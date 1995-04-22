Cipher SMC Sniper EA Pro

"Cipher: Smart Money AI Pro – Institutional-grade SMC trading empowered by an adaptive AI Engine. Precision entries, dynamic risk management, and automated volatility adaptation for XAUUSD."

In today’s volatile market, relying solely on manual Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis can be emotionally taxing and often leads to missed opportunities. Meet Cipher: Smart Money AI Pro—an automated trading solution that bridges the gap between institutional-grade logic and algorithmic precision.

Built for the modern gold trader, Cipher doesn't just "trade"—it thinks. By integrating an AI-driven adaptive engine, it analyzes market volatility and trend strength in real-time to execute trades with surgical precision.

[Key Features]

Dynamic AI Engine: Automatically detects market regimes. It switches between Market Entry (when trend momentum is high) and Sniper Entry (waiting for deep pullbacks to FVG zones when the market is resting).

SMC-Core Logic: Built on time-tested concepts including Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Imbalance validation, and HTF (Higher Timeframe) filtering to ensure you only trade in the direction of the institutional flow.

Volatility-Adjusted Risk: Forget fixed numbers. Cipher uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically adjust your Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring your trades "breathe" with the market.

Institutional Risk Management: Protect your capital with built-in features: Partial Close: Secure profits automatically when the trade hits your target. Break Even: Lock in trades as soon as they move into a profit zone. Emergency Exits: Integrated time-based and trend-reversal filters to exit stale positions before they turn against you.

Professional UI Dashboard: Track your performance, win/loss ratio, and current status directly on your chart.

[Recommendations]

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5 (Scalping) or M15 (Day Trading)

Account: ECN Account with low spreads recommended for best results.

Presets: Use the built-in PRESET_M5 or PRESET_M15 modes for plug-and-play optimization.

Disclaimer: Trading Forex involves significant risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a Demo account before trading with real capital.

Cipher: Smart Money AI Pro - Official User Manual

1. Introduction

Thank you for choosing Cipher: Smart Money AI Pro. This EA is designed to automate high-probability Smart Money Concept trades. Please read this manual carefully to ensure optimal performance.

2. Installation

Open your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Terminal. Go to File -> Open Data Folder. Navigate to MQL5/Experts . Copy Cipher_SMC_Sniper_EA_Pro.ex5 into this folder. Restart MT5 or right-click the "Expert Advisors" section in the Navigator and click "Refresh". Crucial: Go to Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors and check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL". Add [https://api.telegram.org](https://api.telegram.org) to the list if you wish to receive mobile alerts.

3. Understanding Inputs

Preset Selector: Choose between M5 (Scalping) or M15 (Day Trading). This automatically loads optimized ATR and FVG settings.

Smart Entry Mode: Auto: Let the AI decide based on ADX (Momentum). Market: Enter immediately on FVG. Sniper: Place a pending zone and wait for price to touch.

Emergency Exit: We recommend keeping this True to prevent the EA from holding losing trades during unexpected trend reversals.

4. Telegram Setup (Optional)

To receive trade alerts on your phone:

Create a Bot via @BotFather on Telegram. Get your Bot Token and Chat ID. Input these into the EA settings under the "Notification & UI" tab.

5. Best Practices

Spread Matters: Since this is an SMC-based EA, it relies on precise entries. Please use a broker with low spreads (Raw/ECN accounts).

VPS: For the best execution (especially for Sniper entries), we highly recommend running this EA on a low-latency VPS.

Backtesting: We recommend running an optimization period of 6-12 months to verify the EA behavior with your broker's spread conditions.

6. Support

If you have questions, suggestions, or encounter issues, please contact us via the MQL5 MQL5 Private Message system. Happy Trading!