtesting — always run your own optimization in Strategy Tester for your specific broker and instrument before going live.

Parameter M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4
ATR Period 14 12 10 10 10 10
ATR Multiplier 4.5 3.8 3.0 2.8 2.5 2.2
ADX Threshold 30 27 22 20 18 17
MA Period 200 150 100 90 60 50
Volatility Min Ratio 1.00 0.90 0.80 0.75 0.70 0.65
Risk:Reward Ratio 2.5–3.0 2.2–2.5 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8–2.0

Note: Lower timeframes (M1/M5) are more sensitive to spread, slippage, and commission relative to price movement. Results will vary significantly by broker execution quality and instrument.

Risk Warning

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Forex, Gold, and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading with real funds, and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This product is a trading tool, not financial advice.

Support

For questions about settings or optimization, feel free to send a message through the product's comments/support tab. Recommended: run the built-in Strategy Tester optimizer on your target symbol/timeframe before live trading to fine-tune the filter settings for current market conditions.


推荐产品
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
专家
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
CJ Smart Alpha Genesis AI Connector MT5
Mr Chaiyo Jundaboot
专家
MQL5 Market Description: CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector CJ Smart Alpha Genesis - AI Connector MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor; it is your direct gateway to an institutional-grade Quantitative AI and Large Language Model (LLM) ecosystem. Designed for serious investors, prop-firm challengers (e.g., FTMO), and fund managers, this EA acts as a high-speed execution terminal on your MT5, while the heavy lifting—complex machine learning calculations, multi-timeframe matrix analysis, an
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
专家
Conflux EA 介绍 下次价格 ： 599美元 （在9个副本之后） 概述 Conflux EA 是一款通过分析市场的复杂流动，并基于此进行智能交易的专家顾问（EA）。这款 EA 特别针对黄金（GOLD）、比特币（BITCOIN）以及多种资产，利用波动性和趋势，通过 的力量适应市场。它超越了简单的规则交易，能够综合解读市场数据，帮助交易者探索市场中隐藏的机会。 该 EA 利用 RSI、布林带、MACD、ATR、ADX 等多种技术指标来分析价格的波动性和趋势。 将这些数据融合，生成信号，仿佛一位经验丰富的交易者那样解读市场，支持多头和空头方向的灵活仓位管理。  独特的交易方式 Conflux EA 的核心在于其捕捉市场微妙变化的 A算法。该系统在价格的涨跌、波动性和稳定性之间保持平衡，根据市场的节奏进行交易。例如，通过 RSI 检测超买/超卖状态，利用布林带探索价格边界，并通过 MACD 和 ADX 判断趋势的方向和强度。实时组合所有这些因素，不仅仅依赖数字，而是仿佛理解市场背景般做出交易决策。 在多头仓位中，它通过金字塔策略逐步增加仓位；在空头仓位中，则根据设定条件寻找反向机会。
Var moment pulse robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
VarMomentPulse is a unique trading algorithm developed with precision and flexibility in mind, based on an extensive historical data cluster. Its operation is grounded in the principles of analyzing crossovers between normalized moving averages and dispersions across various time intervals, enabling it to uncover new opportunities in evaluating market trends. Key Features of the VarMomentPulse Robot: Adaptability to Volatility:The use of price dispersion analysis allows VarMomentPulse to accou
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
专家
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
专家
BTC Master Pro —— 您值得信赖的比特币纪律化交易伙伴。 全新版本现已集成 OpenAI 人工智能技术 ，在高波动的加密市场环境中，实现更智能的执行与更精准的交易过滤。 本专业级交易机器人专为 Bitcoin (BTCUSD) 在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易而设计，专注于结构化执行、风险暴露控制以及智能化风险管理。 当前价格： $499  →  下一阶段： $699  →  最终价格： $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 基于 OpenAI 的执行过滤系统 最新版本集成 OpenAI 技术，用于实时分析市场环境并过滤低质量或弱势交易信号。 AI 安全层（AI Safety Layer）： 人工智能模块作为交易执行前的第二层审核机制。其功能严格限定为执行过滤工具（而非市场预测工具）。每一笔交易都必须通过结构化逻辑与智能验证流程，以减少不必要的回撤并避免低质量入场。 为什么选择 BTC Master Pro？ 加密货币市场——尤其是比特币——具有高度波动性。情绪化决策往往导致不稳定的交易结果。本系统旨在帮助交易者在快速市场变化中保持结构化、纪律性与
Mac Rider Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
MacRider GOLD is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines MACD signal filtering with dynamic trailing stops and advanced money management. The EA uses the MACD indicator to detect trend direction before placing pending orders, filtering out low-quality entries and focusing on high-probability setups. The grid system places BUY STOP and SELL STOP orders at configurable distances, while automatic profit closing and dynamic trailing stops
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
专家
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
CrossPluse Dynamic ATR
