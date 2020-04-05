ATX Little Wing

ATX Little Wing — Multi-Asset Trend-Following Expert Advisor (M15)

OVERVIEW

ATX Little Wing is the generalist of the AnyTradeX suite. While the other
ATX Experts are specialists — each tuned to a single instrument — Little Wing
applies one disciplined, adaptive trend-following logic across many liquid
markets on the M15 timeframe: forex majors, stock indices, metals and crypto.
It is built on a simple premise: a genuine change of trend, confirmed by
several independent conditions at once, is tradable across very different
instruments when you refuse to act until all of them agree.

This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and
actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a
transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it
describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most
retail products quietly omit.

HOW IT TRADES

At its core, ATX Little Wing reads trend from a three-layer exponential
moving-average structure — fast, medium and long. The long average defines
the dominant regime: the EA looks for long entries only while price holds
above it, and short entries only while price holds below. A trade is triggered
when the fast average crosses the medium in the direction of that regime — a
clean, confirmed shift rather than a guess at a turning point.

A single crossover is never enough. Every entry must survive a stack of
independent confluence filters, all pointing the same way: a trend-strength
floor (ADX) to demand a real trend and reject chop, a momentum zone (RSI) to
avoid entering exhausted moves, a momentum-direction check (MACD) to confirm
the shift, and a volatility floor (ATR) to skip dead, untradeable markets.
Only when every condition agrees does a position open.

Every position opens with a fixed, volatility-based stop loss placed beyond
recent structure, and a defined take profit at a favourable reward-to-risk
ratio. There is no averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging.
Each trade stands or falls on its own merit.

THE ATX RISK ENGINE

Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk
core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:

- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account
  grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a
  drawdown.
- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are
  never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.
- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the
  account cannot safely support.
- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution
  across broker types.
- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a gap or volatility spike blows past
  the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage — an
  essential safeguard when the same logic runs across markets as different as
  forex, indices and crypto.
- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown
  that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.

OUR PHILOSOPHY

AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on
our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free
while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward
history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not
abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and
markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.

Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick
data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over
the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the
result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient
one.

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

- Symbol:     Any liquid instrument — forex majors, indices, metals or crypto
- Timeframe:  M15
- Account:    Hedging or netting
- Per market: Because it is a generalist, validate it on each instrument you
              intend to run — the same logic behaves differently across
              markets, and stops must suit each one's volatility.
- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.

IMPORTANT

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past
behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is
an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money
printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.

No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.
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Gennady Sergienko
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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