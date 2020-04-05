Eagle Gold Hunter

THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY

CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863

Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide.

Eagle Gold is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market.

Eagle represents the Pullback Resumption side of the family.

WHY THE EAGLE?

An eagle does not need to react to every movement below.

It watches from above, keeps the bigger picture in view, and waits until the opportunity becomes clear.

That is the idea behind Eagle Gold.

Instead of chasing XAUUSD after a move has already started, Eagle looks for an established market direction, waits for price to pull back, and then evaluates whether that direction is ready to continue.

The objective is simple:

See the direction. Wait for the pullback. Enter when continuation returns.

Behind the scenes, the strategy uses its own Ichimoku-based market structure to understand trend direction and pullback quality before allowing an entry.

BUILT FOR AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING

Once attached and enabled, Eagle Gold handles the trading process automatically.

It can look for both BUY and SELL opportunities, open and manage its own positions, apply protective levels, monitor important USD news and control its daily trading activity without requiring the trader to watch the chart continuously.

The EA also includes an integrated dashboard so the current market condition, trading decision, news protection and position status can be seen directly on the chart.

PATIENCE BEFORE CONTINUATION

Eagle is not designed to enter simply because Gold is moving.

Its character is based on waiting for the market to show direction first.

When price returns toward an important area, Eagle evaluates whether the pullback still belongs to the larger move or whether the setup should simply be ignored.

This gives Eagle a very different role inside THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY:

it hunts for continuation after a controlled pullback rather than chasing the initial move.

DESIGNED WITH CONTROL IN MIND

Gold can change character quickly, so entry is only one part of the system.

Eagle Gold also includes automated position protection and management, high-impact USD news protection, daily activity control, post-trade waiting protection and broker-aware execution checks.

An existing position continues to be managed even when new entries are temporarily paused by normal protection conditions.

The EA manages only its own trading activity and is designed to operate independently from other Expert Advisors on the same account. The current release also includes broker-aware checks for trade mode, margin, order conditions and position handling.

SIMPLE TO START

Eagle Gold is designed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

The standard configuration is already prepared for normal use, while the main trading preferences remain available through the EA inputs for traders who want to adjust the behavior to their own approach.

The default setup uses:

XAUUSD

M5 chart

Medium Entry Profile

Medium protection profiles

0.01 fixed lot

High-Impact News Protection enabled

Live Trading enabled

These controls are available directly from the Expert Advisor settings.

PART OF THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY

THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY is not one trading system copied under different names.

Every member is built around a different market behavior.

Great Blue Heron watches structural migration.

Eagle waits for pullback and continuation.

Other members of the family follow their own independent trading ideas.

Each product is distributed separately and operates as its own Expert Advisor.

Different hunters.

Different market behavior.

One family.

Eagle Gold — Pullback Resumption.

Developed by

Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange

RISK NOTICE

Trading Gold and other leveraged financial instruments involves risk. Market conditions can change, and historical, backtest or forward-test performance does not guarantee future results. Users should select trading size and account settings appropriate for their own risk tolerance.