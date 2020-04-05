Eagle Gold Hunter

  • Эксперты
  • Putu Hery Siswanto
    Putu Hery Siswanto

    Putu Hery Siswanto

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Product Owner в  Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange
    • Индонезия
    • 1288
    Hello, I am Putu Hery Siswanto, Founder of Dua Putra Foreign Exchange and Product Owner of algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
  • Версия: 3.14
  • Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
  • Активации: 5

THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY

CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863

Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide.

Eagle Gold is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market.

Eagle represents the Pullback Resumption side of the family.

WHY THE EAGLE?

An eagle does not need to react to every movement below.

It watches from above, keeps the bigger picture in view, and waits until the opportunity becomes clear.

That is the idea behind Eagle Gold.

Instead of chasing XAUUSD after a move has already started, Eagle looks for an established market direction, waits for price to pull back, and then evaluates whether that direction is ready to continue.

The objective is simple:

See the direction. Wait for the pullback. Enter when continuation returns.

Behind the scenes, the strategy uses its own Ichimoku-based market structure to understand trend direction and pullback quality before allowing an entry.

BUILT FOR AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING

Once attached and enabled, Eagle Gold handles the trading process automatically.

It can look for both BUY and SELL opportunities, open and manage its own positions, apply protective levels, monitor important USD news and control its daily trading activity without requiring the trader to watch the chart continuously.

The EA also includes an integrated dashboard so the current market condition, trading decision, news protection and position status can be seen directly on the chart.

PATIENCE BEFORE CONTINUATION

Eagle is not designed to enter simply because Gold is moving.

Its character is based on waiting for the market to show direction first.

When price returns toward an important area, Eagle evaluates whether the pullback still belongs to the larger move or whether the setup should simply be ignored.

This gives Eagle a very different role inside THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY:

it hunts for continuation after a controlled pullback rather than chasing the initial move.

DESIGNED WITH CONTROL IN MIND

Gold can change character quickly, so entry is only one part of the system.

Eagle Gold also includes automated position protection and management, high-impact USD news protection, daily activity control, post-trade waiting protection and broker-aware execution checks.

An existing position continues to be managed even when new entries are temporarily paused by normal protection conditions.

The EA manages only its own trading activity and is designed to operate independently from other Expert Advisors on the same account. The current release also includes broker-aware checks for trade mode, margin, order conditions and position handling.

SIMPLE TO START

Eagle Gold is designed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

The standard configuration is already prepared for normal use, while the main trading preferences remain available through the EA inputs for traders who want to adjust the behavior to their own approach.

The default setup uses:

XAUUSD
M5 chart
Medium Entry Profile
Medium protection profiles
0.01 fixed lot
High-Impact News Protection enabled
Live Trading enabled

These controls are available directly from the Expert Advisor settings.

PART OF THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY

THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY is not one trading system copied under different names.

Every member is built around a different market behavior.

Great Blue Heron watches structural migration.

Eagle waits for pullback and continuation.

Other members of the family follow their own independent trading ideas.

Each product is distributed separately and operates as its own Expert Advisor.

Different hunters.
Different market behavior.
One family.

Eagle Gold — Pullback Resumption.

Developed by
Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange

RISK NOTICE

Trading Gold and other leveraged financial instruments involves risk. Market conditions can change, and historical, backtest or forward-test performance does not guarantee future results. Users should select trading size and account settings appropriate for their own risk tolerance.

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Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Panther Gold Reversal Strike is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Panther represents the Precision Reversal side of the family. WHY THE PANTHER? A panther does not
Kingfisher Fractal Reclaim
Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Kingfisher Fractal Reclaim is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Kingfisher represents the Precision Fractal Reclaim side of the family. WHY THE KINGFISHER? A kingf
Capuchin Gold Reversal
Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Capuchin Gold Reversal is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Capuchin represents the Directional Reversal side of the family. WHY THE CAPUCHIN? A capuchin does not
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