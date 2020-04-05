Muni Two Head Grid Prune

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                    MUNI 2HEAD V2.1.1 GRID PRUNE
           Expert Advisor - Intelligent Grid Trading System
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📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Muni 2Head V2.1.1 Grid Prune is a professional automated Expert Advisor (EA) 
that utilizes a bi-directional Grid Trading strategy (Buy & Sell) combined 
with an advanced "Pruning" algorithm to optimize profits and effectively 
manage risk.

Developed by Hiu Akashi - an EA programming expert with years of experience 
in Forex Algorithmic Trading.


🎯 KEY FEATURES:

✅ INTELLIGENT BI-DIRECTIONAL GRID SYSTEM
   - Simultaneously opens initial Buy and Sell positions
   - Automatically adds orders as price moves across grid steps
   - Combines Scalp and DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)

✅ PROPRIETARY PRUNING ALGORITHM
   - Automatically trims losing positions when the market retraces
   - Retains safe surplus profit buffer
   - 3 flexible pruning modes:
     • Mode 1: Prune Scalp & DCA (Keep Original Orders)
     • Mode 2: Prune DCA Only
     • Mode 3: Prune All (Original, Scalp, DCA)

✅ PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT
   - Customizable lot size or multiplier
   - Dynamic Step Multiplier (auto-adjusts grid spacing)
   - Stop Loss by USD or Percentage
   - Group Take Profit with Trailing Stop
   - Daily Profit Target

✅ SECURITY & LICENSING
   - Secure license key system
   - Time-limited trial version
   - Lifetime version for verified customers


⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

1. INITIALIZATION:
   - EA opens 2 initial positions: 1 Buy + 1 Sell (Magic: 1111)
   - Establishes grid levels based on Step Pips

2. GRID EXPANSION:
   When price breaks a grid level:
   - Closes previous Scalp order
   - Opens new Scalp order (Magic: 2222)
   - Opens counter DCA order (Magic: 3333) from level 2 onwards
   - DCA lot can use multiplier (1.5x, 2.0x...)

3. TAKE PROFIT:
   - When total profit >= Take Profit USD
   - Activates Trailing Stop if enabled
   - Closes all positions when target is reached

4. PRUNING (ORDER TRIMMING):
   - Monitors the peak-to-valley distance of the order chain
   - When price retraces >= configured % (e.g., 30%)
   - Trims the farthest losing orders using profit from winning orders
   - Retains a safe profit buffer (InpPruneRetain)


📊 RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS:

💰 MINIMUM CAPITAL:
   - $200 USD (20,000 cents) for 0.01 lot
   - Cent account recommended for beginners

⏱️ TIMEFRAME:
   - M15 or H1 (optimal)

💱 CURRENCY PAIRS:
   - Major pairs: XAUUSD
   - Low spread, high liquidity

🔧 INPUT PARAMETERS:

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ STRATEGY SETTINGS                       │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Initial Lot: 0.01                     │
│ • Grid Step: 20 pips                    │
│ • Take Profit: $5                       │
│ • Trailing Drop: $2                     │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ MULTI LOT SETTINGS                      │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Use Multiplier: true/false            │
│ • Lot Multiplier: 1.5                   │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ DYNAMIC STEP SETTINGS                   │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Enable Dyn Step: true/false           │
│ • Dyn Step Mult: 1.2                    │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ADVANCED PRUNING                        │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Prune Enable: true                    │
│ • Prune Mode: 1/2/3                     │
│ • Min Orders: 5                         │
│ • Prune Lot: 0.01                       │
│ • Retain Profit: $100                   │
│ • Retrace Trigger: 30%                  │
│ • Cooldown: 15 seconds                  │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ RISK MANAGEMENT                         │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Stop Loss USD: $100 (optional)        │
│ • Stop Loss %: 10% (optional)           │
│ • Daily Target: $50 (optional)          │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘


💡 BENEFITS:

✔️ 100% Automated - No manual intervention required
✔️ Intuitive Dashboard - Real-time performance monitoring
✔️ Tight Risk Management - Capital protection built-in
✔️ Smart Pruning - Reduces floating loss dynamically
✔️ Multi-EA Support - Runs alongside other EAs without conflict
✔️ Optimized Code - Smooth performance on VPS


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

1. FOREX TRADING INVOLVES HIGH RISK
   - Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
   - Backtest thoroughly before going live
   - VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

2. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:
   - MetaTrader 5
   - VPS recommended (Windows Server)
   - Stable internet connection
   - EA-friendly broker with low spreads

3. LICENSING:
   - Trial version: Time-limited
   - Lifetime version: Contact to purchase
   - Each license key is bound to 1 account


📞 CONTACT & LICENSE PURCHASE:

👤 Developer: Hiu Akashi
📱 Telegram: @uihaka1289
🔗 Channel: https://t.me/uihaka1289

💡 Support includes:
   - EA installation & setup assistance
   - Parameter optimization consulting
   - Version updates
   - Bug fixes & improvements


📝 INSTALLATION GUIDE:

Step 1: Copy the .ex5 file to the MQL5/Experts/ folder
Step 2: Restart MT5 or Refresh the Navigator panel
Step 3: Drag the EA onto a chart (EURUSD M15 or H1)
Step 4: Check "Allow live trading" and "Allow DLL imports"
Step 5: Enable AutoTrading (green button on toolbar)
Step 6: Enter License Key (if purchased) or leave as 0 for trial
Step 7: Adjust parameters as desired
Step 8: Click OK and monitor the dashboard


🎓 RECOMMENDATIONS:

• Start with a demo account for at least 2 weeks
• Minimum capital: $200 USD for 0.01 lot
• Do not over-leverage
• Monitor the EA closely during the first week
• Backup your settings before updating


⚡ Changelog V2.1.2:

✓ Fixed bug where PositionsTotal() counted orders from other EAs
✓ Added CountOwnPositions() for independent position tracking
✓ Improved pruning algorithm efficiency
✓ Dashboard now displays accurate real-time data
✓ Performance optimized for VPS environments
✓ Full multi-EA compatibility on the same symbol


================================================================================
                         DISCLAIMER

Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not 
indicative of future results. We are not responsible for any losses incurred 
from the use of this EA. Please trade responsibly!

© 2026 Muni 2Head Grid Prune - Developed by Hiu Akashi
All Rights Reserved.
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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