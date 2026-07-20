SmartTrader Session Clock

Session Clock is a small, free indicator that answers one question at a glance: what trading session is active right now, and how long until it changes?





The panel shows:

- The current session (Asian, London, London/NY Overlap, New York, or Sydney/Late), color-coded

- A live countdown to the next session change

- What the next session will be





Optionally, it also draws labeled vertical lines directly on your chart at each session boundary - so you can see exactly where the Asian session ended and London began, or where the London/NY overlap started, right on the price action itself. Each line is color-coded and labeled with the session name, and only the most recent boundaries are shown so the chart never gets cluttered. This can be toggled off if you just want the panel.





No signals, no scoring, no claims about profitability. It's a small utility for knowing when the market's most active hours are approaching, useful alongside any strategy or trading style.





One setting to get right: Broker GMT Offset. Session times are calculated from your broker's server time, and different brokers run different offsets (commonly GMT+2 or GMT+3, shifting with Daylight Saving Time) - check your broker's specification and set this accordingly. It only affects which session label is shown, nothing else.





From the same developer as SmartTrader AI Pro - a XAUUSD dashboard built with the same emphasis on disclosed, honest functionality rather than overstated claims.





Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any symbol.