STEA Supertrend

Supertrend Trend-Following EA with Adaptive Filters

A fully automated trend-following system built on the classic Supertrend indicator, enhanced with ADX, Moving Average, and Volatility filters to reduce false signals in sideways markets — plus dynamic risk-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop management.

How It Works

This EA is built directly on the widely-used Supertrend indicator logic (ATR-based trend-following bands). Instead of just plotting signals on a chart, it trades them automatically:

  1. Trend Detection — The EA calculates the Supertrend bands using ATR (Average True Range) and a configurable multiplier. When price closes above/below the band and the trend flips direction, a Buy or Sell signal is generated — exactly the same "Buy"/"Sell" signal points you'd see on the original Supertrend indicator.

  2. Smart Entry Filters — Before acting on a signal, the EA checks three independent filters to confirm the market is actually trending (not choppy/sideways):

    • ADX Filter — confirms trend strength is above a minimum threshold.
    • Moving Average Filter — confirms price direction aligns with a longer-term MA slope.
    • Volatility Filter — confirms current ATR is not abnormally low (a sign of a quiet, range-bound market).

    Only when a signal passes these filters does the EA open a trade — this significantly reduces the whipsaw losses that a raw Supertrend strategy suffers during sideways conditions.

  3. Risk-Defined Stop Loss — The Stop Loss is placed exactly at the Supertrend's "trend begins" level (the same point shown by the indicator's Buy/Sell arrows), giving every trade a logical, volatility-adjusted risk level instead of an arbitrary fixed number of pips.

  4. Reward Target (Take Profit) — Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Risk:Reward ratio), fully adjustable — default is 1:2.

  5. Profit Protection (Trailing Stop) — Once a trade reaches a configurable profit milestone (default 1:1 Risk:Reward), the EA activates a trailing stop that locks in profit as price continues moving favorably, protecting gains without needing to manually manage the trade.

  6. Automatic Position & Risk Management — Lot size can be fixed or automatically calculated from a percentage of account risk. The EA also verifies available margin before every trade to avoid failed/rejected orders.

In short: this EA automates the entire Supertrend trading process — from signal detection, to trend confirmation, to entry, to profit protection — with no manual chart-watching required.

Key Features

  • ✅ Based on the classic, proven Supertrend (ATR trend-following) strategy
  • ✅ Three independent trend/sideways filters (ADX, MA, Volatility) — each can be enabled/disabled separately
  • ✅ Stop Loss anchored to actual market structure (Supertrend trend-reversal level), not arbitrary pips
  • ✅ Configurable Risk:Reward Take Profit ratio
  • ✅ Automatic Trailing Stop with configurable trigger and distance
  • ✅ Fixed lot or risk-percentage based position sizing
  • ✅ Automatic margin check before every trade — no failed/rejected order spam
  • ✅ Works on any symbol and any timeframe (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs, etc.)
  • ✅ 100% input-driven — every parameter can be adjusted from the Inputs tab, no coding or recompiling required
  • ✅ Compatible with netting and hedging account types

Input Parameters Explained

Supertrend Settings

Parameter Description
ATR Period Number of bars used to calculate ATR (volatility)
ATR Multiplier Distance multiplier for the Supertrend bands — higher value = wider bands, fewer but more reliable signals
ATR Calculation Method Wilder/RMA (smoother) or SMA of True Range
Source Price Price used for calculation (HL2, Close, HLC3, OHLC4)
Calculation Bars Number of historical bars used to compute the trend (increase for more stability on lower timeframes)

Entry / Lot Settings

Parameter Description
Use Risk % for Lot If enabled, lot size is calculated automatically from account risk % instead of a fixed lot
Fixed Lot Lot size used when risk-based sizing is off
Risk Percent % of account balance risked per trade (used only if risk-based sizing is on)
Close Opposite On Signal Automatically closes an opposite open position when a new signal appears
One Trade Per Signal Prevents opening duplicate trades in the same direction
Magic Number Unique ID to separate this EA's trades from other EAs/manual trades

Take Profit

Parameter Description
Use Take Profit Enable/disable automatic TP
Risk:Reward Ratio TP distance = Stop Loss distance × this ratio (e.g. 2.0 = 1:2)

Trailing Stop

Parameter Description
Use Trailing Stop Enable/disable trailing stop management
Trailing Trigger (R:R) Profit level (as a multiple of SL distance) at which trailing starts
Trailing Distance (R:R) How far behind the current price the trailing SL is kept
Move To Breakeven First If enabled, SL moves to entry price first before trailing further

Trend Filters

Parameter Description
Use ADX Filter Enable/disable the trend-strength filter
ADX Period / Threshold ADX must be above this threshold for a trade to be allowed
Use MA Filter Enable/disable the trend-direction filter
MA Period / Method / Slope Bars Confirms price is aligned with a longer-term trend direction
Use Volatility Filter Enable/disable the low-volatility (sideways) filter
Volatility Avg Period / Min Ratio Current ATR must be at least this ratio of its recent average to trade

Recommended Starting Settings by Timeframe

These are starting points, based on internal backtesting — always run your own optimization in Strategy Tester for your specific broker and instrument before going live.

Parameter M1 M5 M15 M30 H1 H4
ATR Period 14 12 10 10 10 10
ATR Multiplier 4.5 3.8 3.0 2.8 2.5 2.2
ADX Threshold 30 27 22 20 18 17
MA Period 200 150 100 90 60 50
Volatility Min Ratio 1.00 0.90 0.80 0.75 0.70 0.65
Risk:Reward Ratio 2.5–3.0 2.2–2.5 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.8–2.0

Note: Lower timeframes (M1/M5) are more sensitive to spread, slippage, and commission relative to price movement. Results will vary significantly by broker execution quality and instrument.

Risk Warning

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Forex, Gold, and CFD trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading with real funds, and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This product is a trading tool, not financial advice.

Support

For questions about settings or optimization, feel free to send a message through the product's comments/support tab. Recommended: run the built-in Strategy Tester optimizer on your target symbol/timeframe before live trading to fine-tune the filter settings for current market conditions.


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3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Best Setting EA Timeframe M1 Opsi Arah Trading : Buy Only Lot default : 0.01 recomendation 7000 USD of balance ini account standart/7000 cent in account cent Laverage 1:500 Target Profit gabungan : 2/5 for forex, 25 for XAUUSD Target Loss gabungan : 0 Magic Number : 123456 Max Equity Drawdown Cut Loss : 100% Mode Averaging : Martingle jarak Averaging :50 for forex, 150 for XAUUSD Martingle Multiplier :2.0 Batas Maksimal Layer Averaging : 99999999 Tipe Pemicu Sinyal : out of zone Stochastic 8,3,
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