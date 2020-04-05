Great Blue Heron Gold

  • Эксперты
  • Putu Hery Siswanto
    Putu Hery Siswanto

    Putu Hery Siswanto

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Product Owner в  Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange
    • Индонезия
    • 1288
    Hello, I am Putu Hery Siswanto, Founder of Dua Putra Foreign Exchange and Product Owner of algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
  • Версия: 3.13
  • Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
  • Активации: 5

THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY

CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863

Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide.

Great Blue Heron Gold introduces a different way of approaching automated Gold trading.

It is one of the core members of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent Gold trading systems, where every member follows its own market behavior and trading idea.

Great Blue Heron is the Structural Regime Migration member of the family.

WHY THE GREAT BLUE HERON?

A heron does not chase everything that moves.

It watches, waits, and acts when the moment is right.

That idea is also behind Great Blue Heron Gold.

Instead of reacting to every short-term movement in XAUUSD, the EA watches how the market develops from one price structure into another. It looks for evidence that Gold has moved away from an established area, accepted a new direction, and created a cleaner opportunity for entry.

The objective is simple:

wait for structure, confirm the transition, then act.

Great Blue Heron combines a wider view of the market with lower-timeframe execution, allowing the system to remain selective without requiring the trader to monitor the chart manually.

BUILT FOR AUTOMATED GOLD TRADING

Once attached and enabled, Great Blue Heron handles the trading process automatically.

It can identify opportunities in both directions, open and manage its own positions, apply protective levels, monitor important USD news, control daily activity and manage an existing position without manual intervention.

The integrated dashboard keeps the important information visible in one place, including current market status, signal condition, trading decision, news protection and active position management.

No complicated external setup is required for normal operation.

A DIFFERENT MEMBER OF THE BEAST

THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY is not a collection of the same EA with different names.

Each member has its own trading concept.

Great Blue Heron focuses on structural transition and migration.

Other members of THE BEAST are built to recognize completely different types of market behavior.

This allows traders to choose the trading style they understand and prefer, rather than being offered one strategy under multiple labels.

Each THE BEAST product is sold and operated independently.

DESIGNED WITH CONTROL IN MIND

Gold can move quickly, so automation should not only know when to enter.

Great Blue Heron also includes automated position protection, trade management, high-impact USD news protection, daily activity control and a post-trade waiting period before another opportunity can be considered.

The EA manages only its own trades and is designed to remain independent when other trading systems are running on the same account.

STARTING IS SIMPLE

Great Blue Heron Gold is designed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5.

The standard configuration is already prepared for normal use, while the main trading preferences remain available from the EA inputs for traders who want to adjust their setup.

For a new installation, starting with a demo account is recommended so you can become familiar with the trading behavior and dashboard before deciding on your own live-account risk.

THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY

Different hunters.
Different market behavior.
One family.

Great Blue Heron Gold — Structural Regime Migration.

Developed by
Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange

Risk Notice

Trading Gold and other leveraged financial instruments involves risk. Market conditions change, and historical, backtest or forward-test performance does not guarantee future results. Always use a trading size and account configuration appropriate for your own risk tolerance.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Panther Gold Reversal Strike is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Panther represents the Precision Reversal side of the family. WHY THE PANTHER? A panther does not
Kingfisher Fractal Reclaim
Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Kingfisher Fractal Reclaim is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Kingfisher represents the Precision Fractal Reclaim side of the family. WHY THE KINGFISHER? A kingf
Capuchin Gold Reversal
Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Capuchin Gold Reversal is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Capuchin represents the Directional Reversal side of the family. WHY THE CAPUCHIN? A capuchin does not
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