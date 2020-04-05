VectorTrailFX

VectorTrail FX | Mean Reversion Grid EA | EURGBP M15 | FIFO Compliant

VectorTrail FX is a precision mean reversion Expert Advisor built for EURGBP on the M15 timeframe. It uses statistical Z-score analysis to identify when price has stretched too far from its mean, then enters a directional basket and exits when floating profit peaks — keeping drawdown tight while compounding consistently.

Fully FIFO-compliant and tested with US brokers.

How It Works

VectorTrail FX measures how far price has deviated from its 20-period statistical mean using a Z-score engine built on Bollinger Bands. When price reaches an extreme reading (±2.0 standard deviations), the EA opens an initial position expecting price to revert.

If price continues moving against the position, the grid matrix adds size at measured intervals — but only while the Z-score confirms the extreme condition is still valid. This prevents the EA from averaging into trades that have already reversed, which is the key distinction between a disciplined grid and a reckless one.

Once the basket's floating profit reaches a target threshold, a trailing mechanism arms and locks in gains as profit peaks. The basket closes automatically when the trail triggers — no manual intervention needed.

Key Features

  • Z-Score Entry Engine — Entries trigger only at statistically significant price extremes (±2.0 std dev), not arbitrary levels
  • Disciplined Grid Averaging — Grid additions require Z-score confirmation, preventing averaging into recovering trades
  • Basket Trailing Profit Exit — Arms at a configurable profit threshold, trails the peak, closes on pullback
  • Proportional Lot Sizing — Initial lot scales automatically with account balance, keeping risk consistent as the account grows
  • Hard Grid Stop — Emergency close if price moves 800 points from the initial entry, protecting against black swan moves
  • Margin Safety Check — Verifies projected free margin before every trade; skips if margin would drop below minimum
  • Time-of-Day Filter — Restrict trading to specific hours (default: nearly 24 hours, easily customized)
  • Day-of-Week Filter — Optionally restrict trading days
  • Spread Filter — Optional maximum spread gate on entries
  • FIFO Compliant — Closes positions oldest-first, fully compatible with US broker FIFO rules
  • Clean Chart Theme — Applies a professional dark slate palette on attach

Backtest Performance (EURGBP M15 | May 2025 – June 2026)

Metric Result
Total Net Profit +33.8%
Profit Factor 2.60
Sharpe Ratio 2.11
Win Rate 75.1%
Max Balance Drawdown 3.23%
Max Equity Drawdown 4.20%
Recovery Factor 6.89
LR Correlation 0.99
History Quality 100% ticks

Input Parameters

Grid Matrix Settings

  • Lot Multiplier — Lot size multiplier per grid level (default 1.2)
  • Grid Step Points — Distance between grid levels in points (default 125)
  • Max Levels — Maximum grid levels per basket (default 4)
  • Grid Cooldown Bars — Minimum candles between grid additions (default 4)

Strategy Thresholds

  • Z-Score Upper Trigger — Z-score level to initiate SELL baskets (default 2.0)
  • Z-Score Lower Trigger — Z-score level to initiate BUY baskets (default -2.0)
  • Z-Score Exit Threshold — Optional: close basket when Z-score returns near mean (default 0 = disabled)

Basket Trail Settings

  • Trail Start USD — Floating profit required to arm the trailing exit (default $2.00)
  • Trail Drop USD — Profit pullback from peak to trigger close (default $0.50)

Emergency Protections

  • Max Basket Loss USD — Optional hard loss stop per basket (default 0 = disabled)
  • Max Spread Points — Optional spread filter (default 0 = disabled)
  • Min Free Margin After Trade — Minimum margin buffer required to open any trade (default $50)
  • Magic Number, Trade Comment

Filters

  • Time-of-day trading window
  • Day-of-week filter

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: EURGBP
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (tested on $1,000)
  • Broker Type: Any MT5 broker; fully FIFO-compliant for US accounts
  • VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation

Important Notes

VectorTrail FX is a grid-based mean reversion system. Like all grid strategies, it performs best in ranging and mean-reverting market conditions. Sustained trending markets can cause the grid to extend to its maximum levels before the hard stop triggers. The built-in protections (hard stop, margin check, cooldown bars, Z-score gate on grid adds) are designed to minimize this risk, but no EA eliminates it entirely.

Past backtest performance is not a guarantee of future results. Always test on a demo account before going live.

VectorTrail FX — Precision. Discipline. Mean Reversion.


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