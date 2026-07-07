Goldenpath MT5

Price increases by demand. / Rent Price of 1 Month will be only available this month

Live results:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381973?source=Site+Profile+Seller After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual, my preferred settings are already installed. You should backtest various settings to see what suits you the best. (Different TP modes, SL modes, Risk/Profit Levels, Day preference, etc..

GOLDENPATH is a professional Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD, combining multiple independent breakout strategies into a single trading engine. Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring that every trade has clearly defined risk from the moment it enters the market.

Unlike many commercial Expert Advisors, GOLDENPATH is built around complete transparency. There are no unpredictable algorithms, and no broker-dependent execution techniques. Every decision made by the EA follows objective market structure and predefined trading rules that can be fully understood and verified by the user.

Transparent Trading Philosophy

Many automated trading systems achieve attractive backtests by relying on recovery techniques that significantly increase exposure during losing periods. GOLDENPATH follows a different philosophy.

Every position is opened once, with a fixed Stop Loss, a predefined Take Profit, and clearly defined management rules. Position size is never increased after a loss, additional recovery orders are never opened against existing positions, and the EA never relies on latency arbitrage or any form of broker-specific execution advantage. Every parameter visible inside the settings is actively used by the EA, with no hidden logic operating in the background.

Multi-Timeframe Strategy Engine

Rather than depending on a single market setup, GOLDENPATH simultaneously operates ten independently optimized strategies. Each strategy analyzes a unique combination of higher and lower timeframes, ranging from M1 execution triggers to H4 and D1 market structure.

Every strategy maintains its own optimized swing detection, breakouts/fakeouts confirmation, entry buffer, minimum distance filters, Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven management and trailing logic. Because each strategy operates independently, different market conditions naturally activate different trading models, allowing the EA to remain diversified across multiple market environments instead of relying on one specific trend or volatility profile.

Recommended Settings



Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: Any timeframe - just attach to chart

Minimum Deposit: $100 for Conservative

Environment: VPS (recommended)

Broker: Low spread (ECN/RAW/PRO)

Risk Profiles

Instead of requiring users to manually enable or disable strategies, GOLDENPATH includes predefined risk profiles that instantly adjust overall market exposure.

Risk/Profil Level Active Systems Trading Style Conservative 3 Lowest exposure and highest selectivity Medium 6 Balanced trading activity Optimal (Default) 8 Increased market participation Aggressive 10 Maximum trading opportunities

Higher profiles increase trading frequency and market exposure, while lower profiles prioritize selectivity and reduced overall risk.

Professional Risk Management

Risk management is integrated into every stage of the trading process. Traders may choose between each strategy's individually optimized Stop Loss or define a global maximum Stop Loss that no position is allowed to exceed. As profitable trades develop, the built-in Profit Lock (SL Ratchet) progressively secures realized gains without unnecessarily limiting further upside.

To protect trading capital during unfavorable market conditions, GOLDENPATH includes an adjustable Daily Loss Limit that automatically suspends trading once the specified drawdown threshold has been reached. High-impact economic news can also be filtered automatically, while optional trading sessions and Friday closing rules provide complete control over when the EA is allowed to operate.

Money Management

Whether trading a small personal account or a large funded account, GOLDENPATH adapts through flexible money management options. Traders can choose between fixed lot sizing or percentage-based risk, while an optional maximum lot limitation ensures that exposure never exceeds predefined limits. The underlying trading logic remains identical regardless of account size, allowing the EA to scale naturally from small retail accounts to professional capital.

Professional Dashboard

A fully integrated on-chart dashboard provides immediate visibility into account performance without requiring users to constantly monitor the MetaTrader terminal.

Feature Included Multi-Timeframe Trading Engine ✓ 10 Independent Strategies ✓ Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit ✓ No Martingale ✓ No Grid Trading ✓ No Arbitrage Techniques ✓ Daily Loss Protection ✓ Profit Lock (SL Ratchet) ✓ News Filter ✓ Session Filters ✓ Fixed & Risk-Based Lot Sizing ✓ Professional HUD Dashboard ✓

Why GOLDENPATH?

GOLDENPATH was designed for traders who value disciplined execution over artificial performance smoothing. Every trade begins with clearly defined risk, every strategy follows transparent and verifiable logic, and every component of the system is fully configurable. Rather than attempting to recover losses through increasingly aggressive exposure, the EA focuses on consistent execution, structured risk management, and complete user control.

This approach makes GOLDENPATH suitable for traders seeking a professional XAUUSD trading system built around transparency, multiple market perspectives, and responsible risk management instead of hidden recovery mechanisms.

Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment and use position sizing appropriate to your risk tolerance.