Muni Two Head Grid Prune

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MUNI 2HEAD V2.1.1 GRID PRUNE

Expert Advisor - Intelligent Grid Trading System

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📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW:





Muni 2Head V2.1.1 Grid Prune is a professional automated Expert Advisor (EA)

that utilizes a bi-directional Grid Trading strategy (Buy & Sell) combined

with an advanced "Pruning" algorithm to optimize profits and effectively

manage risk.





Developed by Hiu Akashi - an EA programming expert with years of experience

in Forex Algorithmic Trading.









🎯 KEY FEATURES:





✅ INTELLIGENT BI-DIRECTIONAL GRID SYSTEM

- Simultaneously opens initial Buy and Sell positions

- Automatically adds orders as price moves across grid steps

- Combines Scalp and DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)





✅ PROPRIETARY PRUNING ALGORITHM

- Automatically trims losing positions when the market retraces

- Retains safe surplus profit buffer

- 3 flexible pruning modes:

• Mode 1: Prune Scalp & DCA (Keep Original Orders)

• Mode 2: Prune DCA Only

• Mode 3: Prune All (Original, Scalp, DCA)





✅ PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT

- Customizable lot size or multiplier

- Dynamic Step Multiplier (auto-adjusts grid spacing)

- Stop Loss by USD or Percentage

- Group Take Profit with Trailing Stop

- Daily Profit Target





✅ SECURITY & LICENSING

- Secure license key system

- Time-limited trial version

- Lifetime version for verified customers









⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:





1. INITIALIZATION:

- EA opens 2 initial positions: 1 Buy + 1 Sell (Magic: 1111)

- Establishes grid levels based on Step Pips





2. GRID EXPANSION:

When price breaks a grid level:

- Closes previous Scalp order

- Opens new Scalp order (Magic: 2222)

- Opens counter DCA order (Magic: 3333) from level 2 onwards

- DCA lot can use multiplier (1.5x, 2.0x...)





3. TAKE PROFIT:

- When total profit >= Take Profit USD

- Activates Trailing Stop if enabled

- Closes all positions when target is reached





4. PRUNING (ORDER TRIMMING):

- Monitors the peak-to-valley distance of the order chain

- When price retraces >= configured % (e.g., 30%)

- Trims the farthest losing orders using profit from winning orders

- Retains a safe profit buffer (InpPruneRetain)









📊 RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS:





💰 MINIMUM CAPITAL:

- $200 USD (20,000 cents) for 0.01 lot

- Cent account recommended for beginners





⏱️ TIMEFRAME:

- M15 or H1 (optimal)





💱 CURRENCY PAIRS:

- Major pairs: XAUUSD

- Low spread, high liquidity





🔧 INPUT PARAMETERS:





┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ STRATEGY SETTINGS │

├─────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ • Initial Lot: 0.01 │

│ • Grid Step: 20 pips │

│ • Take Profit: $5 │

│ • Trailing Drop: $2 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘





┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ MULTI LOT SETTINGS │

├─────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ • Use Multiplier: true/false │

│ • Lot Multiplier: 1.5 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘





┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ DYNAMIC STEP SETTINGS │

├─────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ • Enable Dyn Step: true/false │

│ • Dyn Step Mult: 1.2 │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘





┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ ADVANCED PRUNING │

├─────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ • Prune Enable: true │

│ • Prune Mode: 1/2/3 │

│ • Min Orders: 5 │

│ • Prune Lot: 0.01 │

│ • Retain Profit: $100 │

│ • Retrace Trigger: 30% │

│ • Cooldown: 15 seconds │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘





┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ RISK MANAGEMENT │

├─────────────────────────────────────────┤

│ • Stop Loss USD: $100 (optional) │

│ • Stop Loss %: 10% (optional) │

│ • Daily Target: $50 (optional) │

└─────────────────────────────────────────┘









💡 BENEFITS:





✔️ 100% Automated - No manual intervention required

✔️ Intuitive Dashboard - Real-time performance monitoring

✔️ Tight Risk Management - Capital protection built-in

✔️ Smart Pruning - Reduces floating loss dynamically

✔️ Multi-EA Support - Runs alongside other EAs without conflict

✔️ Optimized Code - Smooth performance on VPS









⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:





1. FOREX TRADING INVOLVES HIGH RISK

- Only trade with capital you can afford to lose

- Backtest thoroughly before going live

- VPS recommended for 24/5 operation





2. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:

- MetaTrader 5

- VPS recommended (Windows Server)

- Stable internet connection

- EA-friendly broker with low spreads





3. LICENSING:

- Trial version: Time-limited

- Lifetime version: Contact to purchase

- Each license key is bound to 1 account









📞 CONTACT & LICENSE PURCHASE:





👤 Developer: Hiu Akashi

📱 Telegram: @uihaka1289





💡 Support includes:

- EA installation & setup assistance

- Parameter optimization consulting

- Version updates

- Bug fixes & improvements









📝 INSTALLATION GUIDE:





Step 1: Copy the .ex5 file to the MQL5/Experts/ folder

Step 2: Restart MT5 or Refresh the Navigator panel

Step 3: Drag the EA onto a chart (EURUSD M15 or H1)

Step 4: Check "Allow live trading" and "Allow DLL imports"

Step 5: Enable AutoTrading (green button on toolbar)

Step 6: Enter License Key (if purchased) or leave as 0 for trial

Step 7: Adjust parameters as desired

Step 8: Click OK and monitor the dashboard









🎓 RECOMMENDATIONS:





• Start with a demo account for at least 2 weeks

• Minimum capital: $200 USD for 0.01 lot

• Do not over-leverage

• Monitor the EA closely during the first week

• Backup your settings before updating









⚡ Changelog V2.1.2:





✓ Fixed bug where PositionsTotal() counted orders from other EAs

✓ Added CountOwnPositions() for independent position tracking

✓ Improved pruning algorithm efficiency

✓ Dashboard now displays accurate real-time data

✓ Performance optimized for VPS environments

✓ Full multi-EA compatibility on the same symbol









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DISCLAIMER





Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not

indicative of future results. We are not responsible for any losses incurred

from the use of this EA. Please trade responsibly!





© 2026 Muni 2Head Grid Prune - Developed by Hiu Akashi

All Rights Reserved.

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