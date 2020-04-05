Breakout Pro System Gold Edition

Breakout Pro System Gold Edition

Breakout Pro System is an advanced, fully automated portfolio Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on dynamic market volatility and pivot breakouts. Instead of relying on a single point of failure, this EA trades a diversified portfolio of 25 pre-configured breakout strategies simultaneously from a single chart.

Built with true market mechanics in mind, the system continuously scans historical pivots across multiple timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1) to identify high-probability breakout zones. It is designed to be fully "Plug-and-Play" but offers infinite scalability for advanced traders.

🚀 100% Ready Out of the Box

There is no need for complex configurations or lengthy optimization processes. Breakout Pro System is completely ready to trade right out of the box. Simply attach it to your chart, ensure your risk settings match your account size, and the EA will immediately begin managing its portfolio!

🌟 Key Features

  • 25 Built-In Strategies: Comes pre-loaded with optimized settings. (Note: Strategies 2, 3, 4, 5, and 8 have been disabled by default to filter out high drawdowns and perfectly adapt to current market conditions, but can easily be toggled back on in the inputs).

  • Custom Strategy Engine: Advanced users can create and load an unlimited number of custom strategies using a simple text string input.

  • Virtual Stealth Mode: Option to hide your pending orders, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels from the broker to protect against spread spikes and stop-hunting.

  • Smart Margin Protection: Features an intelligent pre-order margin calculator. If your account runs low on free margin due to multiple simultaneous trades, the EA will silently pause new entries instead of spamming the server with failed orders.

  • Advanced Weekend Filter: Automatically closes all open trades, pending orders, and virtual lines at your specified time on Friday (Default: 21:25 broker time) to completely avoid dangerous weekend price gaps, resuming on Monday (Default: 01:35).

  • Smart Risk Management: Dynamically calculates lot sizes based on a set percentage of your Balance or Equity (Default: 0.25%), or allows for Fixed Lot sizing.

  • Intelligent Trailing & Break-Even: Features dynamic trailing stops with a broker-syncing minimum step filter to secure profits smoothly without server rejection.

⚙️ Easy Setup & Installation

  1. Attach the EA to a single chart for the GOLD symbol for the built-in strategies to work (e.g., XAUUSD).

  2. Hedging Account Required: Your trading account MUST be a Hedging account. Netting accounts are not compatible with multi-strategy portfolio engines.

  3. Timeframe Independent: The chart's timeframe is completely irrelevant, as the EA manages all internal strategy timeframes automatically!

  4. Adding Custom Strategies: If you load custom strategies via the text input, you must specify their exact symbol names. They will execute perfectly from your main Gold chart—there is no need to open separate charts for different symbols!

  5. Risk Setup: The default risk is already safely set to 0.25% per strategy. Adjust Global_RiskPct if needed (see capital recommendations below).

⚠️ Broker, VPS & Capital Recommendations

  • Low Spread Brokers REQUIRED (IB Links): Because this system relies on precise breakout momentum, trading with a low-spread broker is absolutely critical. We highly recommend and partner with:

  • VPS For 24/7 Trading: Since this EA manages multiple strategies around the clock, a reliable Virtual Private Server (VPS) is essential for uninterrupted execution. We use and highly recommend InterServer. Get your high-performance VPS here: https://www.interserver.net/r/1148684

  • Recommended Starting Capital:

    • The recommended starting balance for a standard account is $1000 USD.

    • IMPORTANT: If your starting balance is lower than $1000 USD, you should run the EA on a Cent Account to maintain proper money management.

    • At our recommended default setting of 0.25% risk, the EA's position sizing algorithm will utilize approximately 0.01 lots per active strategy until your account balance grows and reaches >$3000 USD. This ensures highly robust drawdown protection during your initial account growth phase.

📊 Optimization Mode Included

Are you a strategy developer? Toggle the Opt_Enable input to TRUE. The EA will instantly bypass the built-in portfolio and allow you to run the MT5 Strategy Tester to optimize and find your own custom parameters for any symbol (Forex, Indices, Metals).

🔌 Universal Set-File Converter (Coming Soon!)

Already have a favorite breakout strategy or a collection of optimized .set files from other popular Gold EAs or institutional portfolios (such as UBS etc.)?

You don't have to leave your hard work behind! Our system is designed to run any pivot breakout strategy on the market. We are currently developing a Universal Set-File Converter tool. Soon, you will be able to simply upload your existing .set files from other EAs, and our converter will automatically translate them into our clean, single-line text format.

This allows you to consolidate all your favorite third-party strategies and trade them simultaneously within Breakout Pro System’s robust, low-CPU portfolio engine—all from a single chart!

📈 Continuous Evolution & Multi-Asset Expansion

We believe in continuous improvement and community-driven development.

  • User Feedback Integration: The built-in default strategies will be regularly updated, fine-tuned, and re-optimized based on real-world user feedback and live trading telemetry to ensure the portfolio always stays ahead of shifting market conditions.

  • Multi-Asset Future: While the initial release is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), the EA's architecture is built for much more. Future updates will expand the built-in, pre-configured default strategies to include Major Forex pairs, Indices, and other high-volatility commodities—completely free of charge for existing users!

🎛️ Input Variables Explained

  • UI & Logging: Toggles to show/hide the on-chart dashboard and terminal journal logs.

  • Broker Settings & Recommendations: Quick access to recommended partners (Global Prime & Fusion Markets) and important money management notes.

  • Single Strategy Optimization Mode: Toggle Opt_Enable to test and optimize a single strategy in the Strategy Tester using the dedicated Opt parameters.

  • Global Magic Manager: Defines the starting Magic Number for the portfolio to ensure zero conflict with other EAs.

  • Enable Default Strategies (Sets 1-3): Individual ON/OFF toggles for the 25 built-in portfolio configurations, neatly organized into three groups for easy navigation.

  • Custom Strategies: A text field to load unlimited custom user-made strategies via a simple delimited string.

  • Global Risk & Position Sizing: Choose between Fixed Lot sizing or Risk Percentage. You can also select whether the % risk is calculated based on your Balance or Equity.

  • Pivot Offset: Adjusts the breakout entry line in points. Default is -5.0 (pulls the entry slightly inwards for earlier triggers).

  • Weekend Filter: When enabled, the EA will close all orders on Friday and pause trading until Monday based on your specified hours and minutes.

  • Virtual Orders & Spread: Hide your orders from the broker! Features Max Spread/Slippage limits (Default: 50 points) and a smart Retry-timer that keeps attempting to place a virtual order if a spread spike blocks the initial entry.

  • Global Break-Even: Defines what fraction of the SL distance the price needs to move to trigger Break-Even. (Disabled by default, but can be customized).

  • Optimization & Throttle: CPU-saving features that pause EA calculations when the price is too far away from any active entry levels.

  • Trail Min Move: Minimum points the Stop Loss must move before a modification order is sent. Automatically compares your input with the broker's limitations and applies the safest, most restrictive value to prevent server spamming.

  • OnTester Scoring Weights: Advanced custom math weights used strictly in the MT5 Optimizer to rank and find high-quality strategy settings automatically.

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please thoroughly test the EA on a Demo account before running it with live funds.

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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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