Steven Wong Sing Seng
专家
CrossPulse Dynamic ATR CrossPulse is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines classic MACD crossover signals with ATR-based recovery position management. It is built for traders who want a rule-based scalping system with clear entry logic and configurable risk limits. HOW IT WORKS ENTRY (new position) • Long: MACD golden cross confirmed on the previous bar (MACD line crosses above Signal). • Short: MACD death cross confirmed
Royal Sterling Intel
Rudi Rupian
专家
Royal Sterling Intel – Expert Advisor Overview Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) is an automated trading system designed around the Relative Strength Index (RSI), one of the most widely recognized momentum indicators in technical analysis. The strategy is primarily configured to operate on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe by default, allowing it to analyze broader market movements while reducing exposure to short-term price fluctuations commonly found on lower timeframes. The core objective of the system is t
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
专家
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.77 (22)
指标
PUMPING STATION – 您的专属“全包式”交易策略 我们为您推出PUMPING STATION —— 一款革命性的外汇指标，它将使您的交易变得更加有趣且高效。这不仅仅是一个辅助工具，而是一套完整的交易系统，具备强大的算法，帮助您开始更加稳定的交易。 购买本产品，您将免费获得： 专属设置文件：用于自动配置，实现最大化性能。 逐步视频教程：学习如何使用PUMPING STATION策略进行交易。 Pumping Utility：专为PUMPING STATION打造的半自动交易机器人，让交易变得更加方便和简单。 购买后请立即联系我，我将为您提供所有额外资源的访问权限。 PUMPING STATION如何工作： 趋势监控：能够即时识别市场趋势方向。趋势是您最好的朋友。 进场信号：图表上的箭头会提示您何时进场以及交易方向。 明确的交易目标：指标会自动识别最佳的平仓时机。 回调交易：内置的基于布林带的价格通道可检测修正结束并发出新趋势开始的信号。 效率分析：如果当前设置效果较差，系统会自动提示。只需调整PUMPING STATION，即可获得最佳性能。 交易資產：我推薦我親自測試過的
Insight AInvestor
Oleksii Ferbei
专家
Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
DCA CycleMax MT5
Jin Sangun
专家
DCA CYCLEMAX 介绍   概述 DCA CYCLEMAX 是一个功能强大且专为在市场上显示出强烈单向趋势的资产而优化的半自动网格交易程序 (EA)。 它特别适用于黄金（GOLD）、纳斯达克100（NS100）和加密货币等具有高波动性且稳步呈现单向趋势的资产。 利用 DCA（定投）策略，该系统在管理损失风险的同时，逐步对资产进行管理。 该 EA 策略性地设计了进入区间，在趋势持续时通过网格方式打开多个头寸，并包括手动入场和手动止盈功能，当达到预定目标时自动平仓。 在横盘时，DCA CycleMax EA 可以与反向操作的 DCA CycleMax Hedge EA 搭配使用，以实现更有效的应用。 DCA CYCLEMAX 提升了网格交易系统，具有特定的入场次数、自定义头寸大小设置以及通过对短期头寸的对冲功能，从而增强了常规 DCA 策略。 黄金是一个通常具有高波动性且长期呈现单向趋势的资产，DCA CYCLEMAX 利用 “DEPOSIT NEED” 功能来管理账户资产，并持续保持头寸。 当价格在一个方向上显著波动时，它会重新平衡资产并调整平均价格，在最佳时机实现盈利。 重点
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF
Abhinav Puri
专家
PythonX SwissCore USDCHF Precision Market Structure Trading Engine PythonX SwissCore USDCHF is a professional-grade Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in modern trading: market structure. By combining Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) with EMA-based trend filtering, the system is designed to execute trades with discipline, clarity, and consistency. Why This System Stands Out Most automated systems rely heavily on lagging indicators. PythonX Swi
Smart Reversal Prophets
Loys Steve Dzene Tagne
指标
Avez-vous toujours rêvé de pouvoir entrer sur le marché juste après la clôture d'une bougie… et de voir le marché évoluer immédiatement dans votre sens ? Avez-vous toujours souhaité détecter les retournements de tendance plus tôt, éviter les faux signaux et, surtout, saisir les tendances longues avant la majorité des traders ? Aujourd'hui, je vais vous présenter mon nouvel indicateur : Prophète du retournement intelligent. Contrairement aux indicateurs traditionnels qui réagissent avec un certa
HASuperTrendADX
Steven Wong Sing Seng
专家
HA Supertrend ADX is a MetaTrader 5 trend Expert Advisor inspired by the TradingView Heikin Ashi Supertrend ADX concept. It combines Heikin Ashi candle alignment, Supertrend direction on HA prices, and an ADX strength filter. Features • Heikin Ashi trend confirmation • Supertrend on Heikin Ashi OHLC (TradingView-style) • ADX minimum threshold with optional DI+ / DI- filter • Supertrend flip exit and/or ATR trailing stop • Optional initial ATR stop loss • Margin cap and maximum lot limit • XAU
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
专家
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
FG Gold Scalper Pro
Ikbal Hossain Molla
专家
Forex Genius EA – Gold Scalper (XAUUSD, M1–M5) Hello, traders! I am Forex Genius EA , a professional Expert Advisor crafted exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Optimized for scalping on 1-minute (HFT Mode) and 5-minute (Safe Mode) charts, I deliver fast, precise, and disciplined trades on Gold with strict risk management. No Martingale, no Grid – just a clean and systematic approach tailored for intraday Gold scalping. Key Benefits Works only on Gold (XAUUSD) Optimized for M1 (High-Fre
Wyckoff VSA Double Barrier
Manh Cuong Duong
专家
Wyckoff VSA Double Barrier is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines H1 Wyckoff and Volume Spread Analysis context with M5 confirmation and structured basket management. MAIN FEATURES • H1 directional analysis with M5 entry confirmation. • Integrated Wyckoff sequence, VSA confirmation, Dow structure and wave analysis. • Double-barrier take-profit logic based on H1 swing highs and lows. • Minimum risk-to-reward filter, set to 1:2 by default. • Configurable initial stop loss and
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
专家
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Crypto Ripper
Dragan Drenjanin
专家
Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5 This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, etc., and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Cosmos, Ripple,
Golden Rebound Super
Motoya Mie
专家
Golden Rebound Super v2.0 Overview Golden Rebound Super is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a proprietary four-layer trend confirmation system to identify high-probability entries — firing only when market structure, momentum, price action, and volatility filters all align simultaneously. No martingale. No grid. No dangerous money management. Every trade uses a fixed lot with a predefined Stop Loss and T
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
专家
该系统的思路是通过计算复合蜡烛来识别反转形态。 反转形态类似日本蜡烛条分析的 "锤头" 和 "吊颈" 形态。但它使用符合蜡烛替代单一的蜡烛，并且不需要复合蜡烛的小实体来确认反转。 输入参数: Range - 最大柱线数量, 计算复合蜡烛时用。 Minimum - 最小复合蜡烛大小 (传统的点数)。 ShadowBig and ShadowSmall - 影线 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Limit, StopLoss and TakeProfit - 开盘价, 止损位和止盈位, 它们是相对于复合蜡烛的收盘价 (复合蜡烛单元)。 Expiration - 订单过期时间 (单位柱线), 用于挂单 (Limit!=0.0)。 反向蜡烛条形态的判别如下。 它计算复合蜡烛参数，其自最后的完整柱线 (索引为 1) 至由 Range 输入参数定义的柱线数量。如果复合蜡烛大小大于由 Minimum 输入参数指定的数值, 它分析复合蜡烛的影线检测反转条件。 空头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的上影线为零, 多头能量的特征是复合蜡烛的下影线为零。 为确认空头趋势反转 (且多头开始)，需要以下检查: 下影线的大小 (多头能量
FREE
FPX Prop Firm Pass
Maksim Molodkin
专家
FPX Prop Firm Pass is an Expert Advisor, tailored for passing prop-firm challenges (FTMO 1-Step, FundedNext Stellar 1-Step, 5%ERS Bootcamp 1-Step) on real-tick MetaTrader 5. An algorithm with adaptive, volatility-scaled risk management and deterministic exit policy. The difference is the prop—firm protection layer on top of the trading logic. Three independent guards monitor the account in real time and stop trading at the moment when any prop-firm rule is close to being violated.: 1. Trailin
Seven Year Development JP225 Engine
Hwang Yunhyeong
专家
10 Years of Candle Logic, Engineered for JP225Cash Long-Term JP225Cash Backtest Results Rarely Seen in the MetaTrader EA Market Starting capital: $100 Final balance: approximately $3,171,518 Growth: approximately 31,715x Total return: approximately 3,171,418% Total trades: 4,227 Profitable trades: 3,010 Win rate: 71.21% Profit Factor: 6.74 These are the long-term backtest results of this EA, designed specifically for JP225Cash. There are many automated trading EAs in the MetaTrader market. Howe
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
作者的更多信息
Folmar EA
Fernando
专家
Folmar MetaTrader5 EA for auto buysell. Automatic TP/SL entry to simplify futures trading. Optimal Timeframe XAUUSD is optimal for the M15 timeframe BTCUSD is optimal for the M5 timeframe XAGUSD is optimal for the M5 timeframe This EA was created to simplify trading and generate income easily. Backtest and forward test to understand how the indicator works. The filter uses SNR for consistent winning trades. This EA's strategy is to utilize momentum candles that are larger than average, wi
Menanam Uang
Fernando
专家
Best Setting EA Timeframe M1 Opsi Arah Trading : Buy Only Lot default : 0.01 recomendation 7000 USD of balance ini account standart/7000 cent in account cent Laverage 1:500 Target Profit gabungan : 20/50 for forex, 500 for XAUUSD Target Loss gabungan : 0 Magic Number : 123456 Max Equity Drawdown Cut Loss : 100% Mode Averaging : Martingle jarak Averaging :500 for forex, 1500 for XAUUSD Martingle Multiplier :2.0 Batas Maksimal Layer Averaging : 99999999 Tipe Pemicu Sinyal : out of zone Stochastic
筛选:
无评论
回复评论