Adhera Hybrid

  • Эксперты
  • Putu Hery Siswanto
    Putu Hery Siswanto

    Putu Hery Siswanto

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Product Owner в  Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange
    • Индонезия
    • 1288
    Hello, I am Putu Hery Siswanto, Founder of Dua Putra Foreign Exchange and Product Owner of algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
  • Версия: 3.6
  • Обновлено: 6 августа 2026
  • Активации: 5

ADHERA HYBRID V3.06

INTRODUCTORY STEP PRICE


Current price: USD 30 for buyers 1–10.

  • Buyers 1–10: USD 30
  • Buyers 11–20: USD 59
  • Buyers 21–30: USD 89
  • Buyers 31–40: USD 119
  • Final price after 40 buyers: USD 199 - UP

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Forward Test information ( use by Seller )

  • Account forward test: Demo.
  • Age of test                : 1 Month - continue
  • Type of test              : lot. 0.50. Hero Redline 200
  • Suggest Account        : Standar / cent

want to know more

ADHERA HYBRID V3.06 — Two Engines, One Mission for XAUUSD - Trading Systems - 6 August 2026 - Traders' Blogs



ADHERA HYBRID is sold as a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

Two engines. One mission: manage Gold with structure.

Gold can move fast. Sometimes the first entry works immediately. Sometimes the market pushes further before turning.

Adhera Hybrid was built for both situations.

The ALPHA engine looks for the initial opportunity. When the market moves against that position, the HERO engine manages the recovery process and treats the exposure as one coordinated basket.

Simple idea. Serious execution.

Adhera does not open random positions without context. ALPHA and HERO work together under one system, with live monitoring of exposure, recovery distance, equity, margin, basket status, and current market conditions.

WHY ADHERA HYBRID?

Most Expert Advisors are built around one trading behavior.

Adhera combines two.

ALPHA handles the primary entry.
HERO handles structured recovery when the trade needs more room.

This allows the EA to respond differently when the market is moving smoothly and when conditions become more difficult.

The goal is not to chase every candle. The goal is to manage the full trading cycle with clear logic and visible control.


BIG BANG OR COMPACT — YOUR CHOICE

Adhera Hybrid includes two complete dashboard modes and a reduced collapsed monitoring view.

BIG BANG

For traders who want to see the complete trading cockpit.

It displays:

  • EA and connection status
  • Entry condition
  • ALPHA position
  • HERO recovery state
  • Basket exposure
  • Account equity and free margin
  • Current system action
  • Risk coverage
  • Daily target
  • Market condition
  • ALPHA and HERO activity

COMPACT

For traders who prefer a cleaner workspace.

It keeps the most important information visible without taking over the entire chart:

  • System status
  • Current decision
  • Market and protection state
  • Signal and position
  • HERO readiness
  • Trading activity
  • Balance and floating result
  • Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance

COLLAPSED VIEW

The Compact dashboard can also be reduced to a clear monitoring bar for traders who want maximum chart space while keeping the essential system status visible.

Users can switch between BIG BANG and COMPACT directly from the chart.

WHAT ADHERA MONITORS

While the system is running, Adhera continuously monitors:

  • Current basket exposure
  • Weighted average position
  • Active ALPHA and HERO positions
  • Floating profit and loss
  • Free margin
  • Account equity
  • Spread
  • Recovery distance
  • Basket target
  • Redline condition
  • Trading session
  • Friday protection
  • Broker and account conditions

Everything important remains visible. You do not have to guess what the EA is doing.

DESIGNED FOR XAUUSD

Adhera Hybrid is developed primarily for:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD or broker suffix equivalent
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account type: Hedging or Netting
  • Recommended first test: 0.01 lot on a demo account

Broker specifications are not identical. Contract size, tick value, spread, leverage, stop level, freeze level, and margin requirements may differ.

Always test Adhera using the same broker and account type you plan to use for live trading.

HEDGING AND NETTING SUPPORT

Adhera can operate on both Hedging and Netting accounts.

On Hedging accounts, ALPHA and HERO positions may remain visible separately.

On Netting accounts, MetaTrader 5 combines positions on the same symbol into one net position. For this reason, avoid mixing Adhera with manual positions or another Expert Advisor on the same symbol.

Use one chart, one symbol, and one unique Magic Number.

ABOUT HERO RECOVERY

HERO recovery is structured, but it is not risk-free.

When recovery becomes active, the number of managed positions and total exposure may increase. A strong one-directional Gold movement can create significant floating drawdown and margin pressure.

The system includes basket monitoring, Redline logic, capital controls, and operational protection, but no Expert Advisor can eliminate market risk.

Use conservative lot sizing. Maintain sufficient free margin. Test the complete recovery behavior before moving to a live account.

A small initial position does not always mean small total exposure once the complete recovery sequence becomes active.

PERFORMANCE AND REPORTING

Adhera uses MetaTrader 5 terminal history to display:

  • Daily net result and realized drawdown
  • Weekly net result and realized drawdown
  • Monthly net result and realized drawdown
  • Yearly net result and realized drawdown
  • ALPHA entry activity
  • HERO recovery activity
  • Take Profit exits
  • Redline exits
  • Completed basket exits
  • Current trading and recovery status

The screenshots shown in the product gallery are examples from testing and terminal history. They are not a promise of future results.

Different brokers, spreads, leverage, execution quality, account size, settings, and market conditions may produce different results.

BEFORE YOU START

For the best operating experience:

  • Start on a demo account
  • Use XAUUSD on M5
  • Begin with a conservative lot size
  • Use a VPS for continuous operation
  • Keep AutoTrading enabled
  • Do not change the Magic Number during an active basket
  • Avoid manually closing individual managed positions unless you understand the basket structure
  • Monitor equity and free margin, not balance alone

WHO IS ADHERA FOR?

Adhera Hybrid is designed for traders who want:

  • Automated Gold trading
  • A visible and structured recovery system
  • Full dashboard monitoring
  • Clear visibility over risk and exposure
  • A system that clearly shows its current status
  • More than a simple one-entry trading robot

It is not designed for users looking for guaranteed profit, zero drawdown, or a permanent set-and-forget solution.

Gold deserves attention. Adhera gives you the tools to see what is happening.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Trading with leverage involves substantial risk.

Recovery systems may hold multiple positions and can experience significant floating loss, margin pressure, or account loss during strong market movement.

Past performance, screenshots, backtests, and forward tests do not guarantee future results.

The user remains responsible for account size, lot size, broker selection, leverage, configuration, supervision, and acceptance of trading risk.

ALPHA finds the opportunity.
HERO manages the difficult part.
ADHERA brings them together.

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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Panther Gold Reversal Strike is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Panther represents the Precision Reversal side of the family. WHY THE PANTHER? A panther does not
Kingfisher Fractal Reclaim
Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Kingfisher Fractal Reclaim is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Kingfisher represents the Precision Fractal Reclaim side of the family. WHY THE KINGFISHER? A kingf
Capuchin Gold Reversal
Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Capuchin Gold Reversal is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Capuchin represents the Directional Reversal side of the family. WHY THE CAPUCHIN? A capuchin does not
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