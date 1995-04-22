Breakout Pro System Gold Edition

Breakout Pro System is an advanced, fully automated portfolio Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on dynamic market volatility and pivot breakouts. Instead of relying on a single point of failure, this EA trades a diversified portfolio of 25 pre-configured breakout strategies simultaneously from a single chart.

Built with true market mechanics in mind, the system continuously scans historical pivots across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) to identify high-probability breakout zones. It is designed to be fully "Plug-and-Play" but offers infinite scalability for advanced traders.

🚀 100% Ready Out of the Box

There is no need for complex configurations or lengthy optimization processes. Breakout Pro System is completely ready to trade right out of the box. Simply attach it to your chart, ensure your risk settings match your account size, and the EA will immediately begin managing its portfolio!

🌟 Key Features

25 Built-In Strategies: Comes pre-loaded with optimized settings. (Note: Strategies 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8 have been disabled by default to filter out high drawdowns and perfectly adapt to current market conditions, but can easily be toggled back on in the inputs).

Custom Strategy Engine: Advanced users can create and load an unlimited number of custom strategies using a simple text string input.

Virtual Stealth Mode: Option to hide your pending orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels from the broker to protect against spread spikes and stop-hunting.

Smart Margin Protection: Features an intelligent pre-order margin calculator. If your account runs low on free margin due to multiple simultaneous trades, the EA will silently pause new entries instead of spamming the server with failed orders.

Advanced Weekend Filter: Automatically closes all open trades, pending orders, and virtual lines at your specified time on Friday (Default: 21:25 broker time) to completely avoid dangerous weekend price gaps, resuming on Monday (Default: 01:35).

Smart Risk Management: Dynamically calculates lot sizes based on a set percentage of your Balance or Equity (Default: 0.25%), or allows for Fixed Lot sizing.

Intelligent Trailing & Break-Even: Features dynamic trailing stops with a broker-syncing minimum step filter to secure profits smoothly without server rejection.

⚙️ Easy Setup & Installation

Attach the EA to a single chart for the GOLD symbol for the built-in strategies to work (e.g., XAUUSD). Hedging Account Required: Your trading account MUST be a Hedging account. Netting accounts are not compatible with multi-strategy portfolio engines. Timeframe Independent: The chart's timeframe is completely irrelevant, as the EA manages all internal strategy timeframes automatically! Adding Custom Strategies: If you load custom strategies via the text input, you must specify their exact symbol names. They will execute perfectly from your main Gold chart—there is no need to open separate charts for different symbols! Risk Setup: The default risk is already safely set to 0.25% per strategy. Adjust Global_RiskPct if needed (see capital recommendations below).

⚠️ Broker, VPS & Capital Recommendations

Low Spread Brokers REQUIRED (IB Links): Because this system relies on precise breakout momentum, trading with a low-spread broker is absolutely critical. We highly recommend and partner with: Global Prime: Get industry-leading execution and raw spreads. Register here: https://globalprime.com/?refcode=116283 Fusion Markets: Our recommended alternative for low-cost raw spreads. Register here: https://fusionmarkets.com/?refcode=113491

VPS For 24/7 Trading: Since this EA manages multiple strategies around the clock, a reliable Virtual Private Server (VPS) is essential for uninterrupted execution. We use and highly recommend InterServer. Get your high-performance VPS here: https://www.interserver.net/r/1148684

Recommended Starting Capital: The recommended starting balance for a standard account is $1000 USD . IMPORTANT: If your starting balance is lower than $1000 USD , you should run the EA on a Cent Account to maintain proper money management. At our recommended default setting of 0.25% risk , the EA's position sizing algorithm will utilize approximately 0.01 lots per active strategy until your account balance grows and reaches >$3000 USD . This ensures highly robust drawdown protection during your initial account growth phase.



📊 Optimization Mode Included

Are you a strategy developer? Toggle the Opt_Enable input to TRUE. The EA will instantly bypass the built-in portfolio and allow you to run the MT5 Strategy Tester to optimize and find your own custom parameters for any symbol (Forex, Indices, Metals).

🔌 Universal Set-File Converter (Coming Soon!)

Already have a favorite breakout strategy or a collection of optimized .set files from other popular Gold EAs or institutional portfolios (such as UBS etc.)?

You don't have to leave your hard work behind! Our system is designed to run any pivot breakout strategy on the market. We are currently developing a Universal Set-File Converter tool. Soon, you will be able to simply upload your existing .set files from other EAs, and our converter will automatically translate them into our clean, single-line text format.

This allows you to consolidate all your favorite third-party strategies and trade them simultaneously within Breakout Pro System’s robust, low-CPU portfolio engine—all from a single chart!

📈 Continuous Evolution & Multi-Asset Expansion

We believe in continuous improvement and community-driven development.

User Feedback Integration: The built-in default strategies will be regularly updated, fine-tuned, and re-optimized based on real-world user feedback and live trading telemetry to ensure the portfolio always stays ahead of shifting market conditions.

Multi-Asset Future: While the initial release is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), the EA's architecture is built for much more. Future updates will expand the built-in, pre-configured default strategies to include Major Forex pairs, Indices, and other high-volatility commodities—completely free of charge for existing users!

🎛️ Input Variables Explained

UI & Logging: Toggles to show/hide the on-chart dashboard and terminal journal logs.

Broker Settings & Recommendations: Quick access to recommended partners (Global Prime & Fusion Markets) and important money management notes.

Single Strategy Optimization Mode: Toggle Opt_Enable to test and optimize a single strategy in the Strategy Tester using the dedicated Opt parameters.

Global Magic Manager: Defines the starting Magic Number for the portfolio to ensure zero conflict with other EAs.

Enable Default Strategies (Sets 1-3): Individual ON/OFF toggles for the 25 built-in portfolio configurations, neatly organized into three groups for easy navigation.

Custom Strategies: A text field to load unlimited custom user-made strategies via a simple delimited string.

Global Risk & Position Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lot sizing or Risk Percentage. You can also select whether the % risk is calculated based on your Balance or Equity.

Pivot Offset: Adjusts the breakout entry line in points. Default is -5.0 (pulls the entry slightly inwards for earlier triggers).

Weekend Filter: When enabled, the EA will close all orders on Friday and pause trading until Monday based on your specified hours and minutes.

Virtual Orders & Spread: Hide your orders from the broker! Features Max Spread/Slippage limits (Default: 50 points) and a smart Retry-timer that keeps attempting to place a virtual order if a spread spike blocks the initial entry.

Global Break-Even: Defines what fraction of the SL distance the price needs to move to trigger Break-Even. (Disabled by default, but can be customized).

Optimization & Throttle: CPU-saving features that pause EA calculations when the price is too far away from any active entry levels.

Trail Min Move: Minimum points the Stop Loss must move before a modification order is sent. Automatically compares your input with the broker's limitations and applies the safest, most restrictive value to prevent server spamming.

OnTester Scoring Weights: Advanced custom math weights used strictly in the MT5 Optimizer to rank and find high-quality strategy settings automatically.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please thoroughly test the EA on a Demo account before running it with live funds.