Breakout Pro System Gold Edition

Breakout Pro System Gold Edition

Breakout Pro System is an advanced, fully automated portfolio Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on dynamic market volatility and pivot breakouts. Instead of relying on a single point of failure, this EA trades a diversified portfolio of 25 pre-configured breakout strategies simultaneously from a single chart.

Built with true market mechanics in mind, the system continuously scans historical pivots across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) to identify high-probability breakout zones. It is designed to be fully "Plug-and-Play" but offers infinite scalability for advanced traders.

🚀 100% Ready Out of the Box

There is no need for complex configurations or lengthy optimization processes. Breakout Pro System is completely ready to trade right out of the box. Simply attach it to your chart, ensure your risk settings match your account size, and the EA will immediately begin managing its portfolio!

🌟 Key Features

  • 25 Built-In Strategies: Comes pre-loaded with optimized settings. (Note: Strategies 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8 have been disabled by default to filter out high drawdowns and perfectly adapt to current market conditions, but can easily be toggled back on in the inputs).

  • Custom Strategy Engine: Advanced users can create and load an unlimited number of custom strategies using a simple text string input.

  • Virtual Stealth Mode: Option to hide your pending orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels from the broker to protect against spread spikes and stop-hunting.

  • Smart Margin Protection: Features an intelligent pre-order margin calculator. If your account runs low on free margin due to multiple simultaneous trades, the EA will silently pause new entries instead of spamming the server with failed orders.

  • Advanced Weekend Filter: Automatically closes all open trades, pending orders, and virtual lines at your specified time on Friday (Default: 21:25 broker time) to completely avoid dangerous weekend price gaps, resuming on Monday (Default: 01:35).

  • Smart Risk Management: Dynamically calculates lot sizes based on a set percentage of your Balance or Equity (Default: 0.25%), or allows for Fixed Lot sizing.

  • Intelligent Trailing & Break-Even: Features dynamic trailing stops with a broker-syncing minimum step filter to secure profits smoothly without server rejection.

⚙️ Easy Setup & Installation

  1. Attach the EA to a single chart for the GOLD symbol for the built-in strategies to work (e.g., XAUUSD).

  2. Hedging Account Required: Your trading account MUST be a Hedging account. Netting accounts are not compatible with multi-strategy portfolio engines.

  3. Timeframe Independent: The chart's timeframe is completely irrelevant, as the EA manages all internal strategy timeframes automatically!

  4. Adding Custom Strategies: If you load custom strategies via the text input, you must specify their exact symbol names. They will execute perfectly from your main Gold chart—there is no need to open separate charts for different symbols!

  5. Risk Setup: The default risk is already safely set to 0.25% per strategy. Adjust Global_RiskPct if needed (see capital recommendations below).

⚠️ Broker, VPS & Capital Recommendations

  • Low Spread Brokers REQUIRED (IB Links): Because this system relies on precise breakout momentum, trading with a low-spread broker is absolutely critical. We highly recommend and partner with:

  • VPS For 24/7 Trading: Since this EA manages multiple strategies around the clock, a reliable Virtual Private Server (VPS) is essential for uninterrupted execution. We use and highly recommend InterServer. Get your high-performance VPS here: https://www.interserver.net/r/1148684

  • Recommended Starting Capital:

    • The recommended starting balance for a standard account is $1000 USD.

    • IMPORTANT: If your starting balance is lower than $1000 USD, you should run the EA on a Cent Account to maintain proper money management.

    • At our recommended default setting of 0.25% risk, the EA's position sizing algorithm will utilize approximately 0.01 lots per active strategy until your account balance grows and reaches >$3000 USD. This ensures highly robust drawdown protection during your initial account growth phase.

📊 Optimization Mode Included

Are you a strategy developer? Toggle the Opt_Enable input to TRUE. The EA will instantly bypass the built-in portfolio and allow you to run the MT5 Strategy Tester to optimize and find your own custom parameters for any symbol (Forex, Indices, Metals).

🔌 Universal Set-File Converter (Coming Soon!)

Already have a favorite breakout strategy or a collection of optimized .set files from other popular Gold EAs or institutional portfolios (such as UBS etc.)?

You don't have to leave your hard work behind! Our system is designed to run any pivot breakout strategy on the market. We are currently developing a Universal Set-File Converter tool. Soon, you will be able to simply upload your existing .set files from other EAs, and our converter will automatically translate them into our clean, single-line text format.

This allows you to consolidate all your favorite third-party strategies and trade them simultaneously within Breakout Pro System’s robust, low-CPU portfolio engine—all from a single chart!

📈 Continuous Evolution & Multi-Asset Expansion

We believe in continuous improvement and community-driven development.

  • User Feedback Integration: The built-in default strategies will be regularly updated, fine-tuned, and re-optimized based on real-world user feedback and live trading telemetry to ensure the portfolio always stays ahead of shifting market conditions.

  • Multi-Asset Future: While the initial release is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), the EA's architecture is built for much more. Future updates will expand the built-in, pre-configured default strategies to include Major Forex pairs, Indices, and other high-volatility commodities—completely free of charge for existing users!

🎛️ Input Variables Explained

  • UI & Logging: Toggles to show/hide the on-chart dashboard and terminal journal logs.

  • Broker Settings & Recommendations: Quick access to recommended partners (Global Prime & Fusion Markets) and important money management notes.

  • Single Strategy Optimization Mode: Toggle Opt_Enable to test and optimize a single strategy in the Strategy Tester using the dedicated Opt parameters.

  • Global Magic Manager: Defines the starting Magic Number for the portfolio to ensure zero conflict with other EAs.

  • Enable Default Strategies (Sets 1-3): Individual ON/OFF toggles for the 25 built-in portfolio configurations, neatly organized into three groups for easy navigation.

  • Custom Strategies: A text field to load unlimited custom user-made strategies via a simple delimited string.

  • Global Risk & Position Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lot sizing or Risk Percentage. You can also select whether the % risk is calculated based on your Balance or Equity.

  • Pivot Offset: Adjusts the breakout entry line in points. Default is -5.0 (pulls the entry slightly inwards for earlier triggers).

  • Weekend Filter: When enabled, the EA will close all orders on Friday and pause trading until Monday based on your specified hours and minutes.

  • Virtual Orders & Spread: Hide your orders from the broker! Features Max Spread/Slippage limits (Default: 50 points) and a smart Retry-timer that keeps attempting to place a virtual order if a spread spike blocks the initial entry.

  • Global Break-Even: Defines what fraction of the SL distance the price needs to move to trigger Break-Even. (Disabled by default, but can be customized).

  • Optimization & Throttle: CPU-saving features that pause EA calculations when the price is too far away from any active entry levels.

  • Trail Min Move: Minimum points the Stop Loss must move before a modification order is sent. Automatically compares your input with the broker's limitations and applies the safest, most restrictive value to prevent server spamming.

  • OnTester Scoring Weights: Advanced custom math weights used strictly in the MT5 Optimizer to rank and find high-quality strategy settings automatically.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please thoroughly test the EA on a Demo account before running it with live funds.

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ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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