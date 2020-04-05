Hexagon Gold

Special Discount50% for the first 5 Users: 150$ then the price will increase to 300$ again



Overview

Hexagon Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on a disciplined fusion of technical wave analysis, Fibonacci-based grid execution, and AI-assisted decision filtering. Designed from the ground up for precision trading on XAUUSD (Gold), it operates across multiple timeframes and adapts dynamically to evolving market conditions — without requiring manual intervention.

The system does not rely on indicators alone. It reads market structure, measures wave momentum in ATR multiples, and filters entries through a volume-spike detection layer before committing any position. Every decision is calculated, not guessed.

Structure

Hexagon Gold operates in two distinct layers that work in tandem:

1. Main Grid The primary engine. On each new bar, the EA detects the most recent confirmed swing high and swing low, defines the dominant wave direction, and waits for price to retrace to the 23.6% Fibonacci level before opening the first position. If price continues against the trade, reinforcement entries are placed systematically at the 38.2%, 50.0%, 61.8%, and 78.6% levels — each filtered through wave strength and volume conditions.

2. Reversal Grid When the main grid is fully deployed and the position remains in floating loss, the system activates Reversal Mode. It waits for the market to form a new wave in the opposite direction, then opens a calculated counter-position sized to cover the existing loss plus the target profit in a single move. The reversal lot is computed dynamically based on wave range and tick value — not a fixed multiplier.

Both layers share a unified profit target. The system closes all positions the moment combined profit reaches the defined threshold.

Core Advantages

  • Wave-First Logic — Entries are based on confirmed structural swings, not lagging crossovers or arbitrary signal lines. The EA reads where the market actually moved, then positions accordingly.
  • ATR-Calibrated Tolerance — Entry zones are defined as a percentage of the Average True Range, making the system self-adjusting to current volatility. It behaves consistently whether the market is quiet or expanded.
  • Volume Spike Filter — Reinforcement levels are skipped automatically when an abnormal volume spike is detected alongside an oversized candle. This prevents the grid from adding into momentum moves — one of the most common failure points in grid systems.
  • Dynamic Reversal Sizing — The reversal lot is not arbitrary. It is calculated from the actual floating loss, the expected wave range, and the instrument's tick value to ensure the counter-position is proportional to what is needed to recover and profit.
  • Dual Protection Layer — Two independent risk controls operate simultaneously:
    • Drawdown Protection (%): Closes all positions if equity drawdown from peak exceeds a user-defined percentage threshold.
    • Max Loss ($): Closes all positions if total floating loss exceeds a fixed dollar amount, regardless of account size. Both can be enabled independently or together.
  • Timeframe Flexibility — Wave lookback and swing sensitivity parameters auto-adjust for M5, M15, and H1, maintaining consistent behavior across all three.
  • Zero Manual Intervention Required — Once attached to a chart, the EA manages the full cycle: detection, entry, reinforcement, reversal, and exit.

Main Features

Feature Detail
Wave Detection Swing high / swing low with configurable lookback and sensitivity
Entry Logic Fibonacci 23.6% retracement from confirmed wave
Grid Levels Up to 5 levels: 23.6% · 38.2% · 50.0% · 61.8% · 78.6%
Reversal System Activated after full grid deployment with floating loss
Lot Calculation Dynamic — wave strength × volume ratio multiplier
Volume Filter Spike detection using tick volume vs. rolling average
Profit Target Combined P/L across all open positions (main + reversal)
Drawdown Protection Equity-based % threshold from peak
Max Loss Protection Fixed dollar threshold — independent of account size
Timeframes Supported M5 · M15 · H1 (auto-calibrated parameters)
Dashboard Real-time panel: wave, grid status, P/L, DD, volume, balance
Platform MetaTrader 5
Execution Market orders with configurable slippage tolerance

Recommended Use

Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold Spot)

Hexagon Gold was designed, calibrated, and tested exclusively on Gold. The instrument's characteristic behavior — defined swing structures, strong intraday trends followed by sharp retracements, and high ATR-to-spread ratio — makes it the ideal environment for this system's wave-grid approach.

Can it trade other instruments? Yes. The logic is instrument-agnostic and will function on currency pairs, indices, and crypto pairs. However, the following should be understood before deploying on other markets:

  • Parameters such as BaseLot , TargetProfit , MaxLoss , and MaxSpread were tuned for Gold's price scale and typical daily range. These must be recalibrated for each new instrument.
  • Currency pairs (e.g. EURUSD) move in significantly smaller pip ranges — the grid spacing and lot sizing will behave differently without adjustment.
  • High-volatility instruments such as crypto pairs may cause rapid multi-level grid deployment. Ensure drawdown protection is appropriately set.

Recommended starting configuration for Gold:


BaseLot              = 0.02

UseTrailing          = true

TrailActivate        = 2.0      

TrailDistance        = 2.0      

UseFixedTP           = false

EnableDD             = false

UseMaxLoss           = true

MaxLoss              = 20.0

UseVolatilityFilter  = true

MinATRPercent        = 0.12

Timeframe            = M5


**On the volatility threshold:** `MinATRPercent = 0.12` was chosen after comparing the ATR-to-price ratio of profitable versus unprofitable historical periods across three years. It is the balance point — lower values trade more in quiet markets (more losses), higher values miss profit in active markets. Leaving it at 0.12 is recommended.


**On account size:** the dollar values — especially `BaseLot` and `MaxLoss` — are calibrated together and scale with account size. On a larger or smaller account, adjust both proportionally to keep the same risk profile.


**A note on Max Loss:** during violent price moves, slippage or gaps can occasionally cause a cycle to close slightly beyond the Max Loss level. It is a strong risk control, not an absolute hard stop.


Risk Disclosure

Grid-based systems carry inherent risk during sustained trending moves against the grid direction. No automated system eliminates market risk. Use appropriate position sizing relative to account capital, and always test parameter changes on a demo account before applying them to a live environment.

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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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Gold Falcon
Ibrahim Nasif Naiem
Эксперты
Special Discount50% for the first 5 Users: 250$ then the price will increase to 450$ again!!!!! When you purchase the EA Contact me to send you the MT4 Edition for free!!!! Gold Falcon — Adaptive ATR Trading Engine for XAUUSD Gold Falcon is an advanced Expert Advisor designed primarily for trading XAUUSD using an adaptive combination of price-wave analysis, ATR-based market conditions, controlled grid reinforcement, and structural recovery management. The EA does not rely on a fixed indicator c
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