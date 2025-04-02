Muni Two Head Grid Prune

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                    MUNI 2HEAD V2.1.1 GRID PRUNE
           Expert Advisor - Intelligent Grid Trading System
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📌 PRODUCT OVERVIEW:

Muni 2Head V2.1.1 Grid Prune is a professional automated Expert Advisor (EA) 
that utilizes a bi-directional Grid Trading strategy (Buy & Sell) combined 
with an advanced "Pruning" algorithm to optimize profits and effectively 
manage risk.

Developed by Hiu Akashi - an EA programming expert with years of experience 
in Forex Algorithmic Trading.


🎯 KEY FEATURES:

✅ INTELLIGENT BI-DIRECTIONAL GRID SYSTEM
   - Simultaneously opens initial Buy and Sell positions
   - Automatically adds orders as price moves across grid steps
   - Combines Scalp and DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging)

✅ PROPRIETARY PRUNING ALGORITHM
   - Automatically trims losing positions when the market retraces
   - Retains safe surplus profit buffer
   - 3 flexible pruning modes:
     • Mode 1: Prune Scalp & DCA (Keep Original Orders)
     • Mode 2: Prune DCA Only
     • Mode 3: Prune All (Original, Scalp, DCA)

✅ PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT
   - Customizable lot size or multiplier
   - Dynamic Step Multiplier (auto-adjusts grid spacing)
   - Stop Loss by USD or Percentage
   - Group Take Profit with Trailing Stop
   - Daily Profit Target

✅ SECURITY & LICENSING
   - Secure license key system
   - Time-limited trial version
   - Lifetime version for verified customers


⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

1. INITIALIZATION:
   - EA opens 2 initial positions: 1 Buy + 1 Sell (Magic: 1111)
   - Establishes grid levels based on Step Pips

2. GRID EXPANSION:
   When price breaks a grid level:
   - Closes previous Scalp order
   - Opens new Scalp order (Magic: 2222)
   - Opens counter DCA order (Magic: 3333) from level 2 onwards
   - DCA lot can use multiplier (1.5x, 2.0x...)

3. TAKE PROFIT:
   - When total profit >= Take Profit USD
   - Activates Trailing Stop if enabled
   - Closes all positions when target is reached

4. PRUNING (ORDER TRIMMING):
   - Monitors the peak-to-valley distance of the order chain
   - When price retraces >= configured % (e.g., 30%)
   - Trims the farthest losing orders using profit from winning orders
   - Retains a safe profit buffer (InpPruneRetain)


📊 RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS:

💰 MINIMUM CAPITAL:
   - $200 USD (20,000 cents) for 0.01 lot
   - Cent account recommended for beginners

⏱️ TIMEFRAME:
   - M15 or H1 (optimal)

💱 CURRENCY PAIRS:
   - Major pairs: XAUUSD
   - Low spread, high liquidity

🔧 INPUT PARAMETERS:

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ STRATEGY SETTINGS                       │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Initial Lot: 0.01                     │
│ • Grid Step: 20 pips                    │
│ • Take Profit: $5                       │
│ • Trailing Drop: $2                     │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ MULTI LOT SETTINGS                      │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Use Multiplier: true/false            │
│ • Lot Multiplier: 1.5                   │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ DYNAMIC STEP SETTINGS                   │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Enable Dyn Step: true/false           │
│ • Dyn Step Mult: 1.2                    │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ ADVANCED PRUNING                        │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Prune Enable: true                    │
│ • Prune Mode: 1/2/3                     │
│ • Min Orders: 5                         │
│ • Prune Lot: 0.01                       │
│ • Retain Profit: $100                   │
│ • Retrace Trigger: 30%                  │
│ • Cooldown: 15 seconds                  │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘

┌─────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ RISK MANAGEMENT                         │
├─────────────────────────────────────────┤
│ • Stop Loss USD: $100 (optional)        │
│ • Stop Loss %: 10% (optional)           │
│ • Daily Target: $50 (optional)          │
└─────────────────────────────────────────┘


💡 BENEFITS:

✔️ 100% Automated - No manual intervention required
✔️ Intuitive Dashboard - Real-time performance monitoring
✔️ Tight Risk Management - Capital protection built-in
✔️ Smart Pruning - Reduces floating loss dynamically
✔️ Multi-EA Support - Runs alongside other EAs without conflict
✔️ Optimized Code - Smooth performance on VPS


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

1. FOREX TRADING INVOLVES HIGH RISK
   - Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
   - Backtest thoroughly before going live
   - VPS recommended for 24/5 operation

2. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:
   - MetaTrader 5
   - VPS recommended (Windows Server)
   - Stable internet connection
   - EA-friendly broker with low spreads

3. LICENSING:
   - Trial version: Time-limited
   - Lifetime version: Contact to purchase
   - Each license key is bound to 1 account


📞 CONTACT & LICENSE PURCHASE:

👤 Developer: Hiu Akashi
📱 Telegram: @uihaka1289
🔗 Channel: https://t.me/uihaka1289

💡 Support includes:
   - EA installation & setup assistance
   - Parameter optimization consulting
   - Version updates
   - Bug fixes & improvements


📝 INSTALLATION GUIDE:

Step 1: Copy the .ex5 file to the MQL5/Experts/ folder
Step 2: Restart MT5 or Refresh the Navigator panel
Step 3: Drag the EA onto a chart (EURUSD M15 or H1)
Step 4: Check "Allow live trading" and "Allow DLL imports"
Step 5: Enable AutoTrading (green button on toolbar)
Step 6: Enter License Key (if purchased) or leave as 0 for trial
Step 7: Adjust parameters as desired
Step 8: Click OK and monitor the dashboard


🎓 RECOMMENDATIONS:

• Start with a demo account for at least 2 weeks
• Minimum capital: $200 USD for 0.01 lot
• Do not over-leverage
• Monitor the EA closely during the first week
• Backup your settings before updating


⚡ Changelog V2.1.2:

✓ Fixed bug where PositionsTotal() counted orders from other EAs
✓ Added CountOwnPositions() for independent position tracking
✓ Improved pruning algorithm efficiency
✓ Dashboard now displays accurate real-time data
✓ Performance optimized for VPS environments
✓ Full multi-EA compatibility on the same symbol


================================================================================
                         DISCLAIMER

Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance is not 
indicative of future results. We are not responsible for any losses incurred 
from the use of this EA. Please trade responsibly!

© 2026 Muni 2Head Grid Prune - Developed by Hiu Akashi
All Rights Reserved.
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专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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