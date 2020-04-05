Muni Two Head Grid Prune

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                    MUNI 2HEAD V2.1.1 GRID PRUNE
           Expert Advisor - Intelligent Grid Trading System
================================================================================

📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Muni 2Head V2.1.1 Grid Prune is a professional automated Expert Advisor (EA) 
that utilizes a bi-directional Grid Trading strategy (Buy & Sell) combined 
with an advanced "Pruning" algorithm to optimize profits and effectively 
manage risk.

Developed by Hiu Akashi - an EA programming expert with years of experience 
in Forex Algorithmic Trading.


🎯 KEY FEATURES:

✅ INTELLIGENT BI-DIRECTIONAL GRID SYSTEM
   - Simultaneously opens initial Buy and Sell positions
   - Automatically adds orders as price moves across grid steps
   - Combines Scalp and DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)

✅ PROPRIETARY PRUNING ALGORITHM
   - Automatically trims losing positions when the market retraces
   - Retains safe surplus profit buffer
   - 3 flexible pruning modes:
     • Mode 1: Prune Scalp & DCA (Keep Original Orders)
     • Mode 2: Prune DCA Only
     • Mode 3: Prune All (Original, Scalp, DCA)

✅ PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT
   - Customizable lot size or multiplier
   - Dynamic Step Multiplier (auto-adjusts grid spacing)
   - Stop Loss by USD or Percentage
   - Group Take Profit with Trailing Stop
   - Daily Profit Target

✅ SECURITY & LICENSING
   - Secure license key system
   - Time-limited trial version
   - Lifetime version for verified customers


⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

1. INITIALIZATION:
   - EA opens 2 initial positions: 1 Buy + 1 Sell (Magic: 1111)
   - Establishes grid levels based on Step Pips

2. GRID EXPANSION:
   When price breaks a grid level:
   - Closes previous Scalp order
   - Opens new Scalp order (Magic: 2222)
   - Opens counter DCA order (Magic: 3333) from level 2 onwards
   - DCA lot can use multiplier (1.5x, 2.0x...)

3. TAKE PROFIT:
   - When total profit >= Take Profit USD
   - Activates Trailing Stop if enabled
   - Closes all positions when target is reached

4. PRUNING (ORDER TRIMMING):
   - Monitors the peak-to-valley distance of the order chain
   - When price retraces >= configured % (e.g., 30%)
   - Trims the farthest losing orders using profit from winning orders
   - Retains a safe profit buffer (InpPruneRetain)


📊 RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS:

💰 MINIMUM CAPITAL:
   - $200 USD (20,000 cents) for 0.01 lot
   - Cent account recommended for beginners

⏱️ TIMEFRAME:
   - M15 or H1 (optimal)

💱 CURRENCY PAIRS:
   - Major pairs: XAUUSD
   - Low spread, high liquidity

🔧 INPUT PARAMETERS:

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ STRATEGY SETTINGS                       │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Initial Lot: 0.01                     │
│ • Grid Step: 20 pips                    │
│ • Take Profit: $5                       │
│ • Trailing Drop: $2                     │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ MULTI LOT SETTINGS                      │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Use Multiplier: true/false            │
│ • Lot Multiplier: 1.5                   │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ DYNAMIC STEP SETTINGS                   │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Enable Dyn Step: true/false           │
│ • Dyn Step Mult: 1.2                    │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ADVANCED PRUNING                        │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Prune Enable: true                    │
│ • Prune Mode: 1/2/3                     │
│ • Min Orders: 5                         │
│ • Prune Lot: 0.01                       │
│ • Retain Profit: $100                   │
│ • Retrace Trigger: 30%                  │
│ • Cooldown: 15 seconds                  │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ RISK MANAGEMENT                         │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Stop Loss USD: $100 (optional)        │
│ • Stop Loss %: 10% (optional)           │
│ • Daily Target: $50 (optional)          │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘


💡 BENEFITS:

✔️ 100% Automated - No manual intervention required
✔️ Intuitive Dashboard - Real-time performance monitoring
✔️ Tight Risk Management - Capital protection built-in
✔️ Smart Pruning - Reduces floating loss dynamically
✔️ Multi-EA Support - Runs alongside other EAs without conflict
✔️ Optimized Code - Smooth performance on VPS


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

1. FOREX TRADING INVOLVES HIGH RISK
   - Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
   - Backtest thoroughly before going live
   - VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

2. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:
   - MetaTrader 5
   - VPS recommended (Windows Server)
   - Stable internet connection
   - EA-friendly broker with low spreads

3. LICENSING:
   - Trial version: Time-limited
   - Lifetime version: Contact to purchase
   - Each license key is bound to 1 account


📞 CONTACT & LICENSE PURCHASE:

👤 Developer: Hiu Akashi
📱 Telegram: @uihaka1289
🔗 Channel: https://t.me/uihaka1289

💡 Support includes:
   - EA installation & setup assistance
   - Parameter optimization consulting
   - Version updates
   - Bug fixes & improvements


📝 INSTALLATION GUIDE:

Step 1: Copy the .ex5 file to the MQL5/Experts/ folder
Step 2: Restart MT5 or Refresh the Navigator panel
Step 3: Drag the EA onto a chart (EURUSD M15 or H1)
Step 4: Check "Allow live trading" and "Allow DLL imports"
Step 5: Enable AutoTrading (green button on toolbar)
Step 6: Enter License Key (if purchased) or leave as 0 for trial
Step 7: Adjust parameters as desired
Step 8: Click OK and monitor the dashboard


🎓 RECOMMENDATIONS:

• Start with a demo account for at least 2 weeks
• Minimum capital: $200 USD for 0.01 lot
• Do not over-leverage
• Monitor the EA closely during the first week
• Backup your settings before updating


⚡ Changelog V2.1.2:

✓ Fixed bug where PositionsTotal() counted orders from other EAs
✓ Added CountOwnPositions() for independent position tracking
✓ Improved pruning algorithm efficiency
✓ Dashboard now displays accurate real-time data
✓ Performance optimized for VPS environments
✓ Full multi-EA compatibility on the same symbol


================================================================================
                         DISCLAIMER

Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not 
indicative of future results. We are not responsible for any losses incurred 
from the use of this EA. Please trade responsibly!

© 2026 Muni 2Head Grid Prune - Developed by Hiu Akashi
All Rights Reserved.
================================================================================
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Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